Carlos Hyde | Running Back | #28

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 9/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 235
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (57) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Carlos Hyde will have an MRI on his injured knee.
He went down late in Saturday's win over the Rams. The Niners are cautiously optimistic about Hyde's status and don't believe he'll require surgery. The injury is believed to be a "less-severe" MCL sprain but the diagnosis won't be confirmed until the MRI results come back. Hyde is 12 yards away from 1,000. Shaun Draughn would start if Hyde can't suit up against Seattle in Week 17. Dec 25 - 9:15 AM
Source: CSN Bay Area
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF1321798876.04.6262716312.56.00330000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014SF148333323.84.00412684.95.7001268000
2015SF711547067.14.11311537.64.80000000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR23883.82252.5000000
2Sep 18@CAR14342.403186.0010000
3Sep 25@SEA211034.92122.0000000
4Oct 2DAL15744.91155.0000000
5Oct 6ARZ22783.516366.0000000
6Oct 16@BUF14523.7000.0000000
10Nov 13@ARZ13141.1000.0000000
11Nov 20NE19864.503248.0000000
12Nov 27@MIA13655.005306.0100000
13Dec 4@CHI20924.60166.0000000
14Dec 11NYJ1719311.40177.0100000
15Dec 18@ATL13715.50166.0010000
16Dec 24@LAR13382.903248.0110000
17Jan 1SEAGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Blaine Gabbert
3Christian Ponder
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Shaun Draughn
3Mike Davis
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Shaun Draughn
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Shaun Draughn
WR11Torrey Smith
2Chris Harper
3Aaron Burbridge
WR21Jeremy Kerley
2Rod Streater
WR31Chris Harper
TE1Garrett Celek
2Jim Dray
3Je'Ron Hamm
LT1Joe Staley
LG1Zane Beadles
2Josh Garnett
C1Marcus Martin
RG1Andrew Tiller
2Alex Balducci
3Andrew Gardner
RT1Trent Brown
2John Theus
K1Phil Dawson
 

 