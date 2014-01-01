Player Page

Brandin Cooks | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (23) / 9/25/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 189
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (20) / NO
Saints coach Sean Payton said he "absolutely" expects Brandin Cooks to return in 2017.
There had been chatter Cooks would be traded after making noise about his role during the season, but it never seemed particularly likely. Along with Michael Thomas and Willie Snead, Cooks gives the Saints' potent offense one of the best receiver groups in the league. New Orleans is expected to pick up his fifth-year option this offseason. Feb 21 - 12:34 PM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NO1678117373.315.0386301.95.00000020
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014NO105355055.010.4037737.310.4010120350
2015NO1684113871.113.5498181.12.300000120
2016NO1678117373.315.0386301.95.00000020
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK614323.8211111.0000000
2Sep 18@NYG7689.7000.0000000
3Sep 26ATL2136.50166.0000000
4Oct 2@LAC33110.3000.0000000
6Oct 16CAR717324.71122.0000000
7Oct 23@KC7588.3100.0000000
8Oct 30SEA44411.0100.0000000
9Nov 6@SF56613.2000.0000000
10Nov 13DEN39832.7100.0000020
11Nov 17@CAR7426.00273.5000000
12Nov 27LAR00.0000.0000000
13Dec 4DET77310.40144.0000000
14Dec 11@TB56112.2000.0000000
15Dec 18@ARZ718626.6200.0000000
16Dec 24TB59819.6000.0000000
17Jan 1@ATL3196.3000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Brandon Coleman
3Corey Fuller
4Jordan Williams
WR21Brandin Cooks
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Jake Stoneburner
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
RG1Senio Kelemete
2Avery Young
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 