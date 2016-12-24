Player Page

Jameis Winston | Quarterback | #3

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/6/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 231
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB
The Bucs will be the featured team on this year's season of Hard Knocks.
The Bucs campaigned for the gig, and got it. Although the show has gotten rather formulaic in recent years, it's still a fascinating look into training camp. The Bucs will try to present a team that's ready for a return to the playoffs after 2016's step forward. Apr 18 - 1:25 PM
Source: floridafootballinsiders.com
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016TB1634556760.84090255.67.2328185316510.33.1106
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2015TB1631253558.34042252.67.6222155421313.33.9602
2016TB1634556760.84090255.67.2328185316510.33.1106
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@ATL233271.92818.84143.800
2Sep 18@ARZ275251.92434.714393.001
3Sep 25LAR365862.14057.0314133.301
4Oct 2DEN173548.61795.1025193.810
5Oct 10@CAR183060.02197.310461.500
7Oct 23@SF213070.02699.0311-1-1.000
8Oct 30OAK163250.01805.6203165.300
9Nov 3ATL233762.22617.1303113.701
10Nov 13CHI233369.73129.52100.000
11Nov 20@KC243961.53318.5105224.401
12Nov 27SEA212875.02207.9215122.400
13Dec 4@LAC203066.72809.31141.300
14Dec 11NO162661.51847.1005163.200
15Dec 18@DAL173548.62477.123166.001
16Dec 24@NO233565.72777.9223144.700
17Jan 1CAR203557.12025.8113186.001

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Ryan Griffin
3Sean Renfree
RB1Doug Martin
2Charles Sims
3Jacquizz Rodgers
4Peyton Barber
5Russell Hansbrough
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Charles Sims
2Doug Martin
FB1Austin Johnson
2Quayvon Hicks
WR11Mike Evans
2Freddie Martino
3Josh Huff
4Derel Walker
WR21DeSean Jackson
2Adam Humphries
3Donteea Dye
4Bernard Reedy
WR31Adam Humphries
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Alan Cross
4Kivon Cartwright
5Tevin Westbrook
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1J.R. Sweezy
2Josh Allen
3Michael Liedtke
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
3Ben Gottschalk
4James Stone
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
3Jarvis Harrison
RT1Demar Dotson
2Kevin Pamphile
K1Nick Folk
2Roberto Aguayo
 

 