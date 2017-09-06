Welcome,
[X]
Player Results
Article Results
Stephon Tuitt | Defensive Lineman | #91
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 5/23/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 303
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (46) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
2017: $1,048,560, 2018: Free Agent
Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers and DE Stephon Tuitt are "close to signing a contract extension."
Pittsburgh does not negotiate during the season, so the two sides are running out of time. "We’re going to see," Tuitt said. "It’s ongoing. Hopefully, everything is close. Right now I’m worried about getting better every day to get ready for the Browns." Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Tuitt is expected to land at least $10 million a year on his next deal.
Sep 7 - 10:12 AM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was told Steelers walk-year DE Stephon Tuitt could land "$10 million to $12 million per year" on his next deal.
Tuitt is not going to get Muhammad Wilkerson or J.J. Watt money, but he likely will top the deal of teammate Cam Heyward, who signed a five-year extension with just over $52 million in new money in 2015. The Steelers have said they hope to extend Tuitt before Week 1, but the defensive end thinks there is just a "50/50" chance a deal gets done. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, Tuitt will be a franchise tag candidate.
Aug 24 - 11:16 AM
Source:
ESPN
The Steelers hope to extend contract-year LE Stephon Tuitt before Week 1.
Owner Art Rooney II said so himself on Thursday. Coming off something of a breakout campaign, Tuitt is 24 years old heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He would be a strong candidate for the franchise tag next offseason if the Steelers can't get him locked up.
Aug 17 - 6:58 PM
Source:
Gerry Dulac on Twitter
Steelers LE Stephon Tuitt underwent offseason hand surgery and is not practicing at OTAs.
Tuitt should be fine by camp, but the Steelers have no reason to push the budding star. Tuitt was PFF's No. 9-ranked 3-4 end last season, receiving elite marks in both run defense and pass rush. With one year left on his rookie deal, the Steelers are expected to begin discussing an extension with Tuitt.
May 24 - 1:05 PM
Source:
Ed Bouchette on Twitter
Steelers, Stephon Tuitt close to extension
Sep 7 - 10:12 AM
Sep 7 - 10:12 AM
Stephon Tuitt could land $10M-$12M per year
Aug 24 - 11:16 AM
Aug 24 - 11:16 AM
Steelers hope to extend Tuitt before Week 1
Aug 17 - 6:58 PM
Aug 17 - 6:58 PM
Steelers LE Tuitt recovering from hand op
May 24 - 1:05 PM
May 24 - 1:05 PM
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
PIT
16
11
6
17
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
14
39
15
54
6.5
38
5.8
1
3
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
14
28
9
37
4.0
30
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
2
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@CLE
Game scheduled for 9/10 1:00 PM ET
2
Sep 17
MIN
Game scheduled for 9/17 1:00 PM ET
3
Sep 24
@CHI
Game scheduled for 9/24 1:00 PM ET
4
Oct 1
@BAL
Game scheduled for 10/1 1:00 PM ET
5
Oct 8
JAC
Game scheduled for 10/8 1:00 PM ET
6
Oct 15
@KC
Game scheduled for 10/15 4:25 PM ET
7
Oct 22
CIN
Game scheduled for 10/22 1:00 PM ET
8
Oct 29
@DET
Game scheduled for 10/29 8:30 PM ET
10
Nov 12
@IND
Game scheduled for 11/12 1:00 PM ET
11
Nov 16
TEN
Game scheduled for 11/16 8:25 PM ET
12
Nov 26
GB
Game scheduled for 11/26 8:30 PM ET
13
Dec 4
@CIN
Game scheduled for 12/4 8:30 PM ET
14
Dec 10
BAL
Game scheduled for 12/10 8:30 PM ET
15
Dec 17
NE
Game scheduled for 12/17 4:25 PM ET
16
Dec 25
@HOU
Game scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
CLE
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Josh Dobbs
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3
Terrell Watson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
James Conner
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Sidelined
Steelers second-round WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is day to day with a bone bruise in his knee.
It's not a major concern for the rookie wideout, but comes mere days after he returned from a concussion. The more practice time Smith-Schuster misses, the harder it will be to lock down No. 4 duties.
Aug 17
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Justin Hunter
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Vance McDonald
3
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
B.J. Finney
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Matt Feiler
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
K
1
Chris Boswell
Week 1 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Sep 7
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and advises which players to start and sit for Week 1.
