Martavis Bryant | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 12/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 211
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (118) / PIT
At one point during his season-long suspension, Martavis Bryant told his agent he "didn't really want to play anymore."
Bryant reflected on his past in an interview with Sports Illustrated, admitting that he didn't take his rehab seriously at first and even considered walking away from the game. Bryant has since changed his tune and says he's been working out harder than ever before. The 25-year-old has spent most of the last year training in Nevada while helping out as an assistant high school coach. The Steelers could certainly use another receiver to pair with Antonio Brown on the outside. Due to his repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy, Bryant will have to apply for reinstatement before he's able to return to Pittsburgh. Jan 15 - 10:18 AM
Source: Sports Illustrated on Twitter
2014PIT102654954.921.1283121.24.00000000
2015PIT115076569.515.3365373.47.40110000
