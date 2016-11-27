Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jace Amaro
(TE)
David Fluellen
(RB)
Marcus Mariota
(QB)
DeMarco Murray
(RB)
Phillip Supernaw
(TE)
Beau Brinkley
(TE)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Rishard Matthews
(WR)
Tim Semisch
(TE)
Alex Tanney
(QB)
Matt Cassel
(QB)
Derrick Henry
(RB)
K.J. Maye
(WR)
Tajae Sharpe
(WR)
Delanie Walker
(TE)
Jerome Cunningham
(TE)
Jonathan Krause
(WR)
Tre McBride
(WR)
Ryan Succop
(K)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Harry Douglas
(WR)
Marc Mariani
(WR)
Taylor Lewan | Tackle | #77
Team:
Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 309
College:
Michigan
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (11) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/24/2014: Signed a four-year, $11.485 million contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $6.68 million signing bonus. 2017: $1.986 million, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Titans exercised LT Taylor Lewan's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The move was a formality, as Lewan has emerged as one of the league's best young left tackles. The sides will surely talk about a long-term extension this summer. Locking Lewan up now would free 2018 up for Marcus Mariota long-term talks.
Apr 25 - 1:56 PM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) is active for Week 12.
Lewan was fully expected to play despite missing practice time this week. He wasn't listed on the final injury report but will likely be at less than 100 percent. The Titans inactives are WR Tre McBride, S Daimion Stafford, RB David Fluellen, OG Sebastian Tretola, TE Phillip Supernaw, OLB Kevin Dodd, and DL Angelo Blackson.
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 11:41:00 AM
Titans LT Taylor Lewan (knee) will play Week 12 against the Bears.
Lewan was injured in Week 11 but won't miss Sunday. He's PFF's No. 6 tackle.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 12:56:00 PM
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he's "holding out hope" LT Taylor Lewan (knee) can play Sunday.
Lewan is day to day with a sprained knee. He's not off to a good start after missing Wednesday's practice, but there's a chance he plays at less than 100 percent this week. Dennis Kelly would replace Lewan at left tackle if he's held out.
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 04:58:00 PM
Source:
Terry McCormick on Twitter
Titans exercise Taylor Lewan's option season
Apr 25 - 1:56 PM
Titans LT Taylor Lewan active for Week 12
Sun, Nov 27, 2016 11:41:00 AM
Taylor Lewan will play versus Bears
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 12:56:00 PM
Titans hoping LT Lewan can play this week
Wed, Nov 23, 2016 04:58:00 PM
More Taylor Lewan Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tennessee Titans Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
TEN
11
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
TEN
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
TEN
16
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Taylor Lewan's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Taylor Lewan's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Taylor Lewan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Taylor Lewan's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Marcus Mariota
Sidelined
Marcus Mariota (broken leg) hopes to resume running in 2-3 weeks.
He was using a scooter to get around as recently as early March. Mariota will likely miss the entire offseason program, but is progressing on pace to be ready for training camp.
Apr 17
2
Matt Cassel
3
Alex Tanney
RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
3
David Fluellen
GLB
1
Derrick Henry
2
DeMarco Murray
3RB
1
DeMarco Murray
2
Derrick Henry
FB
1
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Rishard Matthews
2
Tre McBride
3
Eric Weems
4
Jonathan Krause
WR2
1
Tajae Sharpe
2
Harry Douglas
3
K.J. Maye
WR3
1
Harry Douglas
TE
1
Delanie Walker
2
Phillip Supernaw
3
Jace Amaro
4
Jerome Cunningham
5
Tim Semisch
LT
1
Taylor Lewan
2
Dennis Kelly
LG
1
Quinton Spain
2
Sebastian Tretola
C
1
Ben Jones
2
Tim Lelito
3
Karim Barton
RG
1
Josh Kline
2
Josue Matias
RT
1
Jack Conklin
2
Tyler Marz
K
1
Ryan Succop
