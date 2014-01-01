Player Page

Telvin Smith | Linebacker | #50

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/11/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 5 (144) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Jaguars declared WLB Telvin Smith (concussion) inactive for Sunday's Week 14 game versus the Seahawks. WR Allen Hurns, OT Will Poehls, G Josh Walker, DT Eli Ankou, CB Jalen Myrick and G Chris Reed are also inactive for Sunday's game.
After missing Week 13, Smith practiced in full to start the week, but had a setback that forced him to miss practice Friday. His absence is big loss not only for defending Jimmy Graham, but also for limiting Russell Wilson's scrambling ability as the mobile quarterbacks the Jaguars have already faced this season have had success tacking on rushing production. Blair Brown will start in place of Smith. Dec 10 - 2:57 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017JAC116320831.011.03561211500000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014JAC1672321042.0136.51150201400000
2015JAC1499291282.531.21261002700000
2016JAC1699201191.00.0200100800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@HOU1120.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17TEN6280.00.0120000100000
3Sep 24BAL7070.00.0000100000000
4Oct 1@NYJ112130.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@PIT64100.00.01281000100000
6Oct 15LAR8081.011.0000001000000
7Oct 22@IND73100.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5CIN2240.00.0000000100000
10Nov 12LAC6390.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@CLE3250.00.01260110100000
12Nov 26@ARZ6170.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17HOUGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24@SFGame scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17Dec 31@TENGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
RB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3T.J. Yeldon
4Corey Grant
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
WR11Marqise Lee
2Dede Westbrook
3Max McCaffrey
4Larry Pinkard
WR21Allen Hurns
2Keelan Cole
3Jaydon Mickens
WR31Dede Westbrook
TE1Marcedes Lewis
2Ben Koyack
3James O'Shaughnessy
LT1Cam Robinson
2Josh Wells
LG1Patrick Omameh
2Josh Walker
C1Brandon Linder
2Tyler Shatley
RG1A.J. Cann
2Chris Reed
RT1Jermey Parnell
2William Poehls
K1Josh Lambo
 

 