Khalil Mack | Defensive Lineman | #52

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 250
College: Buffalo
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (5) / OAK
Associated Press named Raiders DE Khalil Mack its 2016 Defensive Player of the Year.
Mack edged out Rams DT Aaron Donald and Von Miller for the award. He had another All Pro season with 73 tackles, 11 sacks, and five forced fumbles. Mack led the NFL with 96 total pressures, grading out as PFF’s top ranked edge-rusher. It’s the first time since 2013 that J.J. Watt hasn’t won the award. Entering his age-26 season, Mack is under team control for the next two years but the Raiders want to extend him. Mack could become one of the highest paid players in the league this offseason. Feb 4 - 7:35 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016OAK1654197311.0756.8161305300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014OAK165916754.0297.3000001300000
2015OAK1657207715.0895.9000002200000
2016OAK1654197311.0756.8161305300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NO4370.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18ATL2240.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@TEN1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@BAL4261.077.0000000000000
5Oct 9SD2130.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16KC5271.011.0000000000000
7Oct 23@JAC3031.077.0000000000000
8Oct 30@TB6172.0126.0000001000000
9Nov 6DEN2132.0178.5000101100000
11Nov 21HOU3031.099.0000000000000
12Nov 27CAR6061.01111.0161101100000
13Dec 4BUF4371.055.0000101100000
14Dec 8@KC2131.066.0000001000000
15Dec 18@SD2240.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24IND3030.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@DEN5050.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
3Taiwan Jones
GLB1Jamize Olawale
2DeAndre Washington
3RB1Jalen Richard
2DeAndre Washington
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Seth Roberts
3Johnny Holton
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Jaydon Mickens
3K.J. Brent
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Lee Smith
3Ryan O'Malley
4Cooper Helfet
5Gabe Holmes
LT1Denver Kirkland
2Donald Penn
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Jon Feliciano
C1Rodney Hudson
2Ian Silberman
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Oni Omoile
RT1Austin Howard
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 