Marcus Mariota | Quarterback | #8

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/30/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 222
College: Oregon
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (2) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Marcus Mariota was carted off the field with a right ankle injury in the Titans' Week 16 game against the Jaguars.
Mariota's ankle got bent awkwardly on a sack by Jaguars DT Sheldon Day. Mariota was immediately fitted for an air cast and looks to have a severe injury. The Titans will turn to Matt Cassel at quarterback for the remainder of Sunday's game. Mariota finished 8-of-20 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown with three rushing yards before leaving the field. Dec 24 - 3:17 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016TEN1426843162.23327237.67.712595834624.76.0205
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2015TEN1223037162.02818234.87.6219103425221.07.4216
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11MIN254161.02716.6214194.801
2Sep 18@DET253375.82387.2212115.500
3Sep 25OAK173351.52146.5023227.301
4Oct 2@HOU132944.82027.0014205.000
5Oct 9@MIA202969.01635.6307608.610
6Oct 16CLE172470.828411.8317649.100
7Oct 23IND223759.52326.3202147.001
8Oct 27JAC182281.827012.3203113.700
9Nov 6@SD274362.83137.3323144.711
10Nov 13GB192673.129511.34050.000
11Nov 20@IND253865.82907.6205295.800
12Nov 27@CHI152365.22269.82044611.500
14Dec 11DEN62030.0884.4008384.800
15Dec 18@KC193357.62417.3011-2-2.001
16Dec 24@JAC82040.0995.010231.500
17Jan 1HOUGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3Antonio Andrews
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Marc Mariani
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Kendall Wright
3Harry Douglas
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Delanie Walker
2Anthony Fasano
3Phillip Supernaw
4Jace Amaro
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Josh Kline
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Sebastian Tretola
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 