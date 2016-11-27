Welcome,
Weather |
Roster
K.J. Brent
(WR)
Cooper Helfet
(TE)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Khalil Mack | Defensive Lineman | #52
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 250
College:
Buffalo
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (5) / OAK
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $18,677,002 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including an $11,903,272 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000 (+ $2,276,865 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Associated Press named Raiders DE Khalil Mack its 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.
Mack edged out Rams DT Aaron Donald and Von Miller for the award. He had another All Pro season with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles. Mack led the NFL with 96 total pressures, grading out as PFF’s top ranked edge-rusher. It’s the first time since 2013 that J.J. Watt hasn’t won the award. Entering his age-26 season, Mack is under team control for the next two years but the Raiders want to extend him. Mack could become one of the highest paid players in the league this offseason.
Feb 4 - 7:35 PM
Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie said he wants to extend DE Khalil Mack.
Mack is under team control for the next two years (2018 option). There's no rush to get a deal done, but Oakland has $46.6 million in cap space to lock him up this offseason. A two-time All Pro, Mack is going to push Von Miller for the top pass rusher salary in the league.
Jan 20 - 7:16 PM
Source:
San Jose Mercury News
Khalil Mack recorded an interception, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and touchdown in the Raiders' Week 12 win over the Panthers.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mack is the first player since Charles Woodson in 2009 to record one of each in a single game. Mack simply dominated on Sunday and was too much for RT Daryl Williams to handle. Right before halftime, Mack read Cam Newton like an open book and picked off his pass inside the 10-yard line and walked in for an easy touchdown. His sack came on the Panthers' final play of the game, a strip-sack of Newton on 4th-and-10 with the Panthers trailing 35-32. After a slow start to the year, Mack has been arguably the best defensive player in the league for the past couple months.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:01:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Khalil Mack's position has been changed from outside linebacker to defensive end on the Rotoworld depth charts.
As explained by Rotoworld IDP/defensive depth charts guru Eric Breeze at the link below, Mack played outside linebacker in the Raiders' 3-4 defense last year. Through two preseason games this year, Mack is playing defensive end in a base 4-3 front, necessitating the depth chart change. Mack moving from linebacker to defensive line significantly enhances his value in IDP leagues.
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 02:04:00 PM
Source:
Eric Breeze on Twitter
Khalil Mack wins Defensive Player of the Year
Feb 4 - 7:35 PM
Raiders want to extend Khalil Mack
Jan 20 - 7:16 PM
Khalil Mack has massive game against Panthers
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 09:01:00 PM
Mack playing defensive end in Raiders' 4-3
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 02:04:00 PM
More Khalil Mack Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
OAK
16
54
19
73
11.0
75
6.8
1
6
1
3
0
5
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
OAK
16
59
16
75
4.0
29
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
16
57
20
77
15.0
89
5.9
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2016
OAK
16
54
19
73
11.0
75
6.8
1
6
1
3
0
5
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@NO
4
3
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
ATL
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TEN
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@BAL
4
2
6
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
SD
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
KC
5
2
7
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@JAC
3
0
3
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@TB
6
1
7
2.0
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DEN
2
1
3
2.0
17
8.5
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 21
HOU
3
0
3
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CAR
6
0
6
1.0
11
11.0
1
6
1
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
BUF
4
3
7
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 8
@KC
2
1
3
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@SD
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
IND
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DEN
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
3
Taiwan Jones
GLB
1
Jamize Olawale
2
DeAndre Washington
3RB
1
Jalen Richard
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Seth Roberts
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Jaydon Mickens
3
K.J. Brent
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Lee Smith
3
Ryan O'Malley
4
Cooper Helfet
5
Gabe Holmes
LT
1
Denver Kirkland
2
Donald Penn
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Jon Feliciano
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Ian Silberman
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Oni Omoile
RT
1
Austin Howard
Sidelined
Raiders RT Austin Howard's shoulder operation was to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.
It's a major operation to repair an injury that happened during training camp. Howard will need the majority of the offseason to recover and rehab, but should be ready for next Week 1. Going on 29, Howard was ineffective as he played hurt in 2016. He's signed for $4.9 million in 2017.
Jan 19
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
