Terrance West | Running Back | #28

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/28/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 225
College: Towson
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (94) / CLE
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Terrance West is currently the No. 1 running back on the depth chart.
That could certainly change during the offseason, but it is a reminder West is likely to retain a role in Baltimore's backfield, especially with Kenneth Dixon suspended for the first four games. West rushed 193 times for 774 yards (4 YPC) and five touchdowns last season. Mar 28 - 11:31 AM
Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016BAL1619377448.44.0153423614.86.90100000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014CLE1417167348.13.91411644.65.80110000
2015BAL86223128.93.7004212.65.30020000
2016BAL1619377448.44.0153423614.86.90100000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11BUF12322.70263.0000000
2Sep 18@CLE11423.8011515.0000000
3Sep 25@JAC10454.50188.0000000
4Oct 2OAK211135.4100.0000000
5Oct 9WAS11958.602-6-3.0000000
6Oct 16@NYG23873.824369.0000000
7Oct 23@NYJ8101.3000.0000000
9Nov 6PIT15211.40166.0000000
10Nov 10CLE21653.1011212.0000000
11Nov 20@DAL8425.3111111.0000000
12Nov 27CIN13483.703165.3000000
13Dec 4MIA10505.013186.0100000
14Dec 12@NE221.004246.0000000
15Dec 18PHI13775.9044511.3000000
16Dec 25@PIT10272.703289.3000000
17Jan 1@CIN5183.604174.3000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Kenneth Dixon
GLB1Terrance West
2Danny Woodhead
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Kenny Bell
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kaelin Clay
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jarrod Pughsley
C1John Urschel
2Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 