Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Rashad Lawrence
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Garrett Grayson
(QB)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Jake Stoneburner
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Jordan Williams
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Brandin Cooks | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 9/25/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 189
College:
Oregon State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (20) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/18/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.4 million contract. The deal included a $4.4 million signing bonus. 2017: $781,599 (+ $781,599 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints coach Sean Payton said he "absolutely" expects Brandin Cooks to return in 2017.
There had been chatter Cooks would be traded after making noise about his role during the season, but it never seemed particularly likely. Along with Michael Thomas and Willie Snead, Cooks gives the Saints' potent offense one of the best receiver groups in the league. New Orleans is expected to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason.
Feb 21 - 12:34 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
The Saints are expected to pick up Brandin Cooks’ 2018 option.
Cooks made noise about his role this past year, but isn’t expected to be traded. He finished strong, averaging 87.4 yards over his last five games. Cooks’ option will cost around $8 million.
Feb 11 - 4:09 PM
Source:
ESPN
ESPN's Mike Triplett believes it's unlikely the Saints will trade Brandin Cooks this offseason.
Triplett said it's not "out of the question" but ultimately believes Cooks will stay. The Saints will soon have to decide whether to pick up Cooks' fifth-year option for 2018, which would pay him about $8 million. Cooks surfaced in trade rumors after he complained about not getting any targets against the Rams in Week 12, but he finished strong and there haven't been any rumblings since. You'd be hard-pressed to find a team with more receiving talent than New Orleans. Cooks, Michael Thomas and Willie Snead all topped 800 yards in 2016.
Feb 9 - 6:18 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Brandin Cooks caught 3-of-6 targets for 19 yards in the Saints' Week 17 loss to the Falcons.
Another dud of a game in a season that was sprinkled with them for Cooks. He was the ultmiate boom-or-bust receiver. Cooks had three 100-yard games and scored two touchdowns each in two of those. He also had 13-yard and zero-target games mixed in. Cooks still was able to lead the team in receiving yards, finishing with a 77-1,170-8 line, but Michael Thomas bested him in catches and touchdowns and proved to be more consistent. There were murmurs last month that the Saints could shop Cooks this offseason after he expressed frustration with his role in the offense back in November. Thomas has passed him as the No. 1 receiver. Cooks is under team control for two more years.
Jan 1 - 9:31 PM
Sean Payton 'absolutely' expects Cooks back
Feb 21 - 12:34 PM
Saints plan to pick up Brandin Cooks' option
Feb 11 - 4:09 PM
Saints not expected to trade Brandin Cooks
Feb 9 - 6:18 PM
Brandin Cooks has quiet Week 17 in defeat
Jan 1 - 9:31 PM
More Brandin Cooks Player News
Player Page
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NO
16
78
1173
73.3
15.0
3
8
6
30
1.9
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NO
10
53
550
55.0
10.4
0
3
7
73
7.3
10.4
0
1
0
12
0
35
0
2015
NO
16
84
1138
71.1
13.5
4
9
8
18
1.1
2.3
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
2016
NO
16
78
1173
73.3
15.0
3
8
6
30
1.9
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
OAK
6
143
23.8
2
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
7
68
9.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
ATL
2
13
6.5
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@LAC
3
31
10.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CAR
7
173
24.7
1
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@KC
7
58
8.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SEA
4
44
11.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SF
5
66
13.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
3
98
32.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
2
0
11
Nov 17
@CAR
7
42
6.0
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAR
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DET
7
73
10.4
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TB
5
61
12.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
7
186
26.6
2
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
5
98
19.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
3
19
6.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
3
Garrett Grayson
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3
Marcus Murphy
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Daniel Lasco
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Corey Fuller
4
Jordan Williams
WR2
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Willie Snead
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Jake Lampman
5
Rashad Lawrence
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints placed TE Josh Hill on injured reserve with a broken fibula, ending his season.
Coby Fleener will take over as the Saints' No. 1 tight end, although blocker John Phillips has been seeing more action recently and should inherit a big chunk of Hill's running-game snaps. Although the Saints have refused to commit to Hill as a key piece of their offense, he is a terrific athlete who has always excelled when given passing-game opportunities, and made strides as a blocker in 2016. He'll definitely be back at his $1.65 million salary in 2017.
Dec 9
3
Michael Hoomanawanui
4
Jake Stoneburner
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
LG
1
Andrus Peat
2
Landon Turner
C
1
Max Unger
2
Jack Allen
RG
1
Senio Kelemete
2
Avery Young
RT
1
Zach Strief
2
John Fullington
K
1
Wil Lutz
