Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Nelson Agholor
(WR)
Anthony Denham
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
David Watford
(WR)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Zach Ertz
(TE)
Byron Marshall
(RB)
Darren Sproles
(RB)
Terrell Watson
(RB)
Andrew Bonnet
(RB)
Nick Foles
(QB)
Ryan Mathews
(RB)
Caleb Sturgis
(K)
Carson Wentz
(QB)
Trey Burton
(TE)
Dorial Green-Beckham
(WR)
Jordan Matthews
(WR)
Bryce Treggs
(WR)
Dom Williams
(WR)
Brent Celek
(TE)
Alshon Jeffery
(WR)
Wendell Smallwood
(RB)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Timmy Jernigan | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/24/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 295
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (48) / BAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $4.382 million contract. The deal contains $2.126 million guaranteed, including a $1.507 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,017,669, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Eagles acquired DL Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens.
The "price" is a swap of third-round picks, with Baltimore getting Philly's No. 74 selection and the Ravens sending pick No. 99 along with Jernigan. The trade comes two weeks after ESPN's Jamison Hensley and The Ringer's Mike Lombardi speculated Jernigan wasn't long for Baltimore. Jernigan has primarily played end, but should see plenty of time at tackle in Philly. The 2014 second-rounder is solid as both a pass rusher and run stopper, but excellent as neither.
Apr 4 - 3:10 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley believes DE Timmy Jernigan is likely entering his final year in Baltimore.
Set to be a free agent after the season, Jernigan is expected to be quickly priced out of the Ravens' range, especially considering the money they just invested in NT Brandon Williams. The Ringer's Mike Lombardi recently said the Ravens are "talking about moving" Jernigan, but Hensley does not believe they will get enough in return to make it happen. The 2014 second-rounder has 13 sacks and has been stout against the run through three seasons.
Mar 25 - 10:13 AM
Source:
ESPN
Ravens DE Timmy Jernigan (knee) is listed as doubtful for Week 1.
It's an upgrade to C.J. Anderson's Week 1 fantasy matchup. Coming off a promising rookie year, Jernigan is the Ravens' replacement for Haloti Ngata.
Fri, Sep 11, 2015 03:00:00 PM
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said DT Timmy Jernigan's knee injury is not "overly serious."
Jernigan went down early in the Ravens' third preseason game. While the injury will not require surgery, it makes him at best questionable for Week 1. Baltimore is relying on Jernigan to replace Haloti Ngata.
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 10:28:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens
Apr 4 - 3:10 PM
Jernigan likely entering final year in BAL
Mar 25 - 10:13 AM
Timmy Jernigan listed as doubtful
Fri, Sep 11, 2015 03:00:00 PM
Timmy Jernigan sidelined by knee injury
Tue, Sep 1, 2015 10:28:00 AM
More Timmy Jernigan Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
FA
(3419)
2
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2683)
3
Z. Brown
WAS
(2408)
4
C. Coleman
CLE
(2165)
5
T. McDonald
MIA
(2104)
6
D. Jordan
FA
(2014)
7
J. Gordon
CLE
(1646)
8
S. Coates
PIT
(1574)
9
M. Bryant
PIT
(1558)
10
R. Griffin III
FA
(1546)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
16
15
31
5.0
36
7.2
1
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BAL
12
11
12
23
4.0
27
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
15
18
19
37
4.0
36
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
16
16
15
31
5.0
36
7.2
1
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
2
0
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
4
2
6
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
2
0
2
1.0
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
1
3
4
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
2
0
2
1.0
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Nick Foles
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Ryan Mathews
Sidelined
The Philadelphia Inquirer says Ryan Mathews has "probably played his last game for the Eagles."
Mathews is owed a non-guaranteed $4 million salary coming off a serious neck injury. Entering his age-30 season, it's going to take a pay cut for him to return. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson all under contract. Releasing Mathews would leave $1 million in dead money.
Mar 4
3
Wendell Smallwood
4
Byron Marshall
5
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Ryan Mathews
2
Darren Sproles
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Wendell Smallwood
FB
1
Andrew Bonnet
WR1
1
Alshon Jeffery
2
Torrey Smith
3
Paul Turner
4
Bryce Treggs
5
David Watford
WR2
1
Jordan Matthews
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
3
Nelson Agholor
4
Rasheed Bailey
5
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
4
Anthony Denham
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Matt Tobin
3
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh LeRibeus
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
3
Josh Andrews
4
Aaron Neary
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
2
Chance Warmack
3
Darrell Greene
4
Dallas Thomas
RT
1
Lane Johnson
2
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3
Taylor Hart
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Chargers' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chargers
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Raiders
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 4
»
NFL Draft Needs: Broncos
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Chiefs
Apr 3
»
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 30
NFL Headlines
»
Eagles acquire Timmy Jernigan from Ravens
»
Tony Romo officially accepts job with CBS
»
Cowboys officially release retired QB Romo
»
Philip Rivers fine with Chargers drafting QB
»
C.J. Anderson may not be ready for OTAs
»
Report: Romo will replace Simms at CBS
»
LeSean McCoy sitting out voluntary work
»
Report: Broncos, Texans won't trade for Romo
»
Giants DE Odighizuwa to retire from football?
»
Pats did not make Peterson a contract offer
»
Adrian Peterson leaves Pats without a deal
»
Redskins add Zach Brown to linebacker corps
