Odell Beckham | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/5/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 198
College: LSU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (12) / NYG
Odell Beckham caught 11-of-20 targets for 150 yards in the Giants' Week 16 loss to the Eagles.
Beckham was targeted heavily in a game Eli Manning had 63 passes. He made a bunch of explosive plays, including two 30-plus yard catches. Beckham created most of his yards after the catch with Manning struggling on anything downfield. He was held out of the end-zone, with Sterling Shepard scoring the Giants only touchdown. Beckham will get a rematch with Josh Norman and the Redskins in Week 17. Dec 23 - 12:12 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG1485117383.813.831019.69.000100660
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014NYG12911305108.814.37127352.95.0001001710
2015NYG1596145096.715.181313.23.000000260
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL47318.3000.0000000
2Sep 18NO88610.8000.0000000
3Sep 25WAS712117.3000.0000000
4Oct 3@MIN3237.7000.0000000
5Oct 9@GB55611.2100.0000000
6Oct 16BAL822227.8200.0010000
7Oct 23@LAR5499.8000.0000000
9Nov 6PHI44611.5200.0000000
10Nov 14CIN10979.7100.0000000
11Nov 20CHI5469.2000.0000000
12Nov 27@CLE69616.0200.00000350
13Dec 4@PIT1010010.0000.0000000
14Dec 11DAL49423.5100.00000220
15Dec 18DET66410.71199.0000090
16Dec 22@PHI1115013.6000.0000000
17Jan 1@WASGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3Bobby Rainey
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Roger Lewis
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Larry Donnell
2Will Tye
3Jerell Adams
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Will Beatty
LG1Justin Pugh
2Bobby Hart
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1John Jerry
RT1Marshall Newhouse
K1Robbie Gould
 

 