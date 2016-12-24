Welcome,
date 2016-12-24
Player Results
Article Results
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
Dominique Jones
(TE)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Jordan Cameron
(TE)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Jarvis Landry | Wide Receiver | #14
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 11/28/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 206
College: LSU
LSU
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (63) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $3.5 million contract. The deal contained $1,067,208 guaranteed, including a $847,208 signing bonus. 2016: $735,901, 2017: $893,852, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero calls it a "near certainty" that the Dolphins will extend Jarvis Landry's deal.
Landry has one year left on his rookie deal, but the Dolphins might press for an early extension in exchange for a hometown discount. Landry has led Miami in receiving in each of his first three NFL seasons. Salguero suggests the Fins may be at more risk of losing Kenny Stills, whose contract is expiring.
Jan 9 - 1:08 PM
Source:
Armando Salguero on Twitter
Jarvis Landry caught 11-of-14 targets for 102 yards in the Dolphins' Wild Card loss to the Steelers.
Buoyed by comeback mode, Landry put an exclamation point on his 94/1,136/4 regular season. The first two totals were slightly off Landry's 2015 numbers, though he did improve his yards per catch from an unimpressive 10.5 to a more palatable 12.1. Coach Adam Gase talked Landry up at every opportunity, but also made sure he was not the sun, the moon and the stars of the Dolphins' offense, as he was in 2015. Gase wants a more varied, versatile attack. Landry is an excellent player, but he's probably already at his statistical peak. He'll be a WR2 best utilized as a WR3 in standard fantasy leagues next season.
Jan 8 - 4:24 PM
Jarvis Landry caught 9-of-12 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' Week 17 loss to the Patriots.
Landry finally saw a high-volume game with Matt Moore under center, something that had been missing since Ryan Tannehill (knee) went down. Landry capitalized en route to a team high in yards. The Dolphins will continue to lean on Landry heavily in next week's Wild Card game at Pittsburgh, regardless of whether it's Moore or Tannehill at quarterback.
Jan 1 - 5:15 PM
Jarvis Landry caught 3-of-6 targets for 29 yards in the Dolphins' Week 16 win over the Bills.
Landry's recent usage house of cards finally collapsed, as he couldn't turn minimal targets into another 100-yard day. The Dolphins are running a bare bones, pared back offense with Matt Moore under center, spreading the ball around and trying to focus on the running game. Landry will be a low-upside WR3 for Week 17.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:54:00 PM
'Near certainty' Fins lock up Jarvis Landry
Jan 9 - 1:08 PM
Jarvis Landry goes 11/102 in Wild Card loss
Jan 8 - 4:24 PM
Landry goes 9-76-1 against Patriots
Jan 1 - 5:15 PM
Jarvis Landry goes for 29 yards versus Bills
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 05:54:00 PM
More Jarvis Landry Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
16
94
1136
71.0
12.1
4
4
5
17
1.1
3.4
0
0
2
0
0
163
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
MIA
16
84
758
47.4
9.0
0
5
2
-4
-.3
-2.0
0
0
4
954
0
204
0
2015
MIA
16
111
1159
72.4
10.4
3
4
17
111
6.9
6.5
0
1
0
321
0
356
1
2016
MIA
16
94
1136
71.0
12.1
4
4
5
17
1.1
3.4
0
0
2
0
0
163
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@SEA
7
59
8.4
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
16
0
2
Sep 18
@NE
10
135
13.5
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
CLE
7
120
17.1
1
2
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
13
0
4
Sep 29
@CIN
7
61
8.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
TEN
3
28
9.3
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
12
0
6
Oct 16
PIT
7
91
13.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
11
0
7
Oct 23
BUF
5
78
15.6
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
17
0
9
Nov 6
NYJ
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
9
0
10
Nov 13
@SD
6
53
8.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@LAR
5
28
5.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
1
0
12
Nov 27
SF
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
7
0
13
Dec 4
@BAL
11
87
7.9
0
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
ARZ
4
103
25.8
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
52
0
15
Dec 17
@NYJ
3
108
36.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@BUF
3
29
9.7
0
1
0
.0
0
0
0
0
25
0
17
Jan 1
NE
9
76
8.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
Sidelined
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins "aren't counting on" Ryan Tannehill (knee) for next week's Divisional Round game.
That's if they're able to beat Pittsburgh in Sunday's Wild Card game. Tannehill returned to a limited practice on Friday but didn't sound overly confident about his status. He's making progress but ultimately we'd be surprised if Tannehill suits up again this season. Matt Moore will continue to fill in as the Dolphins' signal-caller.
Jan 8
2
Matt Moore
3
T.J. Yates
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Dion Sims
2
MarQueis Gray
3
Dominique Jones
4
Thomas Duarte
LT
1
Branden Albert
Questionable
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirms Dolphins LT Branden Albert (wrist, questionable) is expected to play Sunday in Week 13 against the Ravens.
So is Laremy Tunsil (shoulder). Both were absent last week against the Niners. According to Rapoport, Albert is expected to play with a cast on his injured wrist. It's a boost to Jay Ajayi's rushing outlook, though he still has a difficult matchup against Baltimore's front seven.
Dec 4
LG
1
Laremy Tunsil
Questionable
Dolphins LT/LG Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) will return for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
He'll play wearing a harness. Tunsil will man left guard if Branden Albert (wrist) can also return. If not, Tunsil will find himself on the blindside. It's a huge boost for the Dolphins' offense.
Dec 1
2
Kraig Urbik
C
1
Anthony Steen
2
Jake Brendel
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
Headlines
NFL Headlines
