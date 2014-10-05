Player Page

Weather | Roster

Isaiah Crowell | Running Back | #34

Team: Cleveland Browns
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/8/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 225
College: Alabama State
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Isaiah Crowell rushed 16 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns and caught 4-of-5 targets for four yards in the Browns' Week 16 win over the Chargers.
Crowell scored twice early from eight and four yards out to give the Browns a first-half lead. They never relinquished it, as Josh Lambo had a fourth-quarter field goal try blocked, then missed another field goal with time expiring. The Browns are now 1-14 and in a legitimate race with the tanking 49ers for the No. 1 overall pick. Expect Cleveland to get pasted in its Week 17 trip to Pittsburgh, putting the onus on San Francisco to lose out. Dec 24 - 4:19 PM
More Isaiah Crowell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE1416374653.34.6353329921.49.10010000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014CLE1614860737.94.1089875.49.70020000
2015CLE1618570644.13.8141918211.49.60100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI12625.212168.0000000
2Sep 18BAL181337.4111515.0000000
3Sep 25@MIA15795.3000.0000000
4Oct 2@WAS161207.513227.3000000
5Oct 9NE13221.7011818.0000000
6Oct 16@TEN9161.8022010.0000000
7Oct 23@CIN12635.313165.3000000
8Oct 30NYJ11292.6123417.0000000
9Nov 6DAL64.7046315.8000000
10Nov 10@BAL9232.6033010.0000000
11Nov 20PIT8101.305132.6000000
12Nov 27NYG16442.806477.8010000
14Dec 11CIN1011311.30155.0000000
15Dec 18@BUF8283.5000.0000000
16Dec 24SD16543.42441.0000000
17Jan 1@PITGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Cody Kessler
3Josh McCown
4Kevin Hogan
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3George Atkinson III
4Darius Jackson
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Duke Johnson
3RB1Duke Johnson
2Isaiah Crowell
WR11Corey Coleman
2Andrew Hawkins
3Ricardo Louis
WR21Terrelle Pryor
2Rashard Higgins
3Jordan Payton
WR31Andrew Hawkins
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Randall Telfer
3Seth DeValve
LT1Joe Thomas
LG1Spencer Drango
2Alvin Bailey
C1Cameron Erving
2Gabe Ikard
RG1Jonathan Cooper
RT1Austin Pasztor
2Shon Coleman
K1Cody Parkey
 

 