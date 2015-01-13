Player Page

Weather | Roster

John Elway | Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (57) / 6/28/1960
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
College: Stanford
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Gazette's Woody Paige reports John Elway "is about to become the league's highest-paid executive vice president-general manager."
Elway's contract runs out after this season. Paige reports the deal "could be finalized" this week and should be announced before training camp begins July 27. The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports "no deal is imminent," however, while Denver 7's Troy Renck reports the two sides "still have work to do." Whether it is this week or in a month, there is little doubt Elway will sign a new deal in the near future. Jul 15 - 9:26 PM
Source: The Gazette
More John Elway Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
John Elway's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View John Elway's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View John Elway's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to John Elway's player profile.
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Trevor Siemian
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
4Kyle Sloter
RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
3Devontae Booker
4De'Angelo Henderson
5Bernard Pierce
GLB1C.J. Anderson
2Devontae Booker
3RB1C.J. Anderson
2Jamaal Charles
FB1Andy Janovich
2Juwan Thompson
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Jordan Taylor
3Cody Latimer
4Marlon Brown
5Isaiah McKenzie
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Bennie Fowler
3Carlos Henderson
4Hunter Sharp
5Kalif Raymond
WR31Bennie Fowler
TE1Virgil Green
2AJ Derby
3Jeff Heuerman
4Henry Krieger-Coble
5Jake Butt
LT1Garett Bolles
2Ty Sambrailo
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Max Garcia
2Justin Murray
3Cameron Hunt
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3Dillon Day
RG1Ronald Leary
2Billy Turner
3Chris Muller
RT1Menelik Watson
2Donald Stephenson
3Michael Schofield
K1Brandon McManus
 

 