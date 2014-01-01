Odell Beckham | Wide Receiver | #13

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Felix Hernandez to make VWL debut Thurs.
Manny making comeback attempt at age 44?
Bucs still trying to acquire SP Jose Quintana
Nova, Pirates work out three-year, $26M pact
Padres considering Jered Weaver for rotation
Dodgers still in talks with Twins over Dozier
CHC, TEX, CLE, PIT all in on FA Tyson Ross
Padres re-sign Clayton Richard for $1.75 mil
Padres finalize $1.75M contract with Chacin
Diamondbacks, Arcia do minor league deal
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Giants fall short despite Beckham's big game
Darren Sproles totals 63 yards, TD vs Giants
Janoris Jenkins (back) inactive for Week 16
Update: 'Spring league' not connected to NFL
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Chris Paul (hamstring) questionable to return
Chris Paul (left leg) goes to locker room
Kyle O'Quinn grabs 16 boards, drops 14 points
Isaiah Thomas scores 28 points in win vs. IND
Brook Lopez goes nuts in loss to Warriors
Paul Pierce will start again vs. the Spurs
Rodney Hood (illness) questionable vs Raptors
ESPN: J.R. Smith to have surgery on Friday
Okafor-Embiid lineup likely used through 2016
Jodie Meeks (personal) will not play vs. NYK
Brandon Ingram will start, Luol Deng to PF
Kevon Looney getting the start for Draymond
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Peter Budaj blanks Predators on Thursday
Jonathan Drouin nets 2G, 1A in win over STL
Frederik Andersen earns 38-save SO over Avs
Eric Staal extends point streak to six games
Patrice Bergeron scores GWG vs. FLA
Scott Hartnell scores hat trick against Pens
Zach Parise out sick Thursday vs Montreal
Corey Crawford will make his return on Friday
Bobrovsky going for ninth straight win on Thu
David Legwand announces his retirement
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Lloris signs long-term contract
Pardew sacked by Crystal Palace
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jerell Adams
(TE)
Ben Edwards
(WR)
Will Johnson
(RB)
Ryan Nassib
(QB)
Will Tye
(TE)
Odell Beckham
(WR)
Robbie Gould
(K)
Tavarres King
(WR)
Paul Perkins
(RB)
Shane Vereen
(RB)
Victor Cruz
(WR)
Dwayne Harris
(WR)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Bobby Rainey
(RB)
Nikita Whitlock
(RB)
Orleans Darkwa
(RB)
Rashad Jennings
(RB)
Roger Lewis
(WR)
Sterling Shepard
(WR)
George Winn
(RB)
Larry Donnell
(TE)
Josh Johnson
(QB)
Eli Manning
(QB)
Odell Beckham | Wide Receiver | #13
Team:
New York Giants
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/5/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 198
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (12) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/19/2014: Signed a four-year, $10,406,198 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $5,888,144 signing bonus. 2016: $1,366,018, 2017: $1,839,027, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Odell Beckham caught 11-of-20 targets for 150 yards in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Eagles.
Beckham was targeted heavily in a game Eli Manning had 63 passes. He made a bunch of explosive plays, including two 30-plus yard catches. Beckham created most of his yards after the catch with Manning struggling on anything downfield. He was held out of the end-zone, with Sterling Shepard scoring the Giants only touchdown. Beckham will get a rematch with Josh Norman and the Redskins in Week 17.
Dec 23 - 12:12 AM
Odell Beckham caught 6-of-8 targets for 64 yards and one touchdown in the Giants' 17-6, Week 15 win over the Lions.
A battle of two 9-4 teams, this one featured very little offense. But Beckham and Golden Tate (8-122) were the two best players on the field. Eli Manning threw for just 201 yards and a pair of scores, with his second going to Beckham, who made a slick one-handed catch near the goal line on a pass that was thrown out in front of him. It was the only way he was going to be able to catch it, and it gave the Giants an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Beckham now has 10 touchdowns on the year and has double-digit scores in all three of his seasons. The 10-4 Giants will travel to Philadelphia in Week 16 where OBJ will be an obvious top-end WR1.
