Player Page

Weather | Roster

Timmy Jernigan | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 295
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (48) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Eagles acquired DL Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens.
The "price" is a swap of third-round picks, with Baltimore getting Philly's No. 74 selection and the Ravens sending pick No. 99 along with Jernigan. The trade comes two weeks after ESPN's Jamison Hensley and The Ringer's Mike Lombardi speculated Jernigan wasn't long for Baltimore. Jernigan has primarily played end, but should see plenty of time at tackle in Philly. The 2014 second-rounder is solid as both a pass rusher and run stopper, but excellent as neither. Apr 4 - 3:10 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Timmy Jernigan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL161615315.0367.2100100300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BAL121112234.0276.8000000000000
2015BAL151819374.0369.0000000000000
2016BAL161615315.0367.2100100300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF2021.044.0000000000000
2Sep 18@CLE4261.055.0000000000000
3Sep 25@JAC2021.088.0000000200000
4Oct 2OAK0220.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9WAS2240.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NYG0220.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@NYJ1341.077.0000100000000
9Nov 6PIT0220.00.0100000100000
10Nov 10CLE2021.01212.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DAL0110.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27CIN0110.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4MIA2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 12@NE0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18PHI0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@CIN1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Nick Foles
RB1Darren Sproles
2Ryan Mathews
3Wendell Smallwood
4Byron Marshall
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Ryan Mathews
2Darren Sproles
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Wendell Smallwood
FB1Andrew Bonnet
WR11Alshon Jeffery
2Torrey Smith
3Paul Turner
4Bryce Treggs
5David Watford
WR21Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
3Nelson Agholor
4Rasheed Bailey
5Marcus Johnson
WR31Torrey Smith
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
4Anthony Denham
LT1Jason Peters
2Matt Tobin
3Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh LeRibeus
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
3Josh Andrews
4Aaron Neary
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Chance Warmack
3Darrell Greene
4Dallas Thomas
RT1Lane Johnson
2Halapoulivaati Vaitai
3Taylor Hart
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 