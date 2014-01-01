Odell Beckham | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: New York Giants Age / DOB: (24) / 11/5/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 198 College: LSU Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (12) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 5/19/2014: Signed a four-year, $10,406,198 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $5,888,144 signing bonus. 2016: $1,366,018, 2017: $1,839,027, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Odell Beckham caught 11-of-20 targets for 150 yards in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Eagles. Beckham was targeted heavily in a game Eli Manning had 63 passes. He made a bunch of explosive plays, including two 30-plus yard catches. Beckham created most of his yards after the catch with Manning struggling on anything downfield. He was held out of the end-zone, with Sterling Shepard scoring the Giants only touchdown. Beckham will get a rematch with Josh Norman and the Redskins in Week 17.

Odell Beckham caught 6-of-8 targets for 64 yards and one touchdown in the Giants' 17-6, Week 15 win over the Lions. A battle of two 9-4 teams, this one featured very little offense. But Beckham and Golden Tate (8-122) were the two best players on the field. Eli Manning threw for just 201 yards and a pair of scores, with his second going to Beckham, who made a slick one-handed catch near the goal line on a pass that was thrown out in front of him. It was the only way he was going to be able to catch it, and it gave the Giants an 11-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Beckham now has 10 touchdowns on the year and has double-digit scores in all three of his seasons. The 10-4 Giants will travel to Philadelphia in Week 16 where OBJ will be an obvious top-end WR1.

Lions DC Teryl Austin made it seem like the team will not use top-CB Darius Slay to shadow Odell Beckham. Slay has traveled with other top receivers, but Austin seems concerned Beckham's tendency to move all over the formation would kick other guys out of position. Perhaps Slay will still shadow Beckham when he is on the perimeter and let Tavon Wilson handle him in the slot. Either way, Beckham will be a high-end WR1 this week. Source: Kyle Meinke on Twitter