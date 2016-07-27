Martavis Bryant | Wide Receiver | #10 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (25) / 12/20/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 211 College: Clemson Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (118) / PIT Contract: view contract details [x] 6/9/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,723,198 contract. The deal included a $439,000 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

At one point during his season-long suspension, Martavis Bryant told his agent he "didn't really want to play anymore." Bryant reflected on his past in an interview with Sports Illustrated, admitting that he didn't take his rehab seriously at first and even considered walking away from the game. Bryant has since changed his tune and says he's been working out harder than ever before. The 25-year-old has spent most of the last year training in Nevada while helping out as an assistant high school coach. The Steelers could certainly use another receiver to pair with Antonio Brown on the outside. Due to his repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy, Bryant will have to apply for reinstatement before he's able to return to Pittsburgh. Source: Sports Illustrated on Twitter

Suspended WR Martavis Bryant is living in Nevada and "doing great," according to his agent. "He's doing great," agent Brian Fettner assured. "He's taking everything seriously and living with his trainer, half a mile from his agent, surrounded by the right people. He's heartbroken that he's not allowed to play, but we are where we are and he's focused to not let it happen again." He's reportedly going to coach for a high school team. Bryant won't play in 2016 due to a four failed drug tests and two more missed tests. Bryant was rumored to be dealing with depression. He can apply for reinstatement next January. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the team never considered cutting suspended WR Martavis Bryant. Bryant was suspended a minimum of one year after failing six drug tests. "He has to do what he has to do from a league standpoint. He has to do what he has to do from a personal standpoint. We have to prepare for what we have to do without him in 2016," Colbert said. "After all that is taken care of, we will revisit it, but as of right now, as [Steelers president Art Rooney II] said, we support him, but in all honesty, what happens is totally up to him." Bryant has checked into rehab. He will be eligible for reinstatement next spring. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review