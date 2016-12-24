Jameis Winston | Quarterback | #3 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (23) / 1/6/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 231 College: Florida State Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (1) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 5/1/2015: Signed a four-year, $25.35 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $16.69 million signing bonus. Also included is a clause prohibiting Winston from playing baseball. 2017: $615,000 (+ $2,124,662 roster bonus), 2018: $705,000 (+ $3,186,992 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

The Bucs will be the featured team on this year's season of Hard Knocks. The Bucs campaigned for the gig, and got it. Although the show has gotten rather formulaic in recent years, it's still a fascinating look into training camp. The Bucs will try to present a team that's ready for a return to the playoffs after 2016's step forward. Source: floridafootballinsiders.com

Jameis Winston completed 20-of-35 passes for 202 yards a touchdown and an interception in the Bucs' Week 17 win over the Panthers. Winston took another step forward after a strong rookie year. His turnovers (24) continued to be an issue, but he went over 4,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. Winston’s sophomore leap came with No. 2 receiver Vincent Jackson sidelined. He also didn’t have much support in the run game. Winston finishes the year at 4,090 yards and a 28:18 TD/INT ratio. With a stud WR1 in Mike Evans and an ascending offensive line, Winston should make the jump to a top-12 quarterback in 2017.

Jameis Winston completed 23-of-35 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Bucs' 31-24, Week 16 loss to the Saints. It was a shaky game for Winston who also took an intentional-grounding penalty. It wasn't all his fault, however, as Tampa's limited skill corps lost Cameron Brate early in the second half. You can only lose so many weapons before it shows up in the box score. Winston has made genuine progress this season, but also gotten stuck in a few turnover-prone ruts. He's put amazing things on film, but is far from a finished product. He gets the Panthers in next week's finale.