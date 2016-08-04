Player Page

Weather | Roster

Kony Ealy | Defensive Lineman

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/21/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 275
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (60) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Patriots acquired DE Kony Ealy and a third-round pick from the Panthers in exchange for a second-round selection.
Just a couple days after taking a low-cost shot on Dwayne Allen, the Patriots are at it again. With a picked-over market at pass rusher, acquiring a former second-round pick by essentially moving down eight spots (assuming the picks are in 2017) is another piece of smart business from New England. That said, Ealy has been a below-average player outside of a memorable Super Bowl performance. The Patriots still have work to do on the defensive line. Mar 10 - 3:50 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
More Kony Ealy Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016CAR161913325.0234.6170002300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014CAR1584124.0338.3000001000000
2015CAR161517325.0306.0000203200000
2016CAR161913325.0234.6170002300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 8@DEN0000.00.0000000100000
2Sep 18SF0440.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25MIN0440.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@ATL0110.00.0000000000000
5Oct 10TB4150.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@NO3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30ARZ0000.00.0170000100000
9Nov 6@LAR2131.044.0000000000000
10Nov 13KC0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 17NO1011.044.0000000100000
12Nov 27@OAK3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@SEA2131.066.0000001000000
14Dec 11LAC0110.00.0000000000000
15Dec 19@WAS0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ATL2021.022.0000001000000
17Jan 1@TB2021.077.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
3Jacoby Brissett
RB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3D.J. Foster
4Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Dion Lewis
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
FB1James Develin
2Glenn Gronkowski
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Devin Lucien
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Matt Lengel
4Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Jamil Douglas
3Chris Barker
C1David Andrews
2Ted Karras
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
3Chase Farris
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
3Michael Williams
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 