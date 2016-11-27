Khalil Mack | Defensive Lineman | #52 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (25) / 2/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 250 College: Buffalo Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (5) / OAK Contract: view contract details [x] 5/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $18,677,002 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including an $11,903,272 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000 (+ $2,276,865 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Associated Press named Raiders DE Khalil Mack its 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. Mack edged out Rams DT Aaron Donald and Von Miller for the award. He had another All Pro season with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles. Mack led the NFL with 96 total pressures, grading out as PFF’s top ranked edge-rusher. It’s the first time since 2013 that J.J. Watt hasn’t won the award. Entering his age-26 season, Mack is under team control for the next two years but the Raiders want to extend him. Mack could become one of the highest paid players in the league this offseason.

Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie said he wants to extend DE Khalil Mack. Mack is under team control for the next two years (2018 option). There's no rush to get a deal done, but Oakland has $46.6 million in cap space to lock him up this offseason. A two-time All Pro, Mack is going to push Von Miller for the top pass rusher salary in the league. Source: San Jose Mercury News

Khalil Mack recorded an interception, sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, and touchdown in the Raiders' Week 12 win over the Panthers. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Mack is the first player since Charles Woodson in 2009 to record one of each in a single game. Mack simply dominated on Sunday and was too much for RT Daryl Williams to handle. Right before halftime, Mack read Cam Newton like an open book and picked off his pass inside the 10-yard line and walked in for an easy touchdown. His sack came on the Panthers' final play of the game, a strip-sack of Newton on 4th-and-10 with the Panthers trailing 35-32. After a slow start to the year, Mack has been arguably the best defensive player in the league for the past couple months. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter