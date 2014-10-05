Isaiah Crowell | Running Back | #34 Team: Cleveland Browns Age / DOB: (23) / 1/8/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 225 College: Alabama State Contract: view contract details [x] 5/10/2014: Signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract. The deal included a $10,000 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Isaiah Crowell rushed 16 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns and caught 4-of-5 targets for four yards in the Browns' Week 16 win over the Chargers. Crowell scored twice early from eight and four yards out to give the Browns a first-half lead. They never relinquished it, as Josh Lambo had a fourth-quarter field goal try blocked, then missed another field goal with time expiring. The Browns are now 1-14 and in a legitimate race with the tanking 49ers for the No. 1 overall pick. Expect Cleveland to get pasted in its Week 17 trip to Pittsburgh, putting the onus on San Francisco to lose out.

Browns coach Hue Jackson admitted Monday that Isaiah Crowell's workload is dependent on game flow. This goes without saying, but it's nice to hear things like this acknowledged by a coach. Jackson said he "wants to give Crowell 20 carries" every game, but he "has to make sure we're still in the game first, not trailing." Crowell managed eight touches on just 50 percent of the snaps in last week's blowout loss to Buffalo. The Browns should be able to keep Sunday's tilt with San Diego closer. Source: Nate Ulrich on Twitter

Isaiah Crowell rushed eight times for 28 yards in the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Bills. So much for last week's positive outing. Crowell got out-touched 10-8 by Duke Johnson, and couldn't get anything going against the Bills' hot-and-cold defense. Crowell has rushed for more than 30 yards just twice in his past seven games. Despite Robert Griffin III supposedly opening up rushing lanes, Crowell isn't a legitimate RB2. He'll be in the 28-32 range for Week 16 against the Chargers.