Skill Players

Pos Role Name

QB 1 Tyrod Taylor Questionable

Tyrod Taylor will meet with a doctor in Philadelphia to determine if he needs hernia surgery. The Buffalo News reported earlier Thursday that Taylor has been dealing with a "severe groin injury" for the better part of a month. The Bills' plan was to sit Taylor this week so he wouldn't get hurt, but it's already too late. Taylor's contract calls for a guaranteed $30.75 million if he can't pass a physical by the start of the new league year. A hernia operation will have him borderline. It's a potential worst-case scenario for the Bills, who have shown Taylor they don't believe in him. E.J. Manuel has already been tabbed as the Bills' starter for Week 17.

3 Cardale Jones Questionable

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season. "That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.

RB 1 LeSean McCoy

2 Mike Gillislee

3 Reggie Bush

4 Jonathan Williams

GLB 1 LeSean McCoy

2 Mike Gillislee

3RB 1 LeSean McCoy

2 Reggie Bush

FB 1 Jerome Felton

WR1 1 Sammy Watkins Questionable

Sammy Watkins believes the Bills need a culture change. "Discipline — whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed," Watkins said, obliquely addressing ex-coach Rex Ryan, who is known to be extremely player-friendly. "Just being a professional. As players, that’s got to get fixed first. And the coaches have got to be harder on us — not scared of us. Get at us, yell at us, curse at us. ... Whatever can get the player to do that job the best he can, that’s what he needs to do." Needless to say, none of that was Ryan's forte. The Bills might be too dysfunctional to make the right hire to replace Ryan.

2 Marquise Goodwin

3 Justin Hunter

WR2 1 Robert Woods

2 Brandon Tate Questionable

Bills WR Brandon Tate left Sunday's Week 8 game against the Patriots and is being evaluated for a concussion. He hauled in two-of-three targets for 17 yards and rushed once for 14 yards before exiting early in the third quarter. With Marquise Goodwin (concussion) out and Robert Woods playing through a foot injury, the Bills' receiving corps is paper thin right now.

3 Marcus Easley PUP

Bills coach Rex Ryan doesn't expect WR Marcus Easley (knee, PUP) to return this season. He dislocated his knee late last season and is still recovering. Easley is a special teamer who carries no fantasy significance.

WR3 1 Marquise Goodwin

TE 1 Charles Clay Questionable

Charles Clay (knee) returned to Bills practice Thursday, getting in a limited session. Clay has been on a hot streak lately, but it might not carry over with Tyrod Taylor sidelined. He's not a recommended TE1 for Week 17.

3 Gerald Christian

LT 1 Cordy Glenn Doubtful

Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 16. Cyrus Kouandjio will take over at left tackle. Although Kouandjio has struggled for most of his career, he was excellent in last week's win over the Browns. His challenge will be tougher this week against Miami's defensive line.

2 Cyrus Kouandjio Sidelined

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job. A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.

LG 1 Richie Incognito

C 1 Ryan Groy

2 Patrick Lewis Sidelined

Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017. Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.

RG 1 John Miller

RT 1 Jordan Mills

2 Seantrel Henderson Suspended

NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt.

3 Michael Ola