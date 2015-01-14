Jack Del Rio | Center

Latest News Recent News

Raiders signed coach Jack Del Rio to a four-year extension. Del Rio had two years remaining on his contract but gets a deserved pay raise after being one of the lowest paid coaches in the league. Oakland's defense has underwhelmed under Del Rio, but he has the Raiders on the right track coming off a 12-win season. Del Rio's new deal keeps him signed through 2020. Source: Vic Tafur on Twitter

Raiders hired Jack Del Rio as head coach. Del Rio is coming home. The 51-year-old grew up in California as a Raiders fan and went to college at USC. The Raiders seemed to favor experience in their coaching search, and Del Rio has plenty of it. He was the Jaguars' head coach from 2003-2011, leading Jacksonville to two double-digit-win seasons and a playoff win over the Steelers in 2007. He has a tall task at hand with the Raiders. Del Rio has a defensive background, and will have an uber-talented pass rusher in Khalil Mack whom he'll build around. Del Rio is said to be recruiting Marc Trestman to run the Raiders' offense. Ex-Falcons coach Mike Smith is expected to be the DC.