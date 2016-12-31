Austin Seferian-Jenkins | Tight End | #88 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (24) / 9/29/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 262 College: Washington Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (38) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $5.254 million contract. The deal contains $3.22 million guaranteed, including a $2.141 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,061,582 (+ $75,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy. The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his status, as he won't count against the Opening Day roster. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.

Austin Seferian-Jenkins agreed to a plea deal in his DUI case which will keep him out of jail. Seferian-Jenkins was charged with DUI last September, but he pleaded down to a reckless driving charge. He was sentenced to one year of probation, 50 hours of community service, and DUI school. He will also pay a $500 fine. Despite escaping jail time, Seferian-Jenkins is likely facing a two-game suspension. Source: TMZ

Austin Seferian-Jenkins (hamstring) is inactive for Week 17 against the Bills. ASJ was New York’s most productive tight end this year, which isn’t a particularly high bar to clear. Seferian-Jenkins is a huge red-zone target but so far injuries and off-field issues have prevented him from reaching his full potential. Entering a contract year, Seferian-Jenkins will have plenty to prove in 2017.