Jarvis Landry | Wide Receiver | #14 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (24) / 11/28/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 206 College: LSU Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (63) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal contained $1,067,208 guaranteed, including a $847,208 signing bonus. 2016: $735,901, 2017: $893,852, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News

The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero calls it a "near certainty" that the Dolphins will extend Jarvis Landry's deal. Landry has one year left on his rookie deal, but the Dolphins might press for an early extension in exchange for a hometown discount. Landry has led Miami in receiving in each of his first three NFL seasons. Salguero suggests the Fins may be at more risk of losing Kenny Stills, whose contract is expiring. Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter

Jarvis Landry caught 11-of-14 targets for 102 yards in the Dolphins' Wild Card loss to the Steelers. Buoyed by comeback mode, Landry put an exclamation point on his 94/1,136/4 regular season. The first two totals were slightly off Landry's 2015 numbers, though he did improve his yards per catch from an unimpressive 10.5 to a more palatable 12.1. Coach Adam Gase talked Landry up at every opportunity, but also made sure he was not the sun, the moon and the stars of the Dolphins' offense, as he was in 2015. Gase wants a more varied, versatile attack. Landry is an excellent player, but he's probably already at his statistical peak. He'll be a WR2 best utilized as a WR3 in standard fantasy leagues next season.

Jarvis Landry caught 9-of-12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Patriots. Landry finally saw a high-volume game with Matt Moore under center, something that had been missing since Ryan Tannehill (knee) went down. Landry capitalized en route to a team high in yards. The Dolphins will continue to lean on Landry heavily in next week's Wild Card game at Pittsburgh, regardless of whether it's Moore or Tannehill at quarterback.