Player Results
Article Results
Stephen Morris | Quarterback | #7
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/27/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 219
College:
Miami (FL)
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
1/5/2017: Signed a reserve/future contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Indianapolis Star believes Colts coach Chuck Pagano "left the door open" for Stephen Morris to get reps with the first-team offense in Saturday's regular season dress rehearsal.
Giddy up. Per reporter Stephen Holder, it was the "consensus" in the media room that this is what Pagano meant with his Thursday comments. A 2014 UDFA, Morris has never played in the regular season, but the Colts may be reaching "how much worse can he be than Scott Tolzien?" territory. The Colts will be unwatchable if Andrew Luck (shoulder) misses regular season time.
Aug 24 - 2:34 PM
Source:
Stephen Holder on Twitter
Stephen Morris worked as the Colts' second-team quarterback at Tuesday practice.
He's been Indy's best quarterback through two preseason games, completing 24-of-35 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown. It looks like Morris has moved ahead of Phillip Walker, but he's unlikely to supplant Scott Tolzien, who figures to start Week 1 if Andrew Luck (shoulder surgery) can't go.
Aug 22 - 6:03 PM
Source:
WTHR.com
Colts signed QB Stephen Morris, LB Lavar Edwards, WR Marcus Leak, S Stefan McClure, CB Tevin Mitchel, G Adam Redmond, and WR Tevaun Smith to reserve/future contracts.
Morris has been bouncing around the league since signing with the Jaguars as an UDFA in 2014. Edwards was a fifth-round pick of the Titans in 2013.
Jan 2 - 1:59 PM
Source:
Mike Chappell on Twitter
Colts waived QB Stephen Morris.
The Colts needed to clear a roster spot for Trent Cole (back), who was activated from injured reserve on Thursday. Morris backed up Scott Tolzien in last week's Thanksgiving loss to Pittsburgh. Now that Andrew Luck (concussion, shoulder) is on track to play, Morris is no longer needed.
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 04:28:00 PM
Stephen Morris to get reps with first-team O?
Aug 24 - 2:34 PM
Stephen Morris working with second-team
Aug 22 - 6:03 PM
Stephen Morris signed to reserve/future deal
Jan 2 - 1:59 PM
Colts cut backup QB Stephen Morris
Thu, Dec 1, 2016 04:28:00 PM
More Stephen Morris Player News
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
Stephen Morris's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Stephen Morris's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Stephen Morris's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Stephen Morris's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
Sidelined
Colts coach Chuck Pagano said there's still no "timeline" for Andrew Luck's (shoulder) return.
Per Stephen Holder of the Indy Star, the Colts have just two practices next week and four the week after before heading off to Los Angeles for Week 1 against the Rams. That means that even if Luck is activated off PUP in the next week, he'll have just six practices to shake off the rust before the regular season gets underway. Simply put, Luck is running out of time. Mike Chapell of IndySportsCentral "doubts" Luck will be ready for Week 1 while suggesting Week 3 against Cleveland as a more realistic timeframe. None of this comes as good news for fantasy owners invested in Luck, T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief or Jack Doyle.
Aug 22
2
Scott Tolzien
3
Stephen Morris
4
Phillip Walker
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Marlon Mack
4
Josh Ferguson
5
Troymaine Pope
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Quan Bray
4
Fred Brown
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
2
Chester Rogers
Sidelined
Chester Rogers has been sidelined since August 16 with a hamstring injury.
He pulled up lame while running a route in individual drills at practice last week. Rogers was viewed as the favorite for No. 3 duties early in camp, but it's hard to win that job when not on the field. Phillip Dorsett has been handling that role in the meantime. Kamar Aiken has had a quiet summer.
Aug 23
3
Kamar Aiken
4
Valdez Showers
5
Bug Howard
WR3
1
Chester Rogers
TE
1
Jack Doyle
2
Erik Swoope
Sidelined
Colts TE Erik Swoope underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and is week to week.
It's why Swoope sat out the Colts' preseason opener. Swoope is expected to play a bigger role as a sub-package tight end this year, but the missed time will set him back, and he is questionable to be ready for Week 1. Jack Doyle remains locked in as the Colts' every-down tight end.
Aug 14
3
Brandon Williams
4
Darrell Daniels
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Fahn Cooper
3
Andrew Wylie
4
Arturo Uzdavinis
LG
1
Jack Mewhort
2
Blake Muir
C
1
Brian Schwenke
2
Deyshawn Bond
3
Ryan Kelly
Sidelined
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Colts will likely place C Ryan Kelly (foot surgery) on injured reserve with the intent to designate him as one of their return players.
The center will have surgery to repair a "bone defect" on Friday. The recovery timeline was originally given as 6-8 weeks, but putting