Taylor Lewan | Tackle | #77 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (25) / 7/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 309 College: Michigan Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (11) / TEN Contract: view contract details [x] 7/24/2014: Signed a four-year, $11.485 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $6.68 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.986 million, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent

Titans exercised LT Taylor Lewan's fifth-year team option for 2018. The move was a formality, as Lewan has emerged as one of the league's best young left tackles. The sides will surely talk about a long-term extension this summer. Locking Lewan up now would free 2018 up for Marcus Mariota long-term talks. Source: Field Yates on Twitter

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) is active for Week 12. Lewan was fully expected to play despite missing practice time this week. He wasn't listed on the final injury report but will likely be at less than 100 percent. The Titans inactives are WR Tre McBride, S Daimion Stafford, RB David Fluellen, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Phillip Supernaw, OLB Kevin Dodd, and DL Angelo Blackson.

Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) will play Week 12 against the Bears. Lewan was injured in Week 11 but won't miss Sunday. He's PFF's No. 6 tackle.