Brandon Coleman | Wide Receiver | #16

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/22/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 225
College: Rutgers
Contract: view contract details
Saints released WR Brandon Coleman.
The Saints will release Coleman with the failed physical designation. New Orleans did not tender him this offseason and he likely had an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster, but it's a surprising event given he was initially placed on the active/PUP list with an undisclosed injury prior to camp. If fully healthy, Cameron Meredith is now a shoe-in for prime opportunity from the slot. Tre'Quan Smith, the third-round rookie with 4.49 speed and a 37 ½-inch vertical, is another player to monitor. Aug 5 - 5:17 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015NO163045428.415.10200.0.00000000
2016NO162628117.610.80300.0.00000000
2017NO162336422.815.80300.0.00020000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@MIN2136.5000.0000000
2Sep 17NE48220.5100.0000000
3Sep 24@CAR11111.0100.0000000
4Oct 1@MIA13131.0000.0000000
6Oct 15DET22311.5000.0000000
7Oct 22@GB23115.5100.0000000
8Oct 29CHI15454.0000.0000000
9Nov 5TB177.0000.0000000
10Nov 12@BUF13030.0000.0000000
11Nov 19WAS166.0000.0000000
12Nov 26@LAR00.0000.0000000
13Dec 3CAR22814.0000.0000000
14Dec 7@ATL23216.0000.0000000
15Dec 17NYJ3165.3000.0020000
16Dec 24ATL00.0000.0000000
17Dec 31@TB00.0000.0000000

