Cyrus Kouandjio | Tackle | #71
Team:
Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 7/21/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 322
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (44) / BUF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/29/2014: Signed a four-year, $4.808 million contract. The deal contains $2.825 million guaranteed, including a $1.817 million signing bonus. Kouandjio is eligible for an annual $50,000 workout bonus. 2016: $807,166, 2017: $1,025,748, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26 - 2:45 PM
Source:
buffalobills.com
Bills GM Doug Whaley said he would be disappointed if Cyrus Kouandjio did not win the right tackle job.
A 2014 second-round pick, Kouandjio entered his first two offseasons as the favorite to start at right tackle, but he lost out both times to Seantrel Henderson. With Henderson battling Crohn's disease, Kouandjio should get another shot this year, but he is second-favorite to Jordan Mills for the job. The Buffalo News has called this a "make-or-break" year for Kouandjio's Bills career.
Tue, May 24, 2016 09:30:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
The Buffalo News suggests 2014 second-round OT Cyrus Kouandjio is entering a "make-or-break" year with the Bills.
The 44th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Kouandjio earned just two starts in his second NFL season, though he did grade out positively at Pro Football Focus. In training camp, Kouandjio will be among the contenders for Buffalo's right tackle vacancy. Jordan Mills is the favorite. Seantrel Henderson projects to be in the mix depending on his recovery from Crohn's disease.
Sun, May 22, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Source:
Buffalo News
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio (knee) has been ruled out for Week 10 against the Dolphins.
Kouandjio was not on the injury report this week, so being completely ruled out on Saturday is not a great sign. Seantrel Henderson (concussion, probable) will be back to start at right tackle.
Sat, Nov 7, 2015 11:59:00 AM
Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery
Jan 26 - 2:45 PM
Whaley disappointed if Kouandjio not at RT
Tue, May 24, 2016 09:30:00 AM
Kouandjio entering make-or-break year?
Sun, May 22, 2016 03:48:00 PM
Cyrus Kouandjio (knee) ruled out for Week 10
Sat, Nov 7, 2015 11:59:00 AM
More Cyrus Kouandjio Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BUF
12
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
BUF
1
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
BUF
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
BUF
12
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tyrod Taylor
Sidelined
ESPN Browns reporter Pat McManamon expects Cleveland to target Tyrod Taylor if he's released by the Bills.
Taylor is fully expected to be released by Buffalo, and ESPN Bills reporter Mike Rodak reiterated it on Tuesday. The Bills brought in new coach Sean McDermott and are overhauling the coaching staff, while GM Doug Whaley has never seemed to be a big fan of Taylor after ex-coach Rex Ryan handpicked him and started him over Whaley's bust, E.J. Manuel. Taylor will have no shortage of suitors once he's free. He'd be a fine match in Cleveland with Hue Jackson.
Jan 17
2
Cardale Jones
3
Josh Woodrum
RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Jonathan Williams
4
Cedric O'Neal
GLB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
3RB
1
LeSean McCoy
2
Mike Gillislee
WR1
1
Sammy Watkins
Sidelined
Sammy Watkins underwent foot surgery on Friday, January 20.
The Buffalo News previously reported Watkins needed more surgery, so this note is just for bookkeeping purposes. The Bills announced the procedure and claimed Watkins should be ready for training camp in 2017. Watkins has now undergone two surgeries to address a Jones fracture in his foot. Not yet 24 years old, Watkins will need to overcome repeated early-career injury setbacks in order to realize his immense NFL ceiling.
Jan 20
2
Walter Powell
WR2
1
Marcus Easley
WR3
1
Dezmin Lewis
TE
1
Charles Clay
2
Nick O'Leary
3
Gerald Christian
4
Blake Annen
LT
1
Cordy Glenn
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
Sidelined
Bills OT Cyrus Kouandjio has undergone hip surgery after an incident in his home, and will miss the entire offseason program.
Kouandjio, a 6-foot-7, 322 pound man in his athletic prime, apparently fell in his home. Headed into the final year of his rookie contract, the 2014 second-rounder started the final three games of the season at left tackle as Cordy Glenn dealt with a back injury. He's a potential 2017 option at right tackle, though this complicates matters. Kouandjio's career has bene marked by ineffectiveness.
Jan 26
LG
1
Richie Incognito
C
1
Eric Wood
Sidelined
Bills placed C Eric Wood on injured reserve with a broken right fibula.
He won't be back this season. Although Wood wasn't having one of his best years, his loss will be felt by the Bills' running game, where Ryan Groy will now take over at center. Wood will be back at his $4.125 million salary in 2017.
Nov 14
2
Ryan Groy
3
Patrick Lewis
RG
1
John Miller
RT
1
Michael Ola
2
Seantrel Henderson
Suspended
NFL suspended Bills OT Seantrel Henderson 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
It's the former starter's second substance-abuse suspension of the season. Henderson said he smokes marijuana for pain relief from his Crohn's disease. Cyrus Kouandjio will finish out the year as Buffalo's swing tackle. Henderson is signed for $690,000 next season. Any time a player earns a 10-game substance-abuse ban, their career is in doubt. 24-year-old Henderson will not be eligible to return until Week 6 of next season.
Nov 29
K
1
Dan Carpenter
