Eric Ebron | Tight End | #85 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (23) / 4/10/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 253 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 6/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $12.249 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $7.228 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,590,337 (+ $500,000 reporting bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN's Michael Rothstein wrote the Lions "might end up overhauling" the tight end position this offseason. Eric Ebron has improved each of his three years in the league, but Detroit will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason, and they could use more help at the position either way. The Lions can make their "big splash" by targeting a top-of-the-market option like Martellus Bennett in free agency or using a first-round pick on an elite prospect like Alabama's O.J. Howard or Miami's David Njoku. Either way, it will not be surprising if Ebron faces competition for targets come September. Source: ESPN

Eric Ebron said his goal for 2017 is to stay healthy and reach 1,000 receiving yards. Ebron hasn't played all 16 games in a season since being drafted No. 10 overall in 2014. He missed three games this year with knee and ankle injuries and played hurt much of the first half of the season. Ebron still managed to set career-highs in catches (61) and yards (711) while cutting down on his drops. Only two tight ends managed 1,000 yards in 2016. Ebron can become a fantasy asset in 2017 if he stays healthy and gets more involved in the red zone. Source: ESPN.com

Eric Ebron hauled in 2-of-6 targets for 23 yards in the Lions' Wild Card loss to the Seahawks. At least two of the missed connections were drops, and he did not record a catch in the second half. It is a fitting end for Ebron, who once again flashed big-time upside as a pass catcher but also missed three games due to injury and disappeared for big stretches when healthy. Ebron did post new career-highs in catches (61) and yards (711), but he found the end zone just twice, and one of those was on the ground. The Lions will have to decide by May 3 whether to pick up Ebron's fifth-year option for 2018, which will cost somewhere north of $8 million due to his top-10 status. Detroit will likely activate the option, but it is not a slam dunk.