Carlos Hyde | Running Back | #28 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (25) / 9/20/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 235 College: Ohio State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (57) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $3.681 million contract. The deal contains $1.954 million guaranteed -- a $997,584 signing bonus and each of Hyde's first two base salaries. 2016: $654,698 (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2017: $822,047 (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent

Carlos Hyde will have an MRI on his injured knee. He went down late in Saturday's win over the Rams. The Niners are cautiously optimistic about Hyde's status and don't believe he'll require surgery. The injury is believed to be a "less-severe" MCL sprain but the diagnosis won't be confirmed until the MRI results come back. Hyde is 12 yards away from 1,000. Shaun Draughn would start if Hyde can't suit up against Seattle in Week 17. Source: CSN Bay Area

Carlos Hyde left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Rams with a knee injury and will not return. Hyde got laid out by Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines in the fourth quarter. The play was originally called an incomplete pass but was changed to a fumble on review. The Rams recovered and scored a touchdown four plays later. Hyde rushed 13 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown before exiting. That leaves Hyde 12 yards shy of 1,000 for the year. Shaun Draughn will slide in as the Niners' feature back. Source: Alden Gonzalez on Twitter

Carlos Hyde contributed 71 yards on 13 carries while corralling one-of-three targets for six yards Sunday in the 49ers' Week 15 loss to the Falcons. Hyde averaged a robust 5.46 yards per carry but as usual, game script worked against him. It wasn’t much of a game in the second half (or the first half if we’re being honest) as Hyde was limited to just five carries after halftime. It’s been a rough year for the Niners, but Hyde has been a steady presence with six touchdowns and 950 rushing yards. He’ll try to crack 1,000 yards rushing for the first time next week against the Rams.