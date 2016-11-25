Bishop Sankey | Running Back | #43

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Week Ahead: Justin Time
Aug 11
Dose: Smith to the Majors
Aug 11
Waiver Wired: Adding Aaron
Aug 10
Daily Dose: Buyer Beware?
Aug 10
The Stretch Run Beckons
Aug 9
Notes: Hoping For Hoskins
Aug 9
Dose: Rockin' Reynaldo
Aug 9
MLB Power Rankings: Week 19
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Mariners place James Paxton on 10-day DL
Report: Marlins sold to Sherman-Jeter group
A's promote newly acquired Powell
Rockies call up top prospect McMahon
Cubs' Contreras expected back in September
Moncada plays hero with homer, walk-off hit
Fowler's slam helps Cardinals sweep Royals
Yu Darvish fans 10 over five frames vs. ARI
Trey Mancini clocks pair of solo home runs
Dickerson's late three-run shot downs Tribe
James Paxton forced out with pectoral strain
Estrada shuts out Yankees over seven in win
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Photos emerge of bruises on Zeke accuser
Ravens in talks with free agent Jeremy Zuttah
Oft-burnt CB Wright resurfaces as BUF starter
Vikes RB Bishop Sankey (ACL) out for season
Ravens expect to have Flacco for Week 1
Ravens lose LG Lewis to year-ending injury
Jaguars finally cut ties with Branden Albert
Orleans Darkwa 'splitting first-team reps'
As expected: Zeke to appeal six-game ban
Skins lose OLB Murphy (ACL/MCL) for season
Report: Rams aren't shopping Tavon Austin
NFL: Elliott violated personal conduct policy
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA News Roundup
Aug 11
Free Agency Winners and Losers
Aug 9
Is Karl-Anthony Towns No. 1?
Aug 8
August 6 Fantasy Hoops Pod
Aug 6
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Two
Aug 1
2017 Draft Class Ranks Part 3
Jul 30
Rookie and Allen Crabbe Pod
Jul 26
Top Five for 2017 Draft Class
Jul 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
Knicks sign Michael Beasley
Ben McLemore (foot) to miss 12 weeks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017-18 Preview: Part 3
Aug 9
2017-18 Preview: Part 2
Aug 2
2017-18 Preview: Part 1
Jul 26
What Went Wrong: NYI, TBL
Jul 17
UFA Frenzy: What's Left?
Jul 10
Pod: Free Agent Frenzy Recap
Jul 6
UFA Frenzy Winners, Losers
Jul 3
Free Agency Primer
Jun 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
Matt Murray feels he is just getting started
Jaromir Jagr remains hopeful for NHL deal
Zach Parise hopes for rebound performance
Eddie Olczyk has a form of colon cancer
Crosby has plenty of 'years left at his peak'
Ovechkin still hopes to play in 2018 Olympics
Report: Arbitrator awards Schmidt 2 yr/$4.45M
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Michigan (Summer)
Aug 10
Caps After Michigan (Summer)
Aug 8
Wrapup: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
Update: Watkins Glen
Aug 6
I Love New York 355 Stats
Aug 4
DFS: Watkins Glen
Aug 3
Chasing Watkins Glen
Aug 2
Caps After Pocono (Summer)
Aug 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Logano makes an all-Penske front row
Brad Keselowski wins Michigan pole
Daniel Suarez qualifies mid-pack at MIS
Truex misses the top 12 in MIS quals
Solomito 4th at Thompson, retains points lead
William Byron: Mid-Ohio Challenge advance
Pennink: Runner-up in Whelen Modified points
Coby: 2nd at Thompson, 4th in NWMT points
Will Rodgers: NAPA Auto Parts 150 stats
Michael Annett: Mid-Ohio Challenge advance
Goodale: 8th at Thompson, 5th in NWMT points
Elliott Sadler: Mid-Ohio Challenge advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
Aug 8
99th PGA Championship Preview
Aug 8
Matsuyama romps to WGC win
Aug 7
PGA Championship Preview
Aug 7
Expert Picks: WGC-Bridgestone
Aug 1
WGC-Bridgestone Preview
Aug 1
Vegas back-to-back in Canada
Jul 31
Expert Picks: Canadian Open
Jul 25
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fox spins week-low 66 in R2 at 99th PGA
Kisner sets strong 36-hole PGA Champs target
Fowler in on 3-under after second-round 70
Si Woo Kim (shoulder) WDs from the PGA
Kisner co-leads after R1 of the 99th PGA
Fowler circles six birdies in R1 of the PGA
Beef Johnston (shoulder) WDs from 99th PGA
Olesen's 67 takes early PGA Championship lead
Koepka continues strong play in the majors
Spieth eyes career Grand Slam at 99th PGA
W. Simpson preps for home game @ Quail Hollow
