Jameis Winston | Quarterback | #3

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 3
Apr 18
MLB Live Chat
Apr 18
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 17
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Miguel Cabrera (back) in Tuesday's lineup
Matz (elbow) to begin throwing Wednesday
Donaldson (calf) likely to miss 2-4 weeks
Segura (hamstring) on track to return Friday
Happ diagnosed with inflammation in elbow
Buchholz to miss 4-6 months after surgery
Brantley homers, drives in two against Twins
Eric Thames goes deep in fifth straight game
Braun homers, doubles, steals base vs. CHC
Freeman doubles twice, homers twice vs. SD
Judge homers again as NYY beat White Sox
Lynn works seven scoreless, Cards top Bucs
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Danny Amendola agrees to pay cut
Gillislee signs $6.4M offer sheet with Pats
Report: Bucs to be featured on 'Hard Knocks'
Report: Sherman skipping voluntary workouts
Report: Aqib Talib will not be suspended
SEA declines to match Gilliam's offer sheet
Mixon could last 'much longer than expected'
Emmanuel Sanders expects 'pass-happy' offense
Draft 'real deadline' for Lynch, Raiders?
#AsExpected: Cowboys pick up Martin's option
Tyler Eifert not sure he'll be ready for camp
Jeremy Hill wants more yards after contact
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stats: Take That For Data
Apr 18
Dose: Kawhi & Kyrie are A-OK
Apr 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Monday
Apr 17
Dose: Draymond w/ a capital D
Apr 17
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Sunday
Apr 16
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jusuf Nurkic (leg) ruled out for Game 2
Serge Ibaka (ankle) a GTD for Tuesday
Kawhi Leonard scores 37, hits 19-of-19 FTs
J.R. Smith (hamstring) hopeful for Game 3
Zach Randolph starts the second half
Kyrie Irving goes off for 37 pts w/ 4 triples
LeBron James scores 25 points in Game 2 win
Jeff Teague tweaks right wrist in loss Monday
Paul George scores 32, Pacers lose Game 2
Iman Shumpert starts second half for Smith
Al Jefferson (ankle) available to play Monday
Austin Rivers (hamstring) doubtful for Game 3
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Capitals in Trouble
Apr 18
Allen Key to the Blues Success
Apr 17
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Blue Jackets scratch Hartnell for Game 4
Paul Stastny practices, remains day-to-day
Jonathan Bernier perfect in relief role
Filip Forsberg nets two in win over Hawks
Corey Crawford blocks 46 SOG in loss to Preds
Matthews notches two points in Leafs' OT win
Hoffman, Ryan lead Senators past Bruins in OT
Sami Vatanen (UBI) out for Game 3 vs CGY
David Krejci (UBI) returns to lineup in GM 3
Karl Alzner (UBI) won't play in Game 3 vs TOR
Werenski out for season with facial fractures
David Krejci will be a game-time decision
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Eddie MacDonald: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Ryan Truex: Zombie Auto 125 advance
Golden Corral to sponsor Sadler at Richmond
Mason Mingus files entry for Salem Speedway
If Harvick wins All-Star, fan wins million
Ben Kennedy sets XFINITY schedule for 2017
Kimmel gets jump on Salem, busy testing week
Praytor to make 88th consecutive ARCA start
A.J. Fike tests at Indiana's Salem Speedway
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Curtis Luck set for pro debut at the Valero
Kevin Na WD opens the door for Wilcox at VTO
Bubba heads back to China; snubbed by bookies
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
Mock Draft V
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
LB Foster visits Jets, Ravens up next
Bills host QB Kelly, nephew of Jim, for visit
Stewart unable to fufill all 24 team requests
Florio: Mixon might wait beyond rounds 2 & 3
Panthers host RB/WR Curtis Samuel on visit
Joe Mixon doesn't make Gil Brandt's top 150
Titans hosting WR Zay Jones on a visit
Bolles, other top tackles, visiting DEN
Conflicting reports on LB Foster's medicals
Malik McDowell visiting the Cowboys
Texas Tech DT Breiden Fehoko heading to LSU
Tom Herman declines to name starting QB
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Guzan makes rare start in defeat to Arsenal
Morgan could return for UCL tie with Atletico
Hammers short a full-back for Goodison trip
Shakespeare to assess Slimani ahead of UCL
Ozil strike seals win for stuttering Gunners
Hull must drop Dawson to keep defence solid
Rashford is a ray of hope in Ibra-less future
Young may stay at Man Utd beyond the summer
Jack Wilshere's loan petering out forgetably
John Terry to leave Chelsea at season's end
Hazard happy to stay at Chelsea...for now
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Nick Folk
(K)
DeSean Jackson
(WR)
Sean Renfree
(QB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Derel Walker
(WR)
Kivon Cartwright
(TE)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Blake Sims
(RB)
Tevin Westbrook
(TE)
Alan Cross
(TE)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jameis Winston | Quarterback | #3
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/6/1994
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 231
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/1/2015: Signed a four-year, $25.35 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $16.69 million signing bonus. Also included is a clause prohibiting Winston from playing baseball. 2017: $615,000 (+ $2,124,662 roster bonus), 2018: $705,000 (+ $3,186,992 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Bucs will be the featured team on this year's season of
Hard Knocks
.
The Bucs campaigned for the gig, and got it. Although the show has gotten rather formulaic in recent years, it's still a fascinating look into training camp. The Bucs will try to present a team that's ready for a return to the playoffs after 2016's step forward.
Apr 18 - 1:25 PM
Source:
floridafootballinsiders.com
Jameis Winston completed 20-of-35 passes for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception in the Bucs' Week 17 win over the Panthers.
Winston took another step forward after a strong rookie year. His turnovers (24) continued to be an issue, but he went over 4,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Winston’s sophomore leap came with No. 2 receiver Vincent Jackson sidelined. He also didn’t have much support in the run game. Winston finishes the year at 4,090 yards and a 28:18 TD/INT ratio. With a stud WR1 in Mike Evans and an ascending offensive line, Winston should make the jump to a top-12 quarterback in 2017.
Jan 1 - 4:31 PM
Jameis Winston completed 23-of-35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bucs' 31-24, Week 16 loss to the Saints.
It was a shaky game for Winston who also took an intentional-grounding penalty. It wasn't all his fault, however, as Tampa's limited skill corps lost Cameron Brate early in the second half. You can only lose so many weapons before it shows up in the box score. Winston has made genuine progress this season, but also gotten stuck in a few turnover-prone ruts. He's put amazing things on film, but is far from a finished product. He gets the Panthers in next week's finale.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:29:00 PM
Jameis Winston completed 17-of-35 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Week 15 against Dallas.
He also lost a fumble on a first-quarter sack. One of Winston's interceptions came on a Hail Mary at the end of the half, but it was a mistake-filled night. Winston made a nice 42-yard throw on the run to Adam Humphries and hit Cameron Brate in the red-zone for his scores. The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for Tampa. Winston has a matchup with Saints in Week 16.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 11:30:00 PM
Report: Bucs to be featured on 'Hard Knocks'
Apr 18 - 1:25 PM
Winston throws for 202 yards, TD in win
Jan 1 - 4:31 PM
Jameis Winston totals 277 yards, two scores
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 07:29:00 PM
Winston throws 2 TDs, has four turnovers
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 11:30:00 PM
More Jameis Winston Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Garrett
CLG
(2376)
2
J. McCourty
FA
(2133)
3
S. Richardson
NYJ
(2107)
4
A. Peterson
FA
(2073)
5
J. Hankins
IND
