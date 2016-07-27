Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
Martavis Bryant | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 12/20/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 211
College:
Clemson
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (118) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/9/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,723,198 contract. The deal included a $439,000 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
At one point during his season-long suspension, Martavis Bryant told his agent he "didn't really want to play anymore."
Bryant reflected on his past in an interview with Sports Illustrated, admitting that he didn't take his rehab seriously at first and even considered walking away from the game. Bryant has since changed his tune and says he's been working out harder than ever before. The 25-year-old has spent most of the last year training in Nevada while helping out as an assistant high school coach. The Steelers could certainly use another receiver to pair with Antonio Brown on the outside. Due to his repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy, Bryant will have to apply for reinstatement before he's able to return to Pittsburgh.
Jan 15 - 10:18 AM
Source:
Sports Illustrated on Twitter
Suspended WR Martavis Bryant is living in Nevada and "doing great," according to his agent.
"He's doing great," agent Brian Fettner assured. "He's taking everything seriously and living with his trainer, half a mile from his agent, surrounded by the right people. He's heartbroken that he's not allowed to play, but we are where we are and he's focused to not let it happen again." He's reportedly going to coach for a high school team. Bryant won't play in 2016 due to a four failed drug tests and two more missed tests. Bryant was rumored to be dealing with depression. He can apply for reinstatement next January.
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 08:46:00 AM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the team never considered cutting suspended WR Martavis Bryant.
Bryant was suspended a minimum of one year after failing six drug tests. "He has to do what he has to do from a league standpoint. He has to do what he has to do from a personal standpoint. We have to prepare for what we have to do without him in 2016," Colbert said. "After all that is taken care of, we will revisit it, but as of right now, as [Steelers president Art Rooney II] said, we support him, but in all honesty, what happens is totally up to him." Bryant has checked into rehab. He will be eligible for reinstatement next spring.
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 10:40:00 AM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Martavis Bryant's indefinite suspension is the result of failing six drug tests.
In other words, the NFL makes you work really hard to earn a year-long ban. Two of Bryant's "fails" were no-shows, which is treated as a straight fail for obvious reasons. Bryant has checked into rehab, while his agent says he's battling depression. In a Monday statement, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert hinted the team plans to hold onto Bryant through his suspension.
Mon, Mar 14, 2016 03:37:00 PM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Martavis Bryant considered quitting football
Jan 15 - 10:18 AM
Martavis Bryant 'doing great,' per agent
Wed, Jul 27, 2016 08:46:00 AM
Steelers never considered cutting Bryant
Mon, Mar 21, 2016 10:40:00 AM
Martavis Bryant failed 6 different drug tests
Mon, Mar 14, 2016 03:37:00 PM
More Martavis Bryant Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
PIT
10
26
549
54.9
21.1
2
8
3
12
1.2
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
11
50
765
69.5
15.3
3
6
5
37
3.4
7.4
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Eli Rogers
WR2
1
Sammie Coates
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Doubtful
Ladarius Green (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Chiefs.
Green is headed for his fourth straight absence. Jesse James played 44-of-57 offensive snaps in last week's Wild Card win over Miami. We'd expect him to see a similar workload Sunday at KC. Green remains week to week.
Jan 13
3
David Johnson
4
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
LG
1
Ramon Foster
Questionable
Steelers LG Ramon Foster (chest) is questionable for Week 14 against the Bills.
Foster did not practice at all this week after taking a helmet to the chest against the Giants. B.J. Finney will get the nod at left guard if Foster misses the game. Foster sitting out would be a blow for the entire offense.
Dec 9
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
Questionable
Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert (ankle) has resumed practicing.
Per reporter Ray Fittipaldo, Gilbert reported "no issues" Monday. He should be ready to return after missing the past three games.
Oct 31
2
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Headlines
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
Evan Silva breaks down the fantasy Matchups for all four Divisional Round games.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
»
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
»
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
»
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
»
Wild Card Targets/Touches
Jan 11
»
Divisional Round Rankings
Jan 11
NFL Headlines
NFL Links
