Marqise Lee | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/25/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 196
College: USC
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (39) / JAC
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Marqise Lee was carted off with an apparent right ankle injury at Sunday's practice.
He went down with a non-contact injury during 7-on-7 drills. Lee was carted off after having his right leg placed in an aircast. Heading into a contract year, the last thing Lee needs is a major injury. If Lee misses significant time, it would open up targets for both Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. Aug 13 - 12:30 PM
Source: Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014JAC133742232.511.40139.73.00000000
2015JAC101519119.112.7015383.87.60000000
2016JAC166385153.213.5236352.25.8001545130
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB22211.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@LAC57515.0000.0000000
3Sep 25BAL5448.8000.0000000
4Oct 2IND4287.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@CHI66110.2000.00026030
7Oct 23OAK710715.3000.00093000
8Oct 27@TEN12121.0000.00145000
9Nov 6@KC48421.0011111.00087000
10Nov 13HOU45012.50166.00017000
11Nov 20@DET45213.01166.00042000
12Nov 27@BUF4379.31122.00036000
13Dec 4DEN33411.302105.0000000
14Dec 11MIN511322.6000.00066000
15Dec 18@HOU00.0000.000133100
16Dec 24TEN33712.3100.0000000
17Jan 1@IND68614.3000.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Chad Henne
3Brandon Allen
RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
3Chris Ivory
4Corey Grant
5Tyler Gaffney
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2Chris Ivory
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
2Marquez Williams
3Tim Cook
WR11Allen Robinson
2Dede Westbrook
3Arrelious Benn
4Shane Wynn
5Larry Pinkard
WR21Allen Hurns
2Marqise Lee
3Rashad Greene
4Amba Etta-Tawo
5Jamal Robinson
WR31Marqise Lee
TE1Marcedes Lewis
2Mychal Rivera
3Ben Koyack
4Neal Sterling
5Caleb Bluiett
LT1Cam Robinson
LG1Patrick Omameh
2Earl Watford
3Tyler Shatley
4Nila Kasitati
C1Brandon Linder
2Luke Bowanko
3Demetrius Rhaney
RG1A.J. Cann
2Jeremiah Poutasi
3Malcolm Bunche
4Avery Gennesy
RT1Jermey Parnell
2Josh Wells
K1Jason Myers
 

 