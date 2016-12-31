Austin Seferian-Jenkins | Tight End | #88

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Standard Mock Draft
Mar 15
Bullpen Review: AL West
Mar 15
ST Daily: Rock Slide
Mar 15
Podcast: Marlins Check-In
Mar 14
2017 Breakdowns: Outfielders
Mar 14
ST Daily: Max Makes Promise
Mar 14
ST Daily: Rocky Start
Mar 13
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Brantley (shoulder) doubles in minors action
Joseph (hand) not in Wednesday's lineup
Alex Dickerson (back) to see spine specialist
Salvy to miss week with hyperextended elbow
Red Sox name Porcello as Opening Day starter
Jansen to pitch for NED in next WBC round
Nationals release catcher Derek Norris
Tillman (shoulder) to get cortisone injection
Japan advances to championship round in WBC
Molina stars as PR downs Dominican Republic
Rays, Kiermaier near six-year, $50M+ deal
Olney: Rays considering catcher Derek Norris
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
The Second Wave
Mar 14
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
Seferian-Jenkins hit with 2 game suspension
Thielen lands 3-year deal after breakout 2016
Revis open to playing safety, lost 10 pounds
Judge dismisses all charges against FA Revis
Big offseason continues: Pats keep Hightower
Vikings re-sign 38-year-old CB Terence Newman
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
Steelers ink former 2nd-rounder Justin Hunter
Rams' McVay excited about 2nd-year TE Higbee
FA Connor Barwin visiting Rams on Wednesday
RFA Malcolm Butler 'warmed to idea' of Saints
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Home vs. Away Fantasy Splits
Mar 15
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 15
Mar 15
NCAA West Region Top Players
Mar 15
Dose: Westbrook tracking Big O
Mar 15
NCAA East Region Top Players
Mar 14
Manifest Destiny Mixup
Mar 14
Dose: Zubac is Zu-back, baby!
Mar 14
Mar. 13 NBA Season Long Pod
Mar 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Wes Matthews (calf) will not play vs. Wiz
LaMarcus Aldridge (heart) will start vs. POR
Wes Matthews is still a game-time call
Kevin Love (knee) could play this weekend?
Hornacek expects Porzingis to miss Thursday
Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari out vs. LAC
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) goes through practice
Kyle Lowry (wrist) doing light dribbling
Jeremy Lin (ankle) practices on Wednesday
Kyle Korver (foot) practices on Wednesday
Kevin Love (knee) goes through light practice
Luke Walton undecided on starting two-guard
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Passing Over Rushers
Mar 15
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 15
Patrick Kane Catches McDavid
Mar 15
Line Changes: Bobby's Back
Mar 14
Marchand and Slavin get three
Mar 14
Eichel leads Sabres' hot PP
Mar 13
Crawford Leads Hawks Over Wild
Mar 13
Waiver Wired: Get Guentzel
Mar 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
Brian Elliott ill, Johnson starts Wednesday
Artem Anisimov (LBI) heading back to Chicago
Anton Khudobin will start Wednesday
L. Domingue had a busy night in win vs. Kings
Joe Pavelski scores twice in win over Sabres
McDavid takes team goal lead in win vs. Stars
Thomas Vanek picks up 4 assists against TOR
Patrick Kane nets 1G, 2A in win over Montreal
Victor Hedman scores OT winner vs. OTT
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Las Vegas
Mar 14
Wrapup: Las Vegas
Mar 12
Update: Las Vegas
Mar 11
Kobalt 400 Stats
Mar 10
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ron Silk: Performance Plus 150 advance
Max Zachem: Performance Plus 150 advance
Drew Herring: DC Solar 200 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Rowan Pennink: Performance Plus 150 advance
Danny Bohn: Performance Plus 150 advance
Ryan Partridge: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Derek Kraus: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Todd Szegedy: Performance Plus 150 advance
Timmy Solomito: Performance Plus 150 advance
Julia Landauer: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
Todd Gilliland: NAPA Auto Parts 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
OQer Mitchell vying for top 10 in TOUR debut
Stellar Chawrasia defense of Hero Indian Open
Chawrasia gains 54 hole Indian Open advantage
Herman chases 62 with second straight 71
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Mock Draft III
Mar 14
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
O.J. Howard set to visit the Bucs & Titans
Corey Davis won't work out at WMU pro day
Chris Godwin scheduled to visit the Steelers
Derwin James could see work as punt returner
Brandon Harris set for UNC if visit impresses
Joey Counts hits 44-inch pro day vertical
Report: WR VandeBerg (foot) to miss spring
Coach predicts Lawrence is future No. 1 pick
Del Rio undergoes surgery on right shoulder
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 29
Mar 14
Team News - Week 28
Mar 11
DFS Soccer: Week 28
Mar 10
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Mourinho rules Rooney out of Thursdays EL tie
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Oxlade-Chamberlain hamstrung in the cup
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Niasse confident he can fire Hull to survival
Herrera to miss two games following dismissal
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Julian Howsare
(RB)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Chris Swain
(RB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Darius Jennings
(WR)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Brandon Burks
(RB)
Deshon Foxx
(WR)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Jason Vander Laan
(TE)
Chandler Catanzaro
(K)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Ross Martin
(K)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Myles White
(WR)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Frankie Hammond
(WR)
Romar Morris
(RB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Austin Seferian-Jenkins | Tight End | #88
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/29/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 262
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (38) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $5.254 million contract. The deal contains $3.22 million guaranteed, including a $2.141 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,061,582 (+ $75,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his status, as he won't count against the Opening Day roster. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15 - 5:00 PM
Austin Seferian-Jenkins agreed to a plea deal in his DUI case which will keep him out of jail.
Seferian-Jenkins was charged with DUI last September, but he pleaded down to a reckless driving charge. He was sentenced to one year of probation, 50 hours of community service, and DUI school. He will also pay a $500 fine. Despite escaping jail time, Seferian-Jenkins is likely facing a two-game suspension.
Feb 16 - 12:57 PM
Source:
TMZ
Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring) is inactive for Week 17 against the Bills.
ASJ was New York’s most productive tight end this year, which isn’t a particularly high bar to clear. Seferian-Jenkins is a huge red-zone target but so far injuries and off-field issues have prevented him from reaching his full potential. Entering a contract year, Seferian-Jenkins will have plenty to prove in 2017.
Jan 1 - 11:46 AM
Austin Seferian-Jenkins thinks he can "absolutely" be the answer at tight end for the Jets.
Cut by the Bucs two weeks into the season after a tumultuous training camp and limited to just seven appearances with the Jets because of injuries among other things, Seferian-Jenkins has nowhere to go but up. "It has been a challenging year," Seferian-Jenkins stated the obvious. "I'm excited for the opportunity next year. I want to come back and be a force to be reckoned with." The Jets have gotten 17 catches from their tight ends this season after getting just eight from the unit last year. Seferian-Jenkins has the talent to turn that trend around, but he has never put together a long stretch of consistent production in the pros. His first order of business this offseason will be figuring out how to stay healthy.
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 10:42:00 AM
Source:
Newark Star-Ledger
Seferian-Jenkins hit with 2 game suspension
Mar 15 - 5:00 PM
Seferian-Jenkins agrees to plea in DUI case
Feb 16 - 12:57 PM
Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring) inactive for finale
Jan 1 - 11:46 AM
Seferian-Jenkins thinks he's the answer at TE
Sat, Dec 31, 2016 10:42:00 AM
More Austin Seferian-Jenkins Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
T. Romo
DAL
(4333)
2
D. Hightower
NE
(3865)
3
E. Lacy
SEA
(3679)
4
B. Osweiler
CLE
(3659)
5
B. Cooks
NE
(3659)
6
A. Peterson
FA
(3574)
7
M. Butler
NE
(3393)
8
J. Cook
FA
(3085)
9
D. Poe
FA
(2904)
10
L. Murray
FA
(2857)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
9
13
154
17.1
11.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
TB
9
21
221
24.6
10.5
0
2
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
7
21
338
48.3
16.1
1
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
9
13
154
17.1
11.8
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ATL
1
30
30.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
2
29
14.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
1
17
17.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets QB Bryce Petty will undergo surgery to repair his torn left (non-throwing) labrum next week.
It could be a lengthy recovery, though Petty should be ready for training camp. Petty showed nothing in his six appearances (four starts) this season, posting a 3:7 TD:INT ratio. It ended the fantasy that he could be the Jets' unlikely quarterback of the future. The Jets have invested major draft resources in the quarterback position since 2009 and have zero to show for it. Going on 26, Petty hasn't proven he can be a legitimate No. 2.
Dec 29
2
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback.
The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.
Mar 5
2
Bilal Powell
3
Romar Morris
4
Brandon Burks
5
Brandon Wilds
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan said Eric Decker (hip, shoulder) should participate in non-contact OTAs.
The comments suggest the Jets don't plan to move on Decker. Decker can run straight ahead but hasn't been fully cleared for cutting. Barring a setback, Decker should be ready for the start of 2017.
Mar 3
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
4
Frankie Hammond
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
NFL suspended Jets WR Jalin Marshall four games for violating the policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
He reportedly tested positive for Adderall. Signed as an undrafted free agent after last year's draft, Marshall caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie. With Brandon Marshall gone and Eric Decker possibly following him, the sophomore likely would have had a shot to compete for a big role.
Mar 7
3
Devin Smith
4
Deshon Foxx
5
Darius Jennings
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his status, as he won't count against the Opening Day roster. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15
2
Eric Tomlinson
3
Braedon Bowman
4
Jason Vander Laan
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
3
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
Headlines
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
Nick Mensio keeps track of every offseason move for all 32 teams.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 15
»
The Second Wave
Mar 14
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 13
»
Free Agency Winners & Losers
Mar 13
»
Podcast: Free Agency Recap
Mar 13
»
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
»
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
»
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
NFL Headlines
»
49ers, Ravens swap sixth rounders for Zuttah
»
Seferian-Jenkins hit with 2 game suspension
»
Thielen lands 3-year deal after breakout 2016
»
Revis open to playing safety, lost 10 pounds
»
Judge dismisses all charges against FA Revis
»
Big offseason continues: Pats keep Hightower
»
Vikings re-sign 38-year-old CB Terence Newman
»
Burkhead highest-paid Pats RB since 2010
»
Steelers ink former 2nd-rounder Justin Hunter
»
Rams' McVay excited about 2nd-year TE Higbee
»
FA Connor Barwin visiting Rams on Wednesday
»
RFA Malcolm Butler 'warmed to idea' of Saints
NFL Links
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved