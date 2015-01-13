John Elway | Quarterback Team: Denver Broncos Age / DOB: (57) / 6/28/1960 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 215 College: Stanford Share: Tweet

The Gazette's Woody Paige reports John Elway "is about to become the league's highest-paid executive vice president-general manager." Elway's contract runs out after this season. Paige reports the deal "could be finalized" this week and should be announced before training camp begins July 27. The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports "no deal is imminent," however, while Denver 7's Troy Renck reports the two sides "still have work to do." Whether it is this week or in a month, there is little doubt Elway will sign a new deal in the near future. Source: The Gazette

Broncos GM John Elway expects to sign a new contract before the start of the season. "We're continuing to work at it," Elway said. "I don't see any problems with that. I look forward to being here with the Broncos for a long time." Elway added there is not "any doubt" the new deal will get done before the season. The Broncos are 67-29 since Elway joined the organization in 2011. Source: ESPN

Speaking Tuesday, Broncos GM John Elway confirmed OC Adam Gase and DC Jack Del Rio are both candidates to replace John Fox. Elway did say that interviews have yet to be scheduled. It's further confirmation that the duo was not "fired" when Fox was let go on Monday, but simply given the opportunity to explore other opportunities while Elway plots the Broncos' future. Elway also expounded on his reasons for parting ways with Fox, saying he believed the team hadn't been peaking at the right time. "The main thing between John and I was we disagreed how to get to the next level," Elway said. "The biggest miss between us was how do we take that next step." Elway admitted Fox would have likely remained in Denver had the team won the Super Bowl. Source: Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com