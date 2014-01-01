Telvin Smith | Linebacker | #50

Jaguars declared WLB Telvin Smith (concussion) inactive for Sunday's Week 14 game versus the Seahawks. WR Allen Hurns, OT Will Poehls, G Josh Walker, DT Eli Ankou, CB Jalen Myrick and G Chris Reed are also inactive for Sunday's game.

After missing Week 13, Smith practiced in full to start the week, but had a setback that forced him to miss practice Friday. His absence is big loss not only for defending Jimmy Graham, but also for limiting Russell Wilson's scrambling ability as the mobile quarterbacks the Jaguars have already faced this season have had success tacking on rushing production. Blair Brown will start in place of Smith.