(1760)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(1710)
7
S. Watkins
BUF
(1590)
8
J. Cutler
FA
(1443)
9
C. Hyde
SF
(1374)
10
L. Blount
FA
(1319)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
TB
16
345
567
60.8
4090
255.6
7.2
3
28
18
53
165
10.3
3.1
1
0
6
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2015
TB
16
312
535
58.3
4042
252.6
7.6
2
22
15
54
213
13.3
3.9
6
0
2
2016
TB
16
345
567
60.8
4090
255.6
7.2
3
28
18
53
165
10.3
3.1
1
0
6
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@ATL
23
32
71.9
281
8.8
4
1
4
3
.8
0
0
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
27
52
51.9
243
4.7
1
4
3
9
3.0
0
1
3
Sep 25
LAR
36
58
62.1
405
7.0
3
1
4
13
3.3
0
1
4
Oct 2
DEN
17
35
48.6
179
5.1
0
2
5
19
3.8
1
0
5
Oct 10
@CAR
18
30
60.0
219
7.3
1
0
4
6
1.5
0
0
7
Oct 23
@SF
21
30
70.0
269
9.0
3
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
8
Oct 30
OAK
16
32
50.0
180
5.6
2
0
3
16
5.3
0
0
9
Nov 3
ATL
23
37
62.2
261
7.1
3
0
3
11
3.7
0
1
10
Nov 13
CHI
23
33
69.7
312
9.5
2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@KC
24
39
61.5
331
8.5
1
0
5
22
4.4
0
1
12
Nov 27
SEA
21
28
75.0
220
7.9
2
1
5
12
2.4
0
0
13
Dec 4
@LAC
20
30
66.7
280
9.3
1
1
4
1
.3
0
0
14
Dec 11
NO
16
26
61.5
184
7.1
0
0
5
16
3.2
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DAL
17
35
48.6
247
7.1
2
3
1
6
6.0
0
1
16
Dec 24
@NO
23
35
65.7
277
7.9
2
2
3
14
4.7
0
0
17
Jan 1
CAR
20
35
57.1
202
5.8
1
1
3
18
6.0
0
1
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Sean Renfree
RB
1
Doug Martin
Suspended
Suspended RB Doug Martin is present for the start of the Bucs' offseason workout program Monday.
Martin has been out of rehab for awhile now and was fully expected to be present for day one of the offseason. This is just confirmation. Martin will be suspended the first three weeks of the regular season but is allowed to participate in training camp and the preseason. His future in Tampa Bay remains uncertain. The team may not make a decision until his suspension is done.
Apr 17
2
Charles Sims
Sidelined
Bucs placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve with a pectorals injury, ending his season.
We didn't notice Sims get injured in the Week 16 meeting with the Saints, but he's not going to play Week 17. Coach Dirk Koetter said it's unclear if Sims will need surgery. Doug Martin was also excused from Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, leaving Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Russell Hansbrough as the Bucs' active running backs.
Dec 28
3
Jacquizz Rodgers
4
Peyton Barber
5
Russell Hansbrough
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Charles Sims
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Austin Johnson
2
Quayvon Hicks
WR1
1
Mike Evans
2
Freddie Martino
3
Josh Huff
4
Derel Walker
WR2
1
DeSean Jackson
2
Adam Humphries
3
Donteea Dye
4
Bernard Reedy
WR3
1
Adam Humphries
TE
1
Cameron Brate
2
Luke Stocker
3
Alan Cross
4
Kivon Cartwright
5
Tevin Westbrook
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
J.R. Sweezy
2
Josh Allen
3
Michael Liedtke
C
1
Joe Hawley
2
Evan Smith
3
Ben Gottschalk
4
James Stone
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
3
Jarvis Harrison
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Kevin Pamphile
K
1
Nick Folk
2
Roberto Aguayo
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Seahawks' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
»
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
»
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
»
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Danny Amendola agrees to pay cut
»
Gillislee signs $6.4M offer sheet with Pats
»
Report: Bucs to be featured on 'Hard Knocks'
»
Report: Sherman skipping voluntary workouts
»
Report: Aqib Talib will not be suspended
»
SEA declines to match Gilliam's offer sheet
»
Mixon could last 'much longer than expected'
»
Emmanuel Sanders expects 'pass-happy' offense
»
Draft 'real deadline' for Lynch, Raiders?
»
#AsExpected: Cowboys pick up Martin's option
»
Tyler Eifert not sure he'll be ready for camp
»
Jeremy Hill wants more yards after contact
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved