Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 Category Sleepers: SB
Dec 28
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Kenny Britt (shoulder) still not practicing
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA: Biggest Disappointments
Dec 29
Stats and Where to Find Them
Dec 29
Dose: The Jimmy Situation
Dec 29
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Damian Lillard (ankle) doubtful vs. Spurs
Report: George Hill plans to play Thursday
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable vs. LAL
Tyreke Evans to be cleared for 18-20 minutes
Patrick Beverley (thigh) good to go Friday
Bradley Beal's (ankle) MRI comes back clean
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Friday
Chris Paul not on injury report for Friday
Mike Conley and Parsons expected to play
Goran Dragic (back) likely to play Thursday
Bulls waive SG R.J. Hunter
Bogut questionable Thursday, likely to sit
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Fabbri Fabulous
Dec 29
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 28
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Pavel Zacha will be scratched Thursday night
Andrej Sekera (illness) unavailable Thursday
Keith Kinkaid will get the nod Thursday night
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
Wayne Simmonds picks up 1G, 1A in loss to STL
Robby Fabbri scores hat trick in win over PHI
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
Miami TE Njoku declares for the 2017 draft
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 19
Dec 29
AM's Perfect XI - Week 19
Dec 29
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Theo Walcott will miss out on Palace match
Mohamed Elneny will join Egypt for AfCoN
Kieran Gibbs out for New Years Day
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
Phelan hopes to eliminate "elementary errors"
Mbokani's AFCON departure confirmed by Hull
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Annen
(TE)
Marcus Easley
(WR)
Percy Harvin
(WR)
E.J. Manuel
(QB)
Tyrod Taylor
(QB)
Dri Archer
(RB)
Jerome Felton
(RB)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
LeSean McCoy
(RB)
Logan Thomas
(QB)
Reggie Bush
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Cardale Jones
(QB)
Nick O'Leary
(TE)
Sammy Watkins
(WR)
Dan Carpenter
(K)
Marquise Goodwin
(WR)
Dezmin Lewis
(WR)
Walter Powell
(WR)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Gerald Christian
(TE)
Chris Gragg
(TE)
Kolby Listenbee
(WR)
Brandon Tate
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Charles Clay
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Sammy Watkins | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 6/14/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 211
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (4) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/28/2014: Signed a four-year, $19.935 million contract. The deal contains $19,935,693 guaranteed, including a $12,818,620 signing bonus. 2016: $2,232,328, 2017: $3,138,491, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Sammy Watkins believes the Bills need a culture change.
"Discipline — whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed," Watkins said, obliquely addressing ex-coach Rex Ryan, who is known to be extremely player-friendly. "Just being a professional. As players, that’s got to get fixed first. And the coaches have got to be harder on us — not scared of us. Get at us, yell at us, curse at us. ... Whatever can get the player to do that job the best he can, that’s what he needs to do." Needless to say, none of that was Ryan's forte. The Bills might be too dysfunctional to make the right hire to replace Ryan.
Dec 29 - 3:22 PM
Source:
ABC Buffalo
Sammy Watkins (foot) returned to practice Thursday.
Watkins has routinely sat out Wednesday sessions the last several weeks, but he always returns to practice Thursday and plays on Sunday. It looks like he will follow the same routine for the season finale. With E.J. Manuel getting the start over Tyrod Taylor, Watkins is nothing more than a dart-throw WR3 this week.
Dec 29 - 12:07 PM
Source:
ESPN
Sammy Watkins (foot) did not practice Wednesday.
This has been his routine ever since coming back from I.R. Week 17 could be a bit different, however, with the Bills out of playoff contention.
Dec 28 - 2:54 PM
Sammy Watkins caught 7-of-10 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' Week 16 loss to the Dolphins.
Welcome to the season, Sammy. It was undoubtedly too little, too late for Watkins' fantasy owners, but both the catches and yards were easily new 2016 highs. The highlight was Watkins' 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Watkins was dealing with sticky coverage from Xavien Howard, but there was nothing Howard could do as Watkins still got a step on him. Bills' coaches will watch this film and wonder what might have been had Watkins been healthy this season. Watkins gets the Jets' nonexistent secondary in Week 17.
Dec 24 - 5:20 PM
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Dec 29 - 3:22 PM
Sammy Watkins back at practice Thursday
Dec 29 - 12:07 PM
Sammy Watkins (foot) sits out Wednesday
Dec 28 - 2:54 PM
Welcome to the season: Watkins goes 7/154/1
Dec 24 - 5:20 PM
More Sammy Watkins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6129)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(5113)
3
D. Martin
TB
(4574)
4
A. Green
CIN
(4298)
5
M. Gordon
SD
(4186)
6
T. Rawls
SEA
(4179)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(4069)
8
D. Bryant
DAL
(4013)
9
J. Reed
WAS
(3995)
10
J. Hill
CIN
(3978)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Buffalo Bills Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
7
24
399
57.0
16.6
1
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BUF
16
65
982
61.4
15.1
4
6
2
8
.5
4.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
13
60
1047
80.5
17.5
5
9
1
1
.1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@BAL
4
43
10.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
NYJ
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
JAC
3
80
26.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@OAK
3
38
12.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
PIT
4
54
13.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
CLE
1
10
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIA
7
154
22.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@NYJ
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Questionable
Tyrod Taylor will meet with a doctor in Philadelphia to determine if he needs hernia surgery.
The Buffalo News reported earlier Thursday that Taylor has been dealing with a "severe groin injury" for the better part of a month. The Bills' plan was to sit Taylor this week so he wouldn't get hurt, but it's already too late. Taylor's contract calls for a guaranteed $30.75 million if he can't pass a physical by the start of the new league year. A hernia operation will have him borderline. It's a potential worst-case scenario for the Bills, who have shown Taylor they don't believe in him. E.J. Manuel has already been tabbed as the Bills' starter for Week 17.
Dec 29
2
E.J. Manuel
3
Cardale Jones
Questionable
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he does not want to see rookie QB Cardale Jones get any snaps this season.
"That would mean something terrible happened," Whaley said. The GM was noncommittal on Tyrod Taylor's future with the team, but the reality is the Bills do not have any other options. Jones is a fourth-round project who struggled with inaccuracy in camp, and there is zero chance the Bills will feel comfortable handing him the keys next season. With backup E.J. Manuel headed to free agency, Jones could serve as the No. 2 next year.
Dec 9
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Reggie Bush
4
Jonathan Williams
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Reggie Bush
FB
1
Jerome Felton
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Questionable
Sammy Watkins believes the Bills need a culture change.
"Discipline — whatever around the locker room that needs to be addressed," Watkins said, obliquely addressing ex-coach Rex Ryan, who is known to be extremely player-friendly. "Just being a professional. As players, that’s got to get fixed first. And the coaches have got to be harder on us — not scared of us. Get at us, yell at us, curse at us. ... Whatever can get the player to do that job the best he can, that’s what he needs to do." Needless to say, none of that was Ryan's forte. The Bills might be too dysfunctional to make the right hire to replace Ryan.
Dec 29
2
Marquise Goodwin
3
Justin Hunter
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Brandon Tate
Questionable
Bills WR Brandon Tate left Sunday's Week 8 game against the Patriots and is being evaluated for a concussion.
He hauled in two-of-three targets for 17 yards and rushed once for 14 yards before exiting early in the third quarter. With Marquise Goodwin (concussion) out and Robert Woods playing through a foot injury, the Bills' receiving corps is paper thin right now.
Oct 30
3
Marcus Easley
PUP
Bills coach Rex Ryan doesn't expect WR Marcus Easley (knee, PUP) to return this season.
He dislocated his knee late last season and is still recovering. Easley is a special teamer who carries no fantasy significance.
Nov 17
WR3
1
Marquise Goodwin
TE
1
Charles Clay
Questionable
Charles Clay (knee) returned to Bills practice Thursday, getting in a limited session.
Clay has been on a hot streak lately, but it might not carry over with Tyrod Taylor sidelined. He's not a recommended TE1 for Week 17.
Dec 29
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Gerald Christian
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
Doubtful
Bills LT Cordy Glenn (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Week 16.
Cyrus Kouandjio will take over at left tackle. Although Kouandjio has struggled for most of his career, he was excellent in last week's win over the Browns. His challenge will be tougher this week against Miami's defensive line.
Dec 23
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job.
A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.
May 24
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Ryan Groy
2
Patrick Lewis
Sidelined
Bills signed C Patrick Lewis to a one-year extension through 2017.
Lewis was claimed off waivers from the Seahawks at final cuts. He'll be Eric Wood's direct backup in Buffalo, and probably can play some guard as well.
Sep 9
RG
1
John Miller
RT
1
Jordan Mills
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt.
Nov 29
3
Michael Ola
K
1
Dan Carpenter
Headlines
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Patrick Daugherty ranks Week 17's top plays.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
»
Podcast: Start/Sit & Worksheet
Dec 29
»
Week 17: Rotoworld DFS Pick 6
Dec 29
»
Week 17 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Dec 29
»
Dose: Doug Martin Suspended
Dec 29
»
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
»
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
»
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
NFL Headlines
»
Kenny Britt (shoulder) still not practicing
»
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
»
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
»
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
»
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
»
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
»
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
»
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
»
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
»
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
»
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
»
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved