Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Bauer or Bats
Aug 13
Daily Dose: Bryce Harper Hurt
Aug 13
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 12
Week That Was: Dozier Derby
Aug 12
Daily Dose: Making a Bid
Aug 12
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
FanDuel MLB Bargains: Thursday
Aug 10
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Travis Shaw (foot) expected to return Tues.
McCutchen (knee) back in lineup on Sunday
George Springer getting the day off vs. TEX
Window expires on Ian Kinsler waiver claim
SD signs manager Andy Green to extension
Brent Suter to DL with strained rotator cuff
Miguel Cabrera (back, hip) out of lineup Sun.
Nats put Bryce Harper (knee) on disabled list
Yoenis Cespedes getting the day off Sunday
Morales (illness) returns to Blue Jays lineup
Kipnis (hamstring) remains sidelined Sunday
Longoria (thumb) back in Rays lineup Sunday
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marqise Lee carted off at Jaguars practice
Jay Ajayi no longer in concussion protocol
Cam Newton limited to red-zone work Sunday
Patrick Mahomes promoted to second string
Kelce (knee) returns to practice on Sunday
Rico Gathers scores for second straight game
Hackenberg generates 127 yards on 25 attempts
Report: NFL done looking into Zeke bar brawl
Rook WR Carlos Henderson needs thumb surgery
NFL could pursue further discipline vs. Zeke
Ajayi (concussion) has missed 2 weeks of camp
Jordan Reed gets special orthotics for cleat
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Update: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 12
Pure Michigan 400 Stats
Aug 11
DFS: Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 9
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Haley: LTi Printing 200 results
DNF for Allgaier in XFINITY race at Mid-Ohio
J.J. Yeley: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
Cody Coughlin: DNF in Michigan truck race
Wendell Chavous: LTi Printing 200 results
Ross Chastain: Mid-Ohio Challenge results
Stewart Friesen: LTi Printing 200 results
Eggleston rolls to 4th K&N West season win
Ranger earns fourth pole at Trois-Rivières
Eggleston on pole for K&N West at Evergreen
Sam Hornish Jr. wins Mid-Ohio Challenge
Wallace Jr wins LTi Printing 200 in Michigan
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Oosthuizen bumps to T4 with even-par 71
Matsuyama dips to T2 after 2-over 73 in R3
Kisner takes 1-shot lead at PGA w/ 1-over 72
Thomas climbs to T4 with third-round 69
Stroud nudges to T2 w/ even-par 71 in R3
Stroud T3 w/ R2 68; leads PGA in SG: Putting
Garcia among notable MCs at 99th PGA
Jason Day two back after R2 of the 99th PGA
Darkness strands afternoon wave at the PGA
F. Molinari big move with R2 bogey-free 64
Matsuyama co-leads PGA after bogey-free 64
Fox spins 66 on Day 2 at Quail Hollow Club
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
SC frosh S Dickerson (shoulder) done for year
FAU reinstates WR Kamrin Solomon
Shyne (undisclosed) to miss extended action
Oft-injured RB Warren suffers concussion
Memphis WR Sam Craft suffers torn ACL
Michigan reinstates WR Grant Perry
Vols QB Guarantano takes personal leave
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 1
Aug 12
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Eriksen assists twice as Spurs open with win
Shelvey the goat as Newcastle fall in opener
Aguero leads Manchester City over Brighton
Begovic strong in season-opening loss
Southampton throw away chance to win
Vokes strikes twice as Clarets beat PL champs
Ward own goal dooms Palace from the start
JRod impresses but Hegazi the hero of WBA win
Rooney on the mark in Everton opener
Evans injury hands Hegazi his WBA debut
Mounie scores two in Huddersfield's PL debut
Palace without midfield duo for opener
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Chad Henne
(QB)
I'Tavius Mathers
(RB)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Amba Etta-Tawo
(WR)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Kenneth Walker III
(WR)
Caleb Bluiett
(TE)
Leonard Fournette
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Larry Pinkard
(WR)
Dede Westbrook
(WR)
Tommy Bohanon
(RB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Marquez Williams
(RB)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Keelan Cole
(WR)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Jamal Robinson
(WR)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Tim Cook
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marqise Lee | Wide Receiver | #11
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/25/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 196
College:
USC
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (39) / JAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/16/2014: Signed a four-year, $5,174,016 contract. The deal included a $2,082,924 signing bonus. 2017: $1,125,549, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Marqise Lee was carted off with an apparent right ankle injury at Sunday's practice.
He went down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills. Lee was carted off after having his right leg placed in an aircast. Heading into a contract year, the last thing Lee needs is a major injury. If Lee misses significant time, it would open up targets for both Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns.
Aug 13 - 12:30 PM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Jaguars.com has called Marqise Lee a standout player in camp.
