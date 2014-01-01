Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jeremy Hill | Running Back | #32

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (24) / 10/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 235
College: LSU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (55) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jeremy Hill (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Find us one healthy player this time of year. Hill's status for Week 16 is completely up in the air, but for now we'd expect him to play against the Texans. Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman are left behind Hill on the depth chart. Dec 21 - 3:14 PM
Source: Geoff Hobson on Twitter
More Jeremy Hill Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CIN1421583159.43.9292117412.48.30000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014CIN16222112470.35.1592721513.48.00020000
2015CIN1622379449.63.601115794.95.30130000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@NYJ9313.4100.0000000
2Sep 18@PIT11222.0033712.3000000
3Sep 25DEN17975.7200.0000000
4Sep 29MIA21713.4000.0000000
5Oct 9@DAL4123.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@NE13382.90133.0000000
7Oct 23CLE916818.7122412.0000000
8Oct 30WAS20763.811-3-3.0000000
10Nov 14@NYG15463.1100.0000000
11Nov 20BUF16623.9021.5000000
12Nov 27@BAL12211.8066110.2000000
13Dec 4PHI23331.412126.0000000
14Dec 11@CLE251114.4133110.3000000
15Dec 18PIT20432.21188.0000000
16Dec 24@HOUGame scheduled for 12/24 8:25 PM ET
17Jan 1BALGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
GLB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Jeremy Hill
2Rex Burkhead
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Alex Erickson
3Cody Core
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3James Wright
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Jake Fisher
LG1Clint Boling
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Kevin Zeitler
2Christian Westerman
RT1Cedric Ogbuehi
2Eric Winston
K1Randy Bullock
 

 