Dec 18 - 4:03 PM
Lions DC Teryl Austin made it seem like the team will not use top-CB Darius Slay to shadow Odell Beckham.
Slay has traveled with other top receivers, but Austin seems concerned Beckham's tendency to move all over the formation would kick other guys out of position. Perhaps Slay will still shadow Beckham when he is on the perimeter and let Tavon Wilson handle him in the slot. Either way, Beckham will be a high-end WR1 this week.
Dec 15 - 12:17 PM
Source:
Kyle Meinke on Twitter
Odell Beckham caught 4-of-9 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' Week 14 win over Dallas.
The Cowboys shadowed Beckham with Brandon Carr most of the night. He dropped a would-be touchdown and couldn’t get on the same page with Eli Manning in the first half. Beckham exploded over the middle of the field and out ran the entire secondary on his 61-yard TD. It was the only highlight in an otherwise quiet night. Beckham gets a matchup with the Lions in Week 15.
Dec 11 - 11:46 PM
Giants fall short despite Beckham's big game
Dec 23 - 12:12 AM
OBJ catches 10th TD, finishes 6-64-1 in win
Dec 18 - 4:03 PM
Darius Slay unlikely to shadow Odell Beckham?
Dec 15 - 12:17 PM
Beckham's late TD leads Giants to SNF win
Dec 11 - 11:46 PM
More Odell Beckham Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Giants Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYG
14
85
1173
83.8
13.8
3
10
1
9
.6
9.0
0
0
1
0
0
66
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NYG
12
91
1305
108.8
14.3
7
12
7
35
2.9
5.0
0
0
1
0
0
171
0
2015
NYG
15
96
1450
96.7
15.1
8
13
1
3
.2
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
26
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@DAL
4
73
18.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
NO
8
86
10.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
WAS
7
121
17.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 3
@MIN
3
23
7.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@GB
5
56
11.2
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
BAL
8
222
27.8
2
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@LAR
5
49
9.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PHI
4
46
11.5
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 14
CIN
10
97
9.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
CHI
5
46
9.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@CLE
6
96
16.0
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
35
0
13
Dec 4
@PIT
10
100
10.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
DAL
4
94
23.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
22
0
15
Dec 18
DET
6
64
10.7
1
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
9
0
16
Dec 22
@PHI
11
150
13.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@WAS
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Eli Manning
2
Josh Johnson
RB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3
Bobby Rainey
GLB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
3RB
1
Rashad Jennings
2
Paul Perkins
WR1
1
Odell Beckham
2
Dwayne Harris
3
Tavarres King
WR2
1
Sterling Shepard
2
Victor Cruz
3
Roger Lewis
Questionable
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Giants WR Roger Lewis (concussion, questionable) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Browns.
He made the trip to Cleveland with his teammates. Lewis suffered a concussion in Week 11 but has been practicing on a limited basis since Thursday. He's the Giants' No. 4 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz. Obviously he carries no fantasy significance.
Nov 27
WR3
1
Victor Cruz
TE
1
Larry Donnell
2
Will Tye
3
Jerell Adams
LT
1
Ereck Flowers
2
Will Beatty
LG
1
Justin Pugh
2
Bobby Hart
C
1
Weston Richburg
2
Brett Jones
Sidelined
The Giants are in "wait-and-see mode" with LG Brett Jones (calf).
Jones needed an MRI after Monday's win. He's been filling in for Justin Pugh. Marshall Newhouse replaced Jones on Monday.
Nov 15
RG
1
John Jerry
RT
1
Marshall Newhouse
Sidelined
Giants RT Marshall Newhouse left Sunday's Week 2 game against the Saints with a strained calf and will not return.
Newhouse exited with about six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Bobby Hart replaced him at right tackle. The Giants should update his status after the game.
Sep 18
K
1
Robbie Gould
