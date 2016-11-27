Player Page

Taylor Lewan | Tackle | #77

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 309
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (11) / TEN
Titans exercised LT Taylor Lewan's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The move was a formality, as Lewan has emerged as one of the league's best young left tackles. The sides will surely talk about a long-term extension this summer. Locking Lewan up now would free 2018 up for Marcus Mariota long-term talks. Apr 25 - 1:56 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014TEN110000.00.0000000000000
2015TEN152020.00.0000000000000
2016TEN163030.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Matt Cassel
3Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
GLB1Derrick Henry
2DeMarco Murray
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Tre McBride
3Eric Weems
4Jonathan Krause
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Harry Douglas
3K.J. Maye
WR31Harry Douglas
TE1Delanie Walker
2Phillip Supernaw
3Jace Amaro
4Jerome Cunningham
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Sebastian Tretola
C1Ben Jones
2Tim Lelito
3Karim Barton
RG1Josh Kline
2Josue Matias
RT1Jack Conklin
2Tyler Marz
K1Ryan Succop
 

 