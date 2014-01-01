Brandin Cooks | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (23) / 9/25/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 189 College: Oregon State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (20) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 5/18/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract. The deal included a $4.4 million signing bonus. 2017: $781,599 (+ $781,599 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Saints coach Sean Payton said he "absolutely" expects Brandin Cooks to return in 2017. There had been chatter Cooks would be traded after making noise about his role during the season, but it never seemed particularly likely. Along with Michael Thomas and Willie Snead, Cooks gives the Saints' potent offense one of the best receiver groups in the league. New Orleans is expected to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

The Saints are expected to pick up Brandin Cooks’ 2018 option. Cooks made noise about his role this past year, but isn’t expected to be traded. He finished strong, averaging 87.4 yards over his last five games. Cooks’ option will cost around $8 million. Source: ESPN

ESPN's Mike Triplett believes it's unlikely the Saints will trade Brandin Cooks this offseason. Triplett said it's not "out of the question" but ultimately believes Cooks will stay. The Saints will soon have to decide whether to pick up Cooks' fifth-year option for 2018, which would pay him about $8 million. Cooks surfaced in trade rumors after he complained about not getting any targets against the Rams in Week 12, but he finished strong and there haven't been any rumblings since. You'd be hard-pressed to find a team with more receiving talent than New Orleans. Cooks, Michael Thomas and Willie Snead all topped 800 yards in 2016. Source: ESPN.com