Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
Dorin Dickerson
(TE)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Antonio Andrews
(RB)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Quayvon Hicks
(RB)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Marc Mariani
(WR)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Kendall Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marcus Mariota | Quarterback | #8
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/30/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 222
College:
Oregon
Drafted:
2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/21/2015: Signed a four-year, $24.214 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $15,870,164 signing bonus. 2016: $1,535,635 (+ $1,010,635 roster bonus), 2017: $2,636,270 (+ $2,021,270 roster bonus), 2018: $3,736,905 (+ $3,031,905 roster bonus), 2019: Club Option, 2020: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marcus Mariota was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the Titans' Week 16 game against the Jaguars.
Mariota's ankle got bent awkwardly on a sack by Jaguars DT Sheldon Day. Mariota was immediately fitted for an air cast and looks to have a severe injury. The Titans will turn to Matt Cassel at quarterback for the remainder of Sunday's game. Mariota finished 8-of-20 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown with three rushing yards before leaving the field.
Dec 24 - 3:17 PM
Marcus Mariota completed 19-of-33 passes for 241 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the Titans' 19-17, Week 15 win over the Chiefs.
Mariota didn't do much in this one, but he made a few plays when the Titans needed them. He had a pair of long hookups to Rishard Matthews, who finished with a 4-105 line. Matthews lost a fumble heading into the end zone in the first half on one of those long pass plays, but he came back with another big gainer on a flea-flicker from Mariota. Mariota also lost a fumble and threw an interception, both in Titans territory. Tennessee was able to overcome it all with the Chiefs going into a second-half shell and blowing a two-touchdown lead. Kicker Ryan Succop drilled the game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired. He was given a second chance after Andy Reid tried to ice him on the first one, which fell short. The Titans' playoff hopes live on, as they move to 8-6 ahead of a Week 16 road game with the lowly Jaguars.
Dec 18 - 4:12 PM
Marcus Mariota said he is ready for the cold conditions projected at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
The game is forecasted for a high of 19 degrees, which Mariota thinks would be the coldest game he has ever played in. "I’ll be ready, I’ll be ready," Mariota said. "I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a fun atmosphere, and I can’t wait to do it." The Hawaii native might not be accustomed to the cold, but he is a good fantasy bet against a defense which has been surprisingly forgiving to opposing quarterbacks this season and has given up the second-most rushing yards to the position.
Dec 15 - 10:18 AM
Source:
ESPN
Marcus Mariota completed just 6-of-20 passes for 88 yards in the Titans' Week 14 win over the Broncos.
He added 38 rushing yards on eight scrambles. Predictably, Mariota was unable to do much through the air against this elite pass defense, but he did pick up a few big gains on read-option keepers. He also had a touchdown to Rishard Matthews taken off the board due to a pick-play penalty on Delanie Walker at the goal line. Mariota gets another tough test next week at Kansas City.
Dec 11 - 7:04 PM
Marcus Mariota carted off with injured ankle
Dec 24 - 3:17 PM
TEN rallies from 2-TD deficit, beats KC on FG
Dec 18 - 4:12 PM
Marcus Mariota says he is ready for the cold
Dec 15 - 10:18 AM
Mariota completes just six passes in victory
Dec 11 - 7:04 PM
More Marcus Mariota Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
TEN
14
268
431
62.2
3327
237.6
7.7
1
25
9
58
346
24.7
6.0
2
0
5
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2015
TEN
12
230
371
62.0
2818
234.8
7.6
2
19
10
34
252
21.0
7.4
2
1
6
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
MIN
25
41
61.0
271
6.6
2
1
4
19
4.8
0
1
2
Sep 18
@DET
25
33
75.8
238
7.2
2
1
2
11
5.5
0
0
3
Sep 25
OAK
17
33
51.5
214
6.5
0
2
3
22
7.3
0
1
4
Oct 2
@HOU
13
29
44.8
202
7.0
0
1
4
20
5.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@MIA
20
29
69.0
163
5.6
3
0
7
60
8.6
1
0
6
Oct 16
CLE
17
24
70.8
284
11.8
3
1
7
64
9.1
0
0
7
Oct 23
IND
22
37
59.5
232
6.3
2
0
2
14
7.0
0
1
8
Oct 27
JAC
18
22
81.8
270
12.3
2
0
3
11
3.7
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SD
27
43
62.8
313
7.3
3
2
3
14
4.7
1
1
10
Nov 13
GB
19
26
73.1
295
11.3
4
0
5
0
.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@IND
25
38
65.8
290
7.6
2
0
5
29
5.8
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CHI
15
23
65.2
226
9.8
2
0
4
46
11.5
0
0
14
Dec 11
DEN
6
20
30.0
88
4.4
0
0
8
38
4.8
0
0
15
Dec 18
@KC
19
33
57.6
241
7.3
0
1
1
-2
-2.0
0
1
16
Dec 24
@JAC
8
20
40.0
99
5.0
1
0
2
3
1.5
0
0
17
Jan 1
HOU
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Marcus Mariota was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the Titans' Week 16 game against the Jaguars.
Mariota's ankle got bent awkwardly on a sack by Jaguars DT Sheldon Day. Mariota was immediately fitted for an air cast and looks to have a severe injury. The Titans will turn to Matt Cassel at quarterback for the remainder of Sunday's game. Mariota finished 8-of-20 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown with three rushing yards before leaving the field.
Dec 24
2
Matt Cassel
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
Antonio Andrews
GLB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Marc Mariani
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Kendall Wright
3
Harry Douglas
WR3
1
Kendall Wright
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Anthony Fasano
3
Phillip Supernaw
Sidelined
Titans signed TE Phillip Supernaw and waived DT Lucas Vincent.
Supernaw has played for the Texans, Chiefs and Ravens since breaking into the league as a UDFA in 2012 out of Ouachita Baptist. He's a poor bet to stick with Anthony Fasano and Taylor Thompson already behind Delanie Walker.
Jun 2
4
Jace Amaro
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Josh Kline
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Brian Schwenke
RG
1
Sebastian Tretola
RT
1
Jack Conklin
K
1
Ryan Succop
