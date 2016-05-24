Cyrus Kouandjio | Tackle | #71 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (23) / 7/21/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 322 College: Alabama Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (44) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/29/2014: Signed a four-year, $4.808 million contract. The deal contains $2.825 million guaranteed, including a $1.817 million signing bonus. Kouandjio is eligible for an annual $50,000 workout bonus. 2016: $807,166, 2017: $1,025,748, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program. Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness. Source: buffalobills.com

Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job. A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career. Source: ESPN

The Buffalo News suggests 2014 second-round OT Cyrus Kouandjio is entering a "make-or-break" year with the Bills. The 44th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Kouandjio earned just two starts in his second NFL season, though he did grade out positively at Pro Football Focus. In training camp, Kouandjio will be among the contenders for Buffalo's right tackle vacancy. Jordan Mills is the favorite. Seantrel Henderson projects to be in the mix depending on his recovery from Crohn's disease. Source: Buffalo News