Marqise Lee | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (25) / 11/25/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 196 College: USC Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (39) / JAC Contract: view contract details [x] 7/16/2014: Signed a four-year, $5,174,016 contract. The deal included a $2,082,924 signing bonus. 2017: $1,125,549, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Marqise Lee was carted off with an apparent right ankle injury at Sunday's practice. He went down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills. Lee was carted off after having his right leg placed in an aircast. Heading into a contract year, the last thing Lee needs is a major injury. If Lee misses significant time, it would open up targets for both Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. Source: Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter

Jaguars.com has called Marqise Lee a standout player in camp. The would-be draft bust quietly posted a 63/851/3 receiving line last season, finishing just 32 yards behind Allen Robinson for the team lead. Lee nearly doubled up a banged-up Allen Hurns in yardage. There are targets for the taking with Julius Thomas departed for Miami, but the Jags also figure to be throwing much less under new coach Doug Marrone. Lee will likely struggle for WR4 value in both PPR and standard. Source: John Oehser on Twitter

Marqise Lee caught 6-of-9 targets for 86 yards in the Jaguars' Week 17 loss to the Colts. It was a "better late than never" year for the No. 39 overall pick of the 2014 draft, as Lee caught a career-high 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He finally stayed healthy after being plagued by soft-tissue injuries his first two years in the league, and emerged as the Jags' No. 2 receiver ahead of Allen Hurns. Lee caught at least four passes in 11-of-16 games. Stilly only 25, Lee has put himself back on the WR3/4 radar in Dynasty leagues, particularly PPR.