Isaiah Crowell | Running Back | #34

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 23
Week 16 NFL Chat
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Cameron Meredith goes 9-135-1 on 12 targets
Redskins score 4 rush TDs, Fat Rob gets none
Jordy Nelson drops 9/154/2 on the Vikings
Marcus Mariota diagnosed with broken fibula
Crowell scores twice; Browns finally get win
Cousins throws TD, runs for 2 more vs. Bears
Adam Thielen erupts for 12/202/2 in Green Bay
Matt Barkley throws five more INTs vs. Skins
Bortles lights up Titans for 325 yards in win
Aaron Rodgers dismantles Vikings for five TDs
Browns CB Haden done for day with neck injury
Robert Griffin III diagnosed with concussion
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
Roundtable: Biggest Surprises
Dec 22
Dose: 3 is the magic number
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
LIve Fantasy Hockey Chat
Dec 21
Do Something: NHL Strugglers
Dec 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Charlie Coyle picks up 4 pts in win over NYR
Ryan Strome scores 1G, 1A in win over BUF
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Joe Mixon apologizes for 2014 assault
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Coutinho plan to return NYE looking unlikely
Middlesbrough forward out with injury
Kirchhoff ruled out for three months
McCarthy set to miss weeks due to injury
James Morrison could miss out with flu
Jonny Evans uncertain for Boxing Day
Oxlade-Chamberlain injury not too severe
Aaron Ramsey could feature on Boxing Day
Welbeck training but still a ways to go
Cathcart likely to continue on the bench
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Mario Alford
(WR)
Josh Gordon
(WR)
Kevin Hogan
(QB)
Josh McCown
(QB)
Jordan Payton
(WR)
George Atkinson III
(RB)
Robert Griffin III
(QB)
Darius Jackson
(RB)
Patrick Murray
(K)
Terrelle Pryor
(WR)
Gary Barnidge
(TE)
Rannell Hall
(WR)
Duke Johnson
(RB)
Rajion Neal
(RB)
Randall Telfer
(TE)
Corey Coleman
(WR)
Andrew Hawkins
(WR)
Cody Kessler
(QB)
Cody Parkey
(K)
Dan Vitale
(RB)
Isaiah Crowell
(RB)
Rashard Higgins
(WR)
Ricardo Louis
(WR)
Dennis Parks
(WR)
Glenn Winston
(RB)
Seth DeValve
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Isaiah Crowell | Running Back | #34
Team:
Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/8/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 225
College:
Alabama State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/10/2014: Signed a three-year, $1.53 million contract. The deal included a $10,000 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Isaiah Crowell rushed 16 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns and caught 4-of-5 targets for four yards in the Browns' Week 16 win over the Chargers.
Crowell scored twice early from eight and four yards out to give the Browns a first-half lead. They never relinquished it, as Josh Lambo had a fourth-quarter field goal try blocked, then missed another field goal with time expiring. The Browns are now 1-14 and in a legitimate race with the tanking 49ers for the No. 1 overall pick. Expect Cleveland to get pasted in its Week 17 trip to Pittsburgh, putting the onus on San Francisco to lose out.
Dec 24 - 4:19 PM
Browns coach Hue Jackson admitted Monday that Isaiah Crowell's workload is dependent on game flow.
This goes without saying, but it's nice to hear things like this acknowledged by a coach. Jackson said he "wants to give Crowell 20 carries" every game, but he "has to make sure we're still in the game first, not trailing." Crowell managed eight touches on just 50 percent of the snaps in last week's blowout loss to Buffalo. The Browns should be able to keep Sunday's tilt with San Diego closer.
Dec 19 - 3:56 PM
Source:
Nate Ulrich on Twitter
Isaiah Crowell rushed eight times for 28 yards in the Browns' Week 15 loss to the Bills.
So much for last week's positive outing. Crowell got out-touched 10-8 by Duke Johnson, and couldn't get anything going against the Bills' hot-and-cold defense. Crowell has rushed for more than 30 yards just twice in his past seven games. Despite Robert Griffin III supposedly opening up rushing lanes, Crowell isn't a legitimate RB2. He'll be in the 28-32 range for Week 16 against the Chargers.
Dec 18 - 5:16 PM
Browns coach Hue Jackson said Isaiah Crowell is "a key to our future."
Jackson said he hopes to get Crowell to 1,000 yards this season, which would take 282 over the final three games, but he will not hold it against the back if he falls short. "If it happens, it happens," Jackson said. "I am not going to look at him any differently if it doesn’t. He is a good football player and a key to our future." If Jackson keeps his job, it sounds like Crowell should return as the lead back next season.
Dec 17 - 11:07 AM
Source:
Akron Beacon-Journal
Crowell scores twice; Browns finally get win
Dec 24 - 4:19 PM
Crowell doesn't get fed when Browns behind
Dec 19 - 3:56 PM
Isaiah Crowell rushes for just 28 yards
Dec 18 - 5:16 PM
Hue says Isaiah Crowell 'a key to our future'
Dec 17 - 11:07 AM
More Isaiah Crowell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8547)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(7359)
3
M. Gordon
SD
(7245)
4
A. Green
CIN
(6812)
5
L. Miller
HOU
(6363)
6
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(5553)
7
A. Peterson
MIN
(5353)
8
T. Montgomery
GB
(5274)
9
L. Green
PIT
(5248)
10
M. Forte
NYJ
(4865)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cleveland Browns Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
CLE
14
163
746
53.3
4.6
3
5
33
299
21.4
9.1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CLE
16
148
607
37.9
4.1
0
8
9
87
5.4
9.7
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2015
CLE
16
185
706
44.1
3.8
1
4
19
182
11.4
9.6
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@PHI
12
62
5.2
1
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
BAL
18
133
7.4
1
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@MIA
15
79
5.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@WAS
16
120
7.5
1
3
22
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NE
13
22
1.7
0
1
18
18.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@TEN
9
16
1.8
0
2
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@CIN
12
63
5.3
1
3
16
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
NYJ
11
29
2.6
1
2
34
17.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
DAL
6
4
.7
0
4
63
15.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
@BAL
9
23
2.6
0
3
30
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PIT
8
10
1.3
0
5
13
2.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NYG
16
44
2.8
0
6
47
7.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
CIN
10
113
11.3
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BUF
8
28
3.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
SD
16
54
3.4
2
4
4
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@PIT
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Robert Griffin III
Sidelined
Robert Griffin III exited Sunday's Week 16 game against the Chargers with a concussion.
Cody Kessler came in. Griffin's brain injury occurred on his seventh sack taken. The Browns moved the ball surprisingly well in the first half, before stumbling in the final two frames. Griffin has suffered several concussions previously and may be done for the season.
Dec 24
2
Cody Kessler
3
Josh McCown
4
Kevin Hogan
RB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3
George Atkinson III
4
Darius Jackson
GLB
1
Isaiah Crowell
2
Duke Johnson
3RB
1
Duke Johnson
2
Isaiah Crowell
WR1
1
Corey Coleman
2
Andrew Hawkins
3
Ricardo Louis
WR2
1
Terrelle Pryor
2
Rashard Higgins
3
Jordan Payton
Suspended
NFL suspended Browns WR Jordan Payton four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.
It'll end Payton's season. A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Payton earned only 30 snaps on offense while wallowing behind Terrelle Pryor, Corey Coleman, Andrew Hawkins, Ricardo Louis, and Rashard Higgins on the Browns' wide receiver depth chart. Payton may be hard pressed to make the Browns' 2017 roster, but he will be given every opportunity in next year's training camp.
Dec 9
WR3
1
Andrew Hawkins
TE
1
Gary Barnidge
2
Randall Telfer
Sidelined
Browns placed TE Randall Telfer (foot) on the active/NFI list.
Telfer will miss the majority of 2015 with his Lisfranc injury. The Browns haven't ruled out a late-season return for the sixth-round rookie.
Jul 22
3
Seth DeValve
LT
1
Joe Thomas
LG
1
Spencer Drango
2
Alvin Bailey
Suspended
NFL suspended Browns OL Alvin Bailey two games for violating the substance-abuse policy.
Bailey was arrested for OVI among other things in October. He will be eligible to return Week 17. Bailey has not played in a game since Week 12.
Dec 15
C
1
Cameron Erving
2
Gabe Ikard
RG
1
Jonathan Cooper
RT
1
Austin Pasztor
2
Shon Coleman
K
1
Cody Parkey
Headlines
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 16's top plays, including a returning Julio Jones.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
»
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
»
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
»
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
»
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
»
Silva's Week 16 Matchups
Dec 23
»
Week 16 NFL Chat
Dec 23
NFL Headlines
»
Cameron Meredith goes 9-135-1 on 12 targets
»
Redskins score 4 rush TDs, Fat Rob gets none
»
Jordy Nelson drops 9/154/2 on the Vikings
»
Marcus Mariota diagnosed with broken fibula
»
Crowell scores twice; Browns finally get win
»
Cousins throws TD, runs for 2 more vs. Bears
»
Adam Thielen erupts for 12/202/2 in Green Bay
»
Matt Barkley throws five more INTs vs. Skins
»
Bortles lights up Titans for 325 yards in win
»
Aaron Rodgers dismantles Vikings for five TDs
»
Browns CB Haden done for day with neck injury
»
Robert Griffin III diagnosed with concussion
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Week 16
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved