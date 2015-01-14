Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Padres in mix for Travis Wood, Jered Weaver
Blue Jays finalize deal with RP Joe Smith
Perkins experiencing more shoulder issues
Byung Ho Park clears waivers, still with MIN
Thor says he has put on 17 lbs this offseason
Twins have 'talked about' 1B/DH Pedro Alvarez
Phelps wins arb case vs. Marlins, gets $4.6M
Braves void Jordan Walden's minors contract
Wilson going full-time with car racing, sales
Blue Jays finalize $3M pact with J.P. Howell
Report: Loria to sell Miami Marlins for $1.6B
Mets re-sign Blevins to one-year, $6.5M deal
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
Report: Skins have GM McCloughan on notice
Redskins view D-Jax as 'too inconsistent'
Report: At least five teams eyeing FA Garcon
Roster
K.J. Brent
(WR)
Cooper Helfet
(TE)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Ryan O'Malley
(TE)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Jaydon Mickens
(WR)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jack Del Rio | Center
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 4/4/1963
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 246
Contract:
view contract details
2/10/2016: Signed four-year extension
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Raiders signed coach Jack Del Rio to a four-year extension.
Del Rio had two years remaining on his contract but gets a deserved pay raise after being one of the lowest paid coaches in the league. Oakland's defense has underwhelmed under Del Rio, but he has the Raiders on the right track coming off a 12-win season. Del Rio's new deal keeps him signed through 2020.
Feb 10 - 8:09 PM
Source:
Vic Tafur on Twitter
The Raiders are expected to open extension talks with coach Jack Del Rio soon.
Del Rio has two years left on his deal but is one of the lowest paid coaches in the league. He'll get a raise after leading Oakland to a 12-win season. Del Rio is a candidate for Coach of the Year.
Jan 14 - 4:15 PM
Source:
Jason LaCanfora on Twitter
Raiders hired Jack Del Rio as head coach.
Del Rio is coming home. The 51-year-old grew up in California as a Raiders fan and went to college at USC. The Raiders seemed to favor experience in their coaching search, and Del Rio has plenty of it. He was the Jaguars' head coach from 2003-2011, leading Jacksonville to two double-digit-win seasons and a playoff win over the Steelers in 2007. He has a tall task at hand with the Raiders. Del Rio has a defensive background, and will have an uber-talented pass rusher in Khalil Mack whom he'll build around. Del Rio is said to be recruiting Marc Trestman to run the Raiders' offense. Ex-Falcons coach Mike Smith is expected to be the DC.
Wed, Jan 14, 2015 04:09:00 PM
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports the Raiders are expected to name Broncos DC Jack Del Rio their new head coach on Wednesday.
Raiders brass came to a decision Tuesday night. There were reports owner Mark Davis wanted Del Rio to be the new coach, while GM Reggie McKenzie wanted to ride it out with Tony Sparano for another season. Davis always wins in that situation. Del Rio is from Southern California and has previous HC experience.
Wed, Jan 14, 2015 09:01:00 AM
Source:
Chris Mortensen on Twitter
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
Feb 10 - 8:09 PM
Report: Raiders plan to extend Jack Del Rio
Jan 14 - 4:15 PM
Raiders land Jack Del Rio as new head coach
Wed, Jan 14, 2015 04:09:00 PM
Report: Raiders pass Sparano, to hire Del Rio
Wed, Jan 14, 2015 09:01:00 AM
More Jack Del Rio Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Oakland Raiders Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Derek Carr
2
Connor Cook
RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
3
Taiwan Jones
GLB
1
Jamize Olawale
2
Jalen Richard
3RB
1
DeAndre Washington
2
Jalen Richard
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
2
Johnny Holton
3
Jaydon Mickens
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
2
Seth Roberts
3
K.J. Brent
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Lee Smith
3
Gabe Holmes
4
Cooper Helfet
5
Ryan O'Malley
LT
1
Donald Penn
2
Denver Kirkland
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Oni Omoile
C
1
Rodney Hudson
2
Jon Feliciano
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Ian Silberman
RT
1
Austin Howard
Sidelined
Raiders RT Austin Howard's shoulder operation was to repair a torn labrum and rotator cuff.
It's a major operation to repair an injury that happened during training camp. Howard will need the majority of the offseason to recover and rehab, but should be ready for next Week 1. Going on 29, Howard was ineffective as he played hurt in 2016. He's signed for $4.9 million in 2017.
Jan 19
2
Vadal Alexander
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
»
Raiders give Jack Del Rio 4-year extension
»
Vikings move on from RG Brandon Fusco
»
Report: Eagles expected to pursue Jeffery
»
Area scout stands up for Oklahoma RB Mixon
»
Redskins C Kory Lichtensteiger calls it quits
»
Eagles expected to shop SLB Mychal Kendricks
»
'Make or break' 2017 season for Randall Cobb?
»
Falcons promote Manuel to coordinate defense
»
Tyrod Taylor not open to contract restructure
»
Report: Skins have GM McCloughan on notice
»
Redskins view D-Jax as 'too inconsistent'
»
Report: At least five teams eyeing FA Garcon
