Bishop Sankey | Running Back | #43

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 213
College: Washington
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (54) / TEN
Contract: view contract details
Vikings RB Bishop Sankey is out for the season with a torn right ACL.
It's not a surprise if you saw the injury live in Thursday night's preseason opener. The NFL simply hasn't been meant to be for the former Titans second-rounder, who never played to his college measurables in the pros. Sankey had been trying to hang on as a third- or fourth-stringer on the Vikings. Aug 11 - 5:24 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014TEN1615256935.63.702181338.37.4002198000
2015TEN134719314.84.1011413910.79.9011192000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