The would-be draft bust quietly posted a 63/851/3 receiving line last season, finishing just 32 yards behind Allen Robinson for the team lead. Lee nearly doubled up a banged-up Allen Hurns in yardage. There are targets for the taking with Julius Thomas departed for Miami, but the Jags also figure to be throwing much less under new coach Doug Marrone. Lee will likely struggle for WR4 value in both PPR and standard.
Aug 8 - 4:06 PM
Source:
John Oehser on Twitter
Marqise Lee caught 6-of-9 targets for 86 yards in the Jaguars' Week 17 loss to the Colts.
It was a "better late than never" year for the No. 39 overall pick of the 2014 draft, as Lee caught a career-high 63 passes for 851 yards and three touchdowns. He finally stayed healthy after being plagued by soft-tissue injuries his first two years in the league, and emerged as the Jags' No. 2 receiver ahead of Allen Hurns. Lee caught at least four passes in 11-of-16 games. Stilly only 25, Lee has put himself back on the WR3/4 radar in Dynasty leagues, particularly PPR.
Jan 1 - 7:01 PM
Marqise Lee (hip) is active for Week 17 against the Colts.
Lee will be a WR4 as interim coach Doug Marrone tries to improve to 2-0 on his on-the-job interview.
Jan 1 - 11:32 AM
Marqise Lee carted off at Jaguars practice
Aug 13 - 12:30 PM
Marqise Lee having a strong camp for Jags
Aug 8 - 4:06 PM
Marqise Lee finishes with 63/851/3
Jan 1 - 7:01 PM
Marqise Lee (hip) active for finale
Jan 1 - 11:32 AM
More Marqise Lee Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(5939)
2
S. Watkins
LAR
(4704)
3
A. Luck
IND
(4082)
4
M. Bryant
PIT
(4046)
5
J. Mixon
CIN
(3794)
6
J. Matthews
BUF
(3782)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3751)
8
K. Hunt
KC
(3674)
9
L. Bell
PIT
(3632)
10
J. Ajayi
MIA
(3544)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
JAC
13
37
422
32.5
11.4
0
1
3
9
.7
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
10
15
191
19.1
12.7
0
1
5
38
3.8
7.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
16
63
851
53.2
13.5
2
3
6
35
2.2
5.8
0
0
1
545
1
3
0
Marqise Lee's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Marqise Lee's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Marqise Lee's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Marqise Lee's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
2
22
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAC
5
75
15.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
BAL
5
44
8.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
4
28
7.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
6
61
10.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
26
0
3
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
7
107
15.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
93
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
.0
0
1
45
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
4
84
21.0
0
1
11
11.0
0
0
87
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
4
50
12.5
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
17
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
4
52
13.0
1
1
6
6.0
0
0
42
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
4
37
9.3
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
36
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DEN
3
34
11.3
0
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
MIN
5
113
22.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
66
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
133
1
0
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
3
37
12.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
6
86
14.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
3
Chris Ivory
4
Corey Grant
5
Tyler Gaffney
Out of FB
Jaguars waived/injured RB Tyler Gaffney.
The Jags cut him to make room for former Texan Jonathan Grimes. Gaffney lasted just over a week in Jacksonville. The 2014 sixth-rounder has yet to play an NFL down. He'll try to catch on as a camp body elsewhere.
Aug 11
GLB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
Chris Ivory
3RB
1
Leonard Fournette
2
T.J. Yeldon
FB
1
Tommy Bohanon
2
Marquez Williams
3
Tim Cook
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Dede Westbrook
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Shane Wynn
5
Larry Pinkard
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Marqise Lee
3
Rashad Greene
4
Amba Etta-Tawo
5
Jamal Robinson
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Marcedes Lewis
2
Mychal Rivera
3
Ben Koyack
4
Neal Sterling
5
Caleb Bluiett
LT
1
Cam Robinson
LG
1
Patrick Omameh
2
Earl Watford
3
Tyler Shatley
4
Nila Kasitati
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
3
Demetrius Rhaney
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Jeremiah Poutasi
3
Malcolm Bunche
4
Avery Gennesy
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
Headlines
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin explains this bananas Friday, including Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins fallout.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
»
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
»
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
»
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
»
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
»
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
»
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
»
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
NFL Headlines
»
Marqise Lee carted off at Jaguars practice
»
Jay Ajayi no longer in concussion protocol
»
Cam Newton limited to red-zone work Sunday
»
Patrick Mahomes promoted to second string
»
Kelce (knee) returns to practice on Sunday
»
Rico Gathers scores for second straight game
»
Hackenberg generates 127 yards on 25 attempts
»
Report: NFL done looking into Zeke bar brawl
»
Rook WR Carlos Henderson needs thumb surgery
»
NFL could pursue further discipline vs. Zeke
»
Ajayi (concussion) has missed 2 weeks of camp
»
Jordan Reed gets special orthotics for cleat
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved