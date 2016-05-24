Player Page

Cyrus Kouandjio | Tackle | #71

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (23) / 7/21/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 322
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (44) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness. Jan 26 - 2:45 PM
Source: buffalobills.com
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016BUF121010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014BUF10000.00.0000000000000
2015BUF120000.00.0000000000000
2016BUF121010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2Cardale Jones
3Josh Woodrum
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Jonathan Williams
4Cedric O'Neal
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Walter Powell
WR21Marcus Easley
WR31Dezmin Lewis
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
4Blake Annen
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Eric Wood
2Ryan Groy
3Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Michael Ola
2Seantrel Henderson
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 