Terrance West | Running Back | #28

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gomez (shoulder) expects to return Wed.
Russell (back) hopes to return Wednesday
Rays officially acquire Bourjos from ChiSox
Five teams in on Pagan; decision coming soon
Gregor Blanco released by Diamondbacks
Brantley (shoulder) to play in three straight
Report: Familia susp. likely less than 30 gms
Capps (elbow) shaky in Cactus League debut
Masterson signs minors deal with Dodgers
Frazier doubles, homers in win over Dodgers
Roberts: Hyun-Jin Ryu is in Dodgers rotation
Soler diagnosed with Grade 1 oblique strain
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Pagano: Adding a young runner is 'paramount'
Chris Long signs one-year deal with Eagles
Ravens would be interested in Anquan Boldin
Harbaugh: Terrance West No. 1 running back
Witten signs 4-year extension through 2021
Vance Joseph: Tony Romo is a non-issue
Gase: 'No restrictions' on Ryan Tannehill
Bowles says there will be QB competition
'Strong belief' Cutler will not play in 2017
Colin Kaepernick wants a chance to start
Lions GM thinks Peterson can still play
Irsay hints Luck may not be ready for camp
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jahlil Okafor (knee) will not play Tuesday
Tyronn Lue considering resting his stars?
Jackson (knee) possibly done for the season
LeBron James (neck) will play on Thursday
Anthony Davis scores 36 w/ 17 boards in loss
Gobert scores 20 w/ 19 boards and 5 blocks
Joe Ingles scores 19 points, hits five treys
Kyrie Irving held to eight points in rout
LeBron takes shot to neck in lopsided loss
Westbrook triple-doubles, hits game-winner
DeRozan drops 36 points in blowout win
Cory Joseph hands out career-high 13 dimes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Tuukka Rask back in goal for Tuesday night
Alexander Steen has four assists in 4-1 win
Colorado forward Sven Andrighetto is on fire
Jonathan Drouin nets two in TB's overtime win
D-man Justin Faulk scores twice in OT loss
Andreas Athanasiou scores OT goal for Detroit
Eddie Lack stretchered off the ice on Monday
Clayton Keller will make NHL debut on Monday
Juuse Saros will start against Islanders
Jaromir Jagr (leg) will play Monday night
Tuukka Rask (LBI) thinks he can play Tuesday
Leafs will start Curtis McElhinney on Tuesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
LeMastus entered in Nashville Music City 200
Sadler seventh at Fontana, increases NXS lead
Byron: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Allgaier: Up to third in NXS points after ACS
Poole gains in points after Service King 300
Hemric: 11th at Fontana, 7th in NXS points
Matt Tifft: Service King 300 results
Koch Top-10 in points after Service King 300
Dakoda Armstrong: Service King 300 results
Wallace scores 4th-consecutive 6th in Fontana
DNF for Cole Custer in Fontana XFINITY event
Brandon Jones: Service King 300 results
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
David Hearn WDs from Shell Houston Open
Herman heads back to SHO for title defense
Riley Arp earns medalist honors at Houston OQ
D. Johnson WDs from Shell Houston Open
Match Play first-timer Rahm finishes solo 2nd
Dustin Johnson wins Match Play 1 UP over Rahm
Tanihara nets career-TOUR-best 4th at WGC
Bill Haas wins 3rd place 2&1 over Tanihara
Lunde last in the field, second by week's end
D.A. Points wins by two strokes at PR Open
DeChambeau posts career-best T2 at PR Open
1-seed Dustin Johnson survives Tanihara 1 UP
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Could Haason Reddick land in the top five?
GM Lynch: This year's QBs 'getting a bad rap'
49ers conduct private workout of QB Watson
Trubisky to attend Browns' local prospect day
Report: Texas chasing ND grad tranfer Zaire
Lions GM and HC work out ASU WR White
Salguero: Zero percent chance MIA takes Mixon
Chad Kelly cleared for 35-45 pro day throws
Riddick: Jabrill Peppers will be a great pro
Taco Charlton to visit DAL, NO, TB and MIA
USF DB Hassan Childs injured in shooting
Peppers as offensive player remains in play
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Toure agent won't rule out United move
Klopp: Can in contract talks with Liverpool
Courtois diagnosed with a minor hip problem
Rejuvenated Vardy scores for England
Chelsea thankful Costa injury is not serious
Fellaini released as MUFC injury woes mount
Shaw and Rose's futures intertwined
Stoke target Hull City's Andrew Robertson
Hull's Josh Tymon wanted by West Ham
Alexis Sanchez starts as Chile lose close one
Ozil struggling with multiple injuries
Defoe will seek out transfer if relegated
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Terrance West | Running Back | #28
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/28/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 225
College:
Towson
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (94) / CLE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Terrance West is currently the No. 1 running back on the depth chart.
That could certainly change during the offseason, but it is a reminder West is likely to retain a role in Baltimore's backfield, especially with Kenneth Dixon suspended for the first four games. West rushed 193 times for 774 yards (4 YPC) and five touchdowns last season.
Mar 28 - 11:31 AM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens tendered restricted free agent RB Terrance West at the original-round level.
It sets him up for a $1.797 million salary. West was as pedestrian as usual last season, averaging 4.01 yards per carry -- his career high -- and losing playing time to promising rookie Kenneth Dixon as the year progressed. West shouldn't be guaranteed a spot in the Ravens' running back committee for 2017.
Mar 7 - 9:37 PM
Terrance West managed 18 yards on five carries and caught 4-of-5 targets for 17 yards in the Ravens' Week 17 loss to the Bengals.
A pedestrian back who belongs in the JAG conversation, West had some quality fantasy moments this year based only on sheer opportunity. He was outplayed by Kenneth Dixon down the stretch and will have to compete for a roster spot in 2017. West turns 26 later this month. An impending restricted free agent, West figures to receive the lowest possible tender when they are handed out in March.
Jan 1 - 4:17 PM
Terrance West rushed 10 times for 27 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in the Ravens' Week 16 loss to the Steelers.
West got the start, but he shared time pretty evenly with Kenneth Dixon while both backs lost passing-down work to FB Kyle Juszczyk, who played a large percentage of the fourth quarter with the Ravens in comeback mode. West did not find much success on the ground, but he did do good work in the passing game including a long gain on a swing pass in the third quarter. That play was basically his final contribution, however. West will look to do better in the season finale in Cincinnati next week, but the now three-way timeshare makes him a low-upside fantasy option at best.
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:19:00 PM
Harbaugh: Terrance West No. 1 running back
Mar 28 - 11:31 AM
Ravens tender Terrance West
Mar 7 - 9:37 PM
T. West held to 35 yards in Week 17
Jan 1 - 4:17 PM
Terrance West does little in Week 16 loss
Sun, Dec 25, 2016 08:19:00 PM
More Terrance West Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Baltimore Ravens Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
BAL
16
193
774
48.4
4.0
1
5
34
236
14.8
6.9
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
CLE
14
171
673
48.1
3.9
1
4
11
64
4.6
5.8
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2015
BAL
8
62
231
28.9
3.7
0
0
4
21
2.6
5.3
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
2016
BAL
16
193
774
48.4
4.0
1
5
34
236
14.8
6.9
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
BUF
12
32
2.7
0
2
6
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@CLE
11
42
3.8
0
1
15
15.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@JAC
10
45
4.5
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
OAK
21
113
5.4
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
WAS
11
95
8.6
0
2
-6
-3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NYG
23
87
3.8
2
4
36
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@NYJ
8
10
1.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
PIT
15
21
1.4
0
1
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
21
65
3.1
0
1
12
12.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DAL
8
42
5.3
1
1
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
CIN
13
48
3.7
0
3
16
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
10
50
5.0
1
3
18
6.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
@NE
2
2
1.0
0
4
24
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
PHI
13
77
5.9
0
4
45
11.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
@PIT
10
27
2.7
0
3
28
9.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
5
18
3.6
0
4
17
4.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
Sidelined
GM Ozzie Newsome insists the Ravens would have signed Danny Woodhead regardless of Kenneth Dixon's four-game PED suspension.
Newsome admitted Dixon's ban created a greater sense of urgency, but landing Woodhead was the plan all along. "He still would have been a big part of our conversation," said Newsome. "We still would have signed him." In other words, the Ravens envision Woodhead as an important piece of their offense and not just a Band-Aid for when Dixon is out. Fantasy owners can expect Woodhead to dominate passing-down chances with Terrance West handling most of the early-down and short-yardage work early in the season.
Mar 12
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Kenneth Dixon
Suspended
NFL suspended Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon four games for violating the league's policy on PEDs.
It's a disappointing misstep for a player who showed promise as a rookie last season. With Dixon sidelined for the first four games, we'd expect the Ravens to employ a backfield committee featuring Terrance West and newly-signed pass-catcher Danny Woodhead. Dixon racked up 382 rushing yards on 88 attempts last season with most of those carries coming in the second half of the year.
Mar 9
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Danny Woodhead
3RB
1
Danny Woodhead
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said TE Ben Watson (Achilles') is ahead of schedule.
Watson tore his Achilles' last August. If he is ahead of schedule, Watson should be ready for training camp, but it will not be surprising if a 36-year-old struggles in his return from a serious injury. It is possible Watson and Dennis Pitta are competing for one roster spot.
Mar 28
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
John Urschel
2
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
Sidelined
Ravens RG Marshal Yanda underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum this offseason.
He is expected to miss the offseason program, but coach John Harbaugh said he will be ready for training camp. Yanda was bothered by the injury most of last season, but he still remained one of the best guards in the league. Baltimore has serious questions around Yanda on the offensive line, but his presence should help stabilize the situation.
Mar 28
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
Headlines
On the Move: Raiders to Vegas
Mar 28
At long last, the Raiders are headed to Las Vegas. Jesse Pantuosco looks at what that might mean in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
On the Move: Raiders to Vegas
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Dolphins
Mar 27
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bills
Mar 27
»
Pre-Draft Rookie Rankings
Mar 27
»
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 24
NFL Headlines
»
Pagano: Adding a young runner is 'paramount'
»
Chris Long signs one-year deal with Eagles
»
Ravens would be interested in Anquan Boldin
»
Harbaugh: Terrance West No. 1 running back
»
Witten signs 4-year extension through 2021
»
Vance Joseph: Tony Romo is a non-issue
»
Gase: 'No restrictions' on Ryan Tannehill
»
Bowles says there will be QB competition
»
'Strong belief' Cutler will not play in 2017
»
Colin Kaepernick wants a chance to start
»
Lions GM thinks Peterson can still play
»
Irsay hints Luck may not be ready for camp
