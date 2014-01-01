Player Page

Eric Ebron | Tight End | #85

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/10/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 253
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (10) / DET
ESPN's Michael Rothstein wrote the Lions "might end up overhauling" the tight end position this offseason.
Eric Ebron has improved each of his three years in the league, but Detroit will have to decide whether to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason, and they could use more help at the position either way. The Lions can make their "big splash" by targeting a top-of-the-market option like Martellus Bennett in free agency or using a first-round pick on an elite prospect like Alabama's O.J. Howard or Miami's David Njoku. Either way, it will not be surprising if Ebron faces competition for targets come September. Feb 23 - 10:04 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016DET136171154.711.70111.11.00100000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014DET132524819.19.90100.0.00000000
2015DET144753738.411.40500.0.00000000
2016DET136171154.711.70111.11.00100000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@IND5469.2100.0000000
2Sep 18TEN45313.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@GB56913.8000.0000000
4Oct 2@CHI44210.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@HOU77911.3000.0000000
9Nov 6@MIN79213.1000.0000000
11Nov 20JAC37023.30111.0100000
12Nov 24MIN00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4@NO4389.5000.0000000
14Dec 11CHI4328.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@NYG4369.0000.0000000
16Dec 26@DAL89311.6000.0000000
17Jan 1GB66110.2000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Mike James
GLB1Zach Zenner
2Ameer Abdullah
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
FB1Mike Burton
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Ryan Spadola
4Andrew Turzilli
WR21Marvin Jones
2T.J. Jones
3Jared Abbrederis
WR31T.J. Jones
TE1Eric Ebron
2Cole Wick
3Khari Lee
4Kennard Backman
LT1Taylor Decker
2Corey Robinson
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Joe Dahl
C1Travis Swanson
RG1Laken Tomlinson
2Brandon Thomas
RT1Cornelius Lucas
2Matt Rotheram
K1Matt Prater
 

 