Jack Del Rio | Center

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (53) / 4/4/1963
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 246
Contract: view contract details
Raiders signed coach Jack Del Rio to a four-year extension.
Del Rio had two years remaining on his contract but gets a deserved pay raise after being one of the lowest paid coaches in the league. Oakland's defense has underwhelmed under Del Rio, but he has the Raiders on the right track coming off a 12-win season. Del Rio's new deal keeps him signed through 2020. Feb 10 - 8:09 PM
Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Derek Carr
2Connor Cook
RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
3Taiwan Jones
GLB1Jamize Olawale
2Jalen Richard
3RB1DeAndre Washington
2Jalen Richard
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Amari Cooper
2Johnny Holton
3Jaydon Mickens
WR21Michael Crabtree
2Seth Roberts
3K.J. Brent
WR31Seth Roberts
TE1Clive Walford
2Lee Smith
3Gabe Holmes
4Cooper Helfet
5Ryan O'Malley
LT1Donald Penn
2Denver Kirkland
LG1Kelechi Osemele
2Oni Omoile
C1Rodney Hudson
2Jon Feliciano
RG1Gabe Jackson
2Ian Silberman
RT1Austin Howard
2Vadal Alexander
K1Sebastian Janikowski
 

 