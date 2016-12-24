Player Page

Jarvis Landry | Wide Receiver | #14

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 11/28/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 206
College: LSU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (63) / MIA
The Miami Herald's Armando Salguero calls it a "near certainty" that the Dolphins will extend Jarvis Landry's deal.
Landry has one year left on his rookie deal, but the Dolphins might press for an early extension in exchange for a hometown discount. Landry has led Miami in receiving in each of his first three NFL seasons. Salguero suggests the Fins may be at more risk of losing Kenny Stills, whose contract is expiring. Jan 9 - 1:08 PM
Source: Armando Salguero on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA1694113671.012.1445171.13.4002001630
Career Stats
2014MIA168475847.49.0052-4-.3-2.000495402040
2015MIA16111115972.410.434171116.96.501032103561
2016MIA1694113671.012.1445171.13.4002001630
Game Log
1Sep 11@SEA7598.4000.00000160
2Sep 18@NE1013513.5000.0010000
3Sep 25CLE712017.112168.00000130
4Sep 29@CIN7618.7000.0000000
5Oct 9TEN3289.30122.00000120
6Oct 16PIT79113.0000.00000110
7Oct 23BUF57815.6000.00000170
9Nov 6NYJ33311.0000.0000090
10Nov 13@SD6538.8000.0000000
11Nov 20@LAR5285.6100.0000010
12Nov 27SF44711.8000.0000070
13Dec 4@BAL11877.901-1-1.0000000
14Dec 11ARZ410325.8000.00100520
15Dec 17@NYJ310836.0100.0000000
16Dec 24@BUF3299.7010.00000250
17Jan 1NE9768.4100.0000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3T.J. Yates
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
3Rashawn Scott
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Dion Sims
2MarQueis Gray
3Dominique Jones
4Thomas Duarte
LT1Branden Albert
LG1Laremy Tunsil
2Kraig Urbik
C1Anthony Steen
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 