Timmy Jernigan | Defensive Lineman | #99

Sidelined

The Philadelphia Inquirer says Ryan Mathews has "probably played his last game for the Eagles."

Mathews is owed a non-guaranteed $4 million salary coming off a serious neck injury. Entering his age-30 season, it's going to take a pay cut for him to return. The Eagles have Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Kenjon Barner, Byron Marshall, and Terrell Watson all under contract. Releasing Mathews would leave $1 million in dead money.