Defending Walker heads to Quail Hollow Club
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Tiered CFB WR rankings
Aug 11
Tiered CFB Fantasy RB rankings
Aug 9
Tiered CFB Fantasy QB rankings
Aug 8
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 74-62
Aug 3
Deep Diving for CFB Sleepers
Aug 1
Top-300 Overall CFB Fantasy
Jul 30
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 94-75
Jul 25
CFB Preview: Team Nos. 114-95
Jul 21
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jared Cornelius (back) off 105-man roster
Joel Klatt predicts Heisman for Mason Rudolph
Washington (hernia) hoping to avoid surgery
Texas RT Rodriguez out indefinitely (ankle)
Spartans AD Mark Hollis backs HC Dantonio
Cardinal QB Keller Chryst (knee) to start
Mad Hatter to serve as CFB analyst in 2017
Early hype builds for USC frosh RB Carr
Star WR Miller (undisclosed) leaves practice
CMU TE Conklin (foot) ruled out indefinitely
QB Starkel the favorite to start for Aggies
Badgers lose LB Jack Cichy for 2017 (ACL)
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Clash Across the Pond - WK1
Aug 11
Late Fitness Check GW1
Aug 11
Crystal Palace Season Preview
Aug 11
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW1
Aug 10
Sean's Super Subs GW1
Aug 10
Stag's Take - Gameweek 1
Aug 10
Sit/Start for PL Draft - WK1
Aug 9
Man Utd Pre-Season Guide
Aug 9
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Late substitutes win opener for Gunners
Coutinho officially issues transfer request
Ankle injury rules Pedro out vs. Burnley
Moses suspension presents chance for Rudiger
Remember Koscielny is suspended
Per Mertesacker likely to start vs Foxes
Stefano Okaka could be a great WK1 pick-up
Craig Cathcart will miss at least one week
Bruno Martins Indi likely ineligible for WK1
Bojan might start as Stoke get settled
Pulis rules out McAuley return vs Cherries
Marc Muniesa leaves Stoke City on loan
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rodney Adams
(WR)
Dalvin Cook
(RB)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
Jerick McKinnon
(RB)
Bishop Sankey
(RB)
Moritz Bohringer
(WR)
Stefon Diggs
(WR)
Bucky Hodges
(TE)
David Morgan
(TE)
R.J. Shelton
(WR)
Sam Bradford
(QB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Cayleb Jones
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Adam Thielen
(WR)
Teddy Bridgewater
(QB)
Kai Forbath
(K)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Terrell Newby
(RB)
Laquon Treadwell
(WR)
Kyle Carter
(TE)
Isaac Fruechte
(WR)
Marshall Koehn
(K)
Josiah Price
(TE)
Nick Truesdell
(TE)
Stacy Coley
(WR)
C.J. Ham
(RB)
Kevin McDermott
(TE)
Kyle Rudolph
(TE)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Bishop Sankey | Running Back | #43
Team:
Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 213
College:
Washington
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (54) / TEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/5/2017: Signed a reserve/future contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Vikings RB Bishop Sankey is out for the season with a torn right ACL.
It's not a surprise if you saw the injury live in Thursday night's preseason opener. The NFL simply hasn't been meant to be for the former Titans second-rounder, who never played to his college measurables in the pros. Sankey had been trying to hang on as a third- or fourth-stringer on the Vikings.
Aug 11 - 5:24 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Vikings RB Bishop Sankey left Thursday night's preseason opener with a right knee injury.
Sankey crumpled into a ball at the end of a 14-yard run, gripping his knee. He needed to be helped off by trainers. Sankey has been competing for an end-of-roster spot behind Dalvin Cook, Latavius Murray, and Jerick McKinnon. Sankey said he will go for an MRI to determine the damage on Friday.
Aug 10 - 8:46 PM
Vikings signed RB Bishop Sankey to a reserve/future contract.
Added to the practice squad in late November, Sankey will get a shot to show what he has during a full offseason with the Vikings, but it is unlikely he cracks the final roster. The 2014 second-rounder does not seem long for the league.
Jan 2 - 1:52 PM
Source:
vikings.com
Vikings signed RB Bishop Sankey to their practice squad.
The Vikings are short on running back talent, but their biggest running-game problems have to do with offensive line play. Sankey is a former second-round pick.
