Austin Seferian-Jenkins | Tight End | #88

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/29/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 262
College: Washington
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (38) / TB
Contract: view contract details
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his status, as he won't count against the Opening Day roster. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ. Mar 15 - 5:00 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ91315417.111.80100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014TB92122124.610.50200.0.00010000
2015TB72133848.316.11400.0.00000000
2016NYJ91315417.111.80100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL13030.0100.0000000
2Sep 18@ARZ2147.0000.0000000
5Oct 9@PIT2178.5000.0000000
9Nov 6@MIA00.0000.0000000
12Nov 27NE199.0000.0000000
13Dec 5IND22914.5000.0000000
14Dec 11@SF33511.7000.0000000
15Dec 17MIA133.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@NE11717.0000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Romar Morris
4Brandon Burks
5Brandon Wilds
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
4Frankie Hammond
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Deshon Foxx
5Darius Jennings
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Eric Tomlinson
3Braedon Bowman
4Jason Vander Laan
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
3Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 