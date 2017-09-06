Stephon Tuitt | Defensive Lineman | #91 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (24) / 5/23/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'6' / 303 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (46) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $1,048,560, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the Steelers and DE Stephon Tuitt are "close to signing a contract extension." Pittsburgh does not negotiate during the season, so the two sides are running out of time. "We’re going to see," Tuitt said. "It’s ongoing. Hopefully, everything is close. Right now I’m worried about getting better every day to get ready for the Browns." Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Tuitt is expected to land at least $10 million a year on his next deal. Source: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was told Steelers walk-year DE Stephon Tuitt could land "$10 million to $12 million per year" on his next deal. Tuitt is not going to get Muhammad Wilkerson or J.J. Watt money, but he likely will top the deal of teammate Cam Heyward, who signed a five-year extension with just over $52 million in new money in 2015. The Steelers have said they hope to extend Tuitt before Week 1, but the defensive end thinks there is just a "50/50" chance a deal gets done. If the two sides cannot come to an agreement, Tuitt will be a franchise tag candidate. Source: ESPN

The Steelers hope to extend contract-year LE Stephon Tuitt before Week 1. Owner Art Rooney II said so himself on Thursday. Coming off something of a breakout campaign, Tuitt is 24 years old heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He would be a strong candidate for the franchise tag next offseason if the Steelers can't get him locked up. Source: Gerry Dulac on Twitter