Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Bennie Fowler
(WR)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Anthony Nash
(WR)
Trevor Siemian
(QB)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Virgil Green
(TE)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Bernard Pierce
(RB)
Kyle Sloter
(QB)
Marlon Brown
(WR)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Cody Latimer
(WR)
Kalif Raymond
(WR)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Steven Scheu
(TE)
Juwan Thompson
(RB)
AJ Derby
(TE)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Hunter Sharp
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
John Elway | Quarterback
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
57
) / 6/28/1960
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 215
College:
Stanford
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Gazette's Woody Paige reports John Elway "is about to become the league's highest-paid executive vice president-general manager."
Elway's contract runs out after this season. Paige reports the deal "could be finalized" this week and should be announced before training camp begins July 27. The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports "no deal is imminent," however, while Denver 7's Troy Renck reports the two sides "still have work to do." Whether it is this week or in a month, there is little doubt Elway will sign a new deal in the near future.
Jul 15 - 9:26 PM
Source:
The Gazette
Broncos GM John Elway expects to sign a new contract before the start of the season.
"We're continuing to work at it," Elway said. "I don't see any problems with that. I look forward to being here with the Broncos for a long time." Elway added there is not "any doubt" the new deal will get done before the season. The Broncos are 67-29 since Elway joined the organization in 2011.
May 25 - 9:56 AM
Source:
ESPN
Speaking Tuesday, Broncos GM John Elway confirmed OC Adam Gase and DC Jack Del Rio are both candidates to replace John Fox.
Elway did say that interviews have yet to be scheduled. It's further confirmation that the duo was not "fired" when Fox was let go on Monday, but simply given the opportunity to explore other opportunities while Elway plots the Broncos' future. Elway also expounded on his reasons for parting ways with Fox, saying he believed the team hadn't been peaking at the right time. "The main thing between John and I was we disagreed how to get to the next level," Elway said. "The biggest miss between us was how do we take that next step." Elway admitted Fox would have likely remained in Denver had the team won the Super Bowl.
Tue, Jan 13, 2015 02:31:00 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBCSports.com
Broncos signed VP of Football Operations John Elway to a three-year extension and added general manager to his title.
He already had "final say" over the organization, but the GM title locks that in. Under Elway, the Broncos have reached the playoffs in three straight seasons, including 2011 with Tim Tebow at quarterback. Elway inherited a team that finished 4-12 under Josh McDaniels in 2010. Elway has hit homerun after homerun in free agency (Peyton Manning, Louis Vasquez, Terrance Knighton, Wes Welker, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie) while also excelling in the draft (Sylvester Williams, Montee Ball, Derek Wolfe, Malik Jackson, Danny Trevathan, Von Miller, Julius Thomas). He's now under contract through 2017.
Wed, Feb 12, 2014 11:54:00 AM
Source:
Denver Post
Paige: Elway about to become highest-paid GM
Jul 15 - 9:26 PM
John Elway expects new deal before season
May 25 - 9:56 AM
Elway: Gase, Del Rio head-coach candidates
Tue, Jan 13, 2015 02:31:00 PM
Broncos extend John Elway, add GM to title
Wed, Feb 12, 2014 11:54:00 AM
More John Elway Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Denver Broncos Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
John Elway's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
John Elway's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View John Elway's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
John Elway's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Trevor Siemian
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Chad Kelly
Sidelined
Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post left seventh-round QB Chad Kelly (wrist) off his projection for the Broncos' 53-man roster.
Wolfe expects Kelly to spend the year on injured reserve. It makes sense for Kelly to use 2017 as a red-shirt year while working his way back from wrist and knee surgeries. Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch will battle for the starting job.
Jun 23
4
Kyle Sloter
RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
Sidelined
Jamaal Charles said he is "doing everything" including "cutting" on his surgically-repaired knees.
"I feel like the way I am cutting that I am back to the normal me," Charles said. "I am still 30 years old. I still have a lot of special stuff to do." Charles was held out of team drills during minicamp, but it looks like he is going to be close to if not at full health when training camp begins in about a month. It is unclear how much he has left in the tank after losing essentially two seasons to knee injuries, but he should push C.J. Anderson if he is healthy.
Jun 29
3
Devontae Booker
4
De'Angelo Henderson
5
Bernard Pierce
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Devontae Booker
3RB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Jamaal Charles
FB
1
Andy Janovich
2
Juwan Thompson
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Jordan Taylor
3
Cody Latimer
4
Marlon Brown
5
Isaiah McKenzie
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Bennie Fowler
3
Carlos Henderson
4
Hunter Sharp
5
Kalif Raymond
WR3
1
Bennie Fowler
TE
1
Virgil Green
2
AJ Derby
3
Jeff Heuerman
4
Henry Krieger-Coble
5
Jake Butt
Sidelined
Broncos coach Vance Joseph expects rookie TE Jake Butt (knee) to play at some point this season.
Butt got in limited work at OTAs, but will open training camp on the active/PUP list. He’ll be nine months removed from surgery for Week 1. With only Virgil Green, Jeff Heuerman, and A.J. Derby ahead of him, Butt will push for a role when healthy.
Jul 15
LT
1
Garett Bolles
2
Ty Sambrailo
3
Elijah Wilkinson
LG
1
Max Garcia
2
Justin Murray
3
Cameron Hunt
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
Connor McGovern
3
Dillon Day
RG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Billy Turner
3
Chris Muller
RT
1
Menelik Watson
2
Donald Stephenson
3
Michael Schofield
K
1
Brandon McManus
