Jeremy Hill | Running Back | #32 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (24) / 10/20/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 235 College: LSU Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (55) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/26/2014: Signed a four-year, $3,753,602 contract. The deal contains $1,640,510 guaranteed, including a $1,049,892 signing bonus. 2016: $711,237 (+ $50,000 workout bonus), 2017: $881,855 (+ $50,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent

Jeremy Hill (knee) did not practice Wednesday. Find us one healthy player this time of year. Hill's status for Week 16 is completely up in the air, but for now we'd expect him to play against the Texans. Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman are left behind Hill on the depth chart. Source: Geoff Hobson on Twitter

Jeremy Hill rushed 20 times for 43 yards and a touchdown Week 15 against the Steelers. He added eight yards on one catch. Hill got going on the second series of the game with runs of 12 and seven yards on back to back plays, but he was stuffed at the goal line three straight times before Andy Dalton finished the drive with a sneak. Hill got his revenge later in the quarter, finding the end zone from four yards out, but that was the end of his success as the Steelers locked up the offense in the second half. Hill has now scored a touchdown in three straight and has at least 20 carries in every game over that span. He will be a solid RB2 against the Texans on Christmas Eve.

Jeremy Hill totaled 111 yards on 25 carries and caught three-of-four targets for 31 yards Sunday in the Bengals' Week 14 win over the Browns. If there’s one thing Hill knows how to do, it’s beating up on the Browns. Hill gashed Cleveland for 192 yards (168 rushing, 24 receiving) when he faced them in Week 7 and was at it again with another big game in Week 14. The 25 carries he logged were his most since Week 15 of his rookie season in 2014. Fourteen of his carries came after halftime as the Bengals leaned heavily on their running game in the second half. It was a needed bounceback game for Hill after averaging just 1.54 yards per carry over his previous two outings. Hill will be on the RB2 map next week against the Steelers.