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 04:12:00 PM
Vikes RB Bishop Sankey (ACL) out for season
Aug 11 - 5:24 PM
Bish Sankey leaves with knee injury
Aug 10 - 8:46 PM
Bishop Sankey signs future deal with Vikes
Jan 2 - 1:52 PM
Vikings sign Bish Sankey to p-squad
Fri, Nov 25, 2016 04:12:00 PM
More Bishop Sankey Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(4732)
2
J. Cutler
MIA
(4687)
3
M. Bryant
PIT
(4085)
4
A. Luck
IND
(4054)
5
S. Watkins
LAR
(3819)
6
R. Tannehill
MIA
(3651)
7
D. Martin
TB
(3558)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(3495)
9
D. Cook
MIN
(3444)
10
K. Hunt
KC
(3440)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Minnesota Vikings Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
TEN
16
152
569
35.6
3.7
0
2
18
133
8.3
7.4
0
0
2
198
0
0
0
2015
TEN
13
47
193
14.8
4.1
0
1
14
139
10.7
9.9
0
1
1
192
0
0
0
Bishop Sankey's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Bishop Sankey's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bishop Sankey's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Bishop Sankey's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Sam Bradford
2
Case Keenum
3
Taylor Heinicke
4
Teddy Bridgewater
Sidelined
Teddy Bridgewater (knee) said he definitely will play again.
When asked if any doctor told him there was a chance he would not play again, Bridgewater replied, "Not at all." The quarterback said he is "taking it one day at a time" and not looking "too far down the road," but everything this offseason has indicated he will return at some point. Still, it will not be a surprise if Bridgewater is stashed on reserve/PUP to start the season.
Jul 27
RB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3
Jerick McKinnon
4
Terrell Newby
GLB
1
Dalvin Cook
2
Latavius Murray
3RB
1
Jerick McKinnon
2
Dalvin Cook
FB
1
C.J. Ham
WR1
1
Stefon Diggs
2
Jarius Wright
3
Rodney Adams
4
Isaac Fruechte
5
Stacy Coley
WR2
1
Adam Thielen
2
Laquon Treadwell
Sidelined
Laquon Treadwell is sitting out the Vikings' preseason opener after getting injured in a practice fight last week.
Treadwell was evidently injured in a training camp scuffle with Antone Exum last Monday. He hasn't practiced since. It's a bitterly disappointing development for a player who seemed to be making progress after a lost rookie year. It's unclear when Treadwell might return, though he's likely day to day.
Aug 10
3
Michael Floyd
Suspended
Suspended WR Michael Floyd has been playing with the "Vikings’ top three-receiver package" and has made "several impressive sideline catches" in training camp.
Coach Mike Zimmer showed his support, saying "[Floyd looked] pretty dang good." Floyd is suspended four games, but he has a chance to make an impact after that in three-receiver sets. After showing potential in Arizona, Floyd's career has been spiraling downward. This suspension may have served as a wake-up call for the talented 27-year-old underachiever.
Aug 5
4
Cayleb Jones
5
Moritz Bohringer
WR3
1
Laquon Treadwell
TE
1
Kyle Rudolph
2
David Morgan
3
Bucky Hodges
4
Kyle Carter
5
Nick Truesdell
LT
1
Riley Reiff
2
Reid Fragel
3
Rashod Hill
LG
1
Alex Boone
2
Zac Kerin
3
Austin Shepherd
4
Freddie Tagaloa
C
1
Nick Easton
2
Pat Elflein
RG
1
Joe Berger
2
T.J. Clemmings
3
Willie Beavers
4
Danny Isidora
RT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Aviante Collins
K
1
Kai Forbath
2
Marshall Koehn
Headlines
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
Josh Norris and Ray Summerlin explains this bananas Friday, including Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins fallout.
More NFL Columns
»
Podcast: Zeke & Sammy Shakeup
Aug 11
»
Dose: Preseason Heating Up
Aug 11
»
Quarterback Notebook
Aug 10
»
Podcast: The Winning Formula
Aug 10
»
Dose: Andrew Luck in Limbo
Aug 10
»
Dose: Depth Chart Drama
Aug 9
»
Dose: Injury Woes
Aug 8
»
Good Backs on 'Bad' Teams
Aug 8
NFL Headlines
»
Photos emerge of bruises on Zeke accuser
»
Ravens in talks with free agent Jeremy Zuttah
»
Oft-burnt CB Wright resurfaces as BUF starter
»
Vikes RB Bishop Sankey (ACL) out for season
»
Ravens expect to have Flacco for Week 1
»
Ravens lose LG Lewis to year-ending injury
»
Jaguars finally cut ties with Branden Albert
»
Orleans Darkwa 'splitting first-team reps'
»
As expected: Zeke to appeal six-game ban
»
Skins lose OLB Murphy (ACL/MCL) for season
»
Report: Rams aren't shopping Tavon Austin
»
NFL: Elliott violated personal conduct policy
NFL Links
»
Free NFL Draft Guide for new FanDuel users
»
Your 24/7 place to talk DFS - RotoGrinders Chat!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved