Marcus Mariota | Quarterback | #8 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (23) / 10/30/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 222 College: Oregon Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / TEN Contract: view contract details 7/21/2015: Signed a four-year, $24.214 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $15,870,164 signing bonus. 2016: $1,535,635 (+ $1,010,635 roster bonus), 2017: $2,636,270 (+ $2,021,270 roster bonus), 2018: $3,736,905 (+ $3,031,905 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent

Marcus Mariota was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the Titans' Week 16 game against the Jaguars. Mariota's ankle got bent awkwardly on a sack by Jaguars DT Sheldon Day. Mariota was immediately fitted for an air cast and looks to have a severe injury. The Titans will turn to Matt Cassel at quarterback for the remainder of Sunday's game. Mariota finished 8-of-20 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown with three rushing yards before leaving the field.

Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-33 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Titans' 19-17, Week 15 win over the Chiefs. Mariota didn't do much in this one, but he made a few plays when the Titans needed them. He had a pair of long hookups to Rishard Matthews, who finished with a 4-105 line. Matthews lost a fumble heading into the end zone in the first half on one of those long pass plays, but he came back with another big gainer on a flea-flicker from Mariota. Mariota also lost a fumble and threw an interception, both in Titans territory. Tennessee was able to overcome it all with the Chiefs going into a second-half shell and blowing a two-touchdown lead. Kicker Ryan Succop drilled the game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired. He was given a second chance after Andy Reid tried to ice him on the first one, which fell short. The Titans' playoff hopes live on, as they move to 8-6 ahead of a Week 16 road game with the lowly Jaguars.

Marcus Mariota said he is ready for the cold conditions projected at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The game is forecasted for a high of 19 degrees, which Mariota thinks would be the coldest game he has ever played in. "I’ll be ready, I’ll be ready," Mariota said. "I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a fun atmosphere, and I can’t wait to do it." The Hawaii native might not be accustomed to the cold, but he is a good fantasy bet against a defense which has been surprisingly forgiving to opposing quarterbacks this season and has given up the second-most rushing yards to the position. Source: ESPN