Player Page

Weather | Roster

Sammy Watkins | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (23) / 6/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 211
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sammy Watkins believes the Bills need a culture change.
"Discipline — whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed," Watkins said, obliquely addressing ex-coach Rex Ryan, who is known to be extremely player-friendly. "Just being a professional. As players, that’s got to get fixed first. And the coaches have got to be harder on us — not scared of us. Get at us, yell at us, curse at us. ... Whatever can get the player to do that job the best he can, that’s what he needs to do." Needless to say, none of that was Ryan's forte. The Bills might be too dysfunctional to make the right hire to replace Ryan. Dec 29 - 3:22 PM
Source: ABC Buffalo
More Sammy Watkins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF72439957.016.61200.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014BUF166598261.415.14628.54.00010000
2015BUF1360104780.517.55911.11.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@BAL44310.8000.0000000
2Sep 15NYJ22010.0000.0000000
12Nov 27JAC38026.7000.0000000
13Dec 4@OAK33812.7000.0000000
14Dec 11PIT45413.5100.0000000
15Dec 18CLE11010.0000.0000000
16Dec 24MIA715422.0100.0000000
17Jan 1@NYJGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2E.J. Manuel
3Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Reggie Bush
4Jonathan Williams
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Reggie Bush
FB1Jerome Felton
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marquise Goodwin
3Justin Hunter
WR21Robert Woods
2Brandon Tate
3Marcus Easley
WR31Marquise Goodwin
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Ryan Groy
2Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Jordan Mills
2Seantrel Henderson
3Michael Ola
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 