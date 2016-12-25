Terrance West | Running Back | #28 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (26) / 1/28/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 225 College: Towson Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (94) / CLE Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Restricted Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Terrance West is currently the No. 1 running back on the depth chart. That could certainly change during the offseason, but it is a reminder West is likely to retain a role in Baltimore's backfield, especially with Kenneth Dixon suspended for the first four games. West rushed 193 times for 774 yards (4 YPC) and five touchdowns last season. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter

Ravens tendered restricted free agent RB Terrance West at the original-round level. It sets him up for a $1.797 million salary. West was as pedestrian as usual last season, averaging 4.01 yards per carry -- his career high -- and losing playing time to promising rookie Kenneth Dixon as the year progressed. West shouldn't be guaranteed a spot in the Ravens' running back committee for 2017.

Terrance West managed 18 yards on five carries and caught 4-of-5 targets for 17 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals. A pedestrian back who belongs in the JAG conversation, West had some quality fantasy moments this year based only on sheer opportunity. He was outplayed by Kenneth Dixon down the stretch and will have to compete for a roster spot in 2017. West turns 26 later this month. An impending restricted free agent, West figures to receive the lowest possible tender when they are handed out in March.