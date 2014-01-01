Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Mike Burton
(RB)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Andre Roberts
(WR)
Andrew Turzilli
(WR)
Kennard Backman
(TE)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
Matthew Mulligan
(TE)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Dan Orlovsky
(QB)
Ryan Spadola
(WR)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Anquan Boldin
(WR)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Eric Ebron | Tight End | #85
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/10/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 253
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $12.249 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $7.228 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,590,337 (+ $500,000 reporting bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN's Michael Rothstein wrote the Lions "might end up overhauling" the tight end position this offseason.
Eric Ebron has improved each of his three years in the league, but Detroit will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason, and they could use more help at the position either way. The Lions can make their "big splash" by targeting a top-of-the-market option like Martellus Bennett in free agency or using a first-round pick on an elite prospect like Alabama's O.J. Howard or Miami's David Njoku. Either way, it will not be surprising if Ebron faces competition for targets come September.
Feb 23 - 10:04 AM
Source:
ESPN
Eric Ebron said his goal for 2017 is to stay healthy and reach 1,000 receiving yards.
Ebron hasn't played all 16 games in a season since being drafted No. 10 overall in 2014. He missed three games this year with knee and ankle injuries and played hurt much of the first half of the season. Ebron still managed to set career-highs in catches (61) and yards (711) while cutting down on his drops. Only two tight ends managed 1,000 yards in 2016. Ebron can become a fantasy asset in 2017 if he stays healthy and gets more involved in the red zone.
Jan 16 - 9:38 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Eric Ebron hauled in 2-of-6 targets for 23 yards in the Lions' Wild Card loss to the Seahawks.
At least two of the missed connections were drops, and he did not record a catch in the second half. It is a fitting end for Ebron, who once again flashed big-time upside as a pass catcher but also missed three games due to injury and disappeared for big stretches when healthy. Ebron did post new career-highs in catches (61) and yards (711), but he found the end zone just twice, and one of those was on the ground. The Lions will have to decide by May 3 whether to pick up Ebron's fifth-year option for 2018, which will cost somewhere north of $8 million due to his top-10 status. Detroit will likely activate the option, but it is not a slam dunk.
Jan 8 - 12:43 AM
Eric Ebron caught six passes for 61 yards in Week 17 against the Packers.
It’s another solid game after Ebron had career highs against Dallas last week. Most of Ebron's yards came in garbage time. He was tackled on the two-yard line on one of his catches. Ebron finishes with 61 catches and 711 yards, but surprisingly wasn’t a factor in the red-zone with just one touchdown. Even in a tough matchup with Seattle, Ebron is one of the top tight end plays for the first round of the playoffs.
Jan 2 - 12:34 AM
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
Feb 23 - 10:04 AM
Eric Ebron aiming for 1,000 yards in 2017
Jan 16 - 9:38 AM
Ebron drops at least two in Wild Card loss
Jan 8 - 12:43 AM
Eric Ebron goes for 61 yards on Packers
Jan 2 - 12:34 AM
More Eric Ebron Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DET
13
61
711
54.7
11.7
0
1
1
1
.1
1.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
DET
13
25
248
19.1
9.9
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DET
14
47
537
38.4
11.4
0
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DET
13
61
711
54.7
11.7
0
1
1
1
.1
1.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@IND
5
46
9.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
TEN
4
53
13.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@GB
5
69
13.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@CHI
4
42
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@HOU
7
79
11.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIN
7
92
13.1
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
JAC
3
70
23.3
0
1
1
1.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
MIN
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@NO
4
38
9.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CHI
4
32
8.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@NYG
4
36
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
8
93
11.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
6
61
10.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
Sidelined
Amer Abdullah (foot) remains on track for OTAs.
Abdullah was close to returning late in the season, but never made it back. He’s been cleared to run and should be 100 percent for the start of OTAs. Abdullah is the favorite to open 2017 as the Lions’ No. 1 back.
Feb 17
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Mike James
GLB
1
Zach Zenner
2
Ameer Abdullah
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
FB
1
Mike Burton
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Ryan Spadola
4
Andrew Turzilli
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
T.J. Jones
3
Jared Abbrederis
WR3
1
T.J. Jones
TE
1
Eric Ebron
2
Cole Wick
3
Khari Lee
4
Kennard Backman
LT
1
Taylor Decker
2
Corey Robinson
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Joe Dahl
C
1
Travis Swanson
RG
1
Laken Tomlinson
2
Brandon Thomas
RT
1
Cornelius Lucas
2
Matt Rotheram
K
1
Matt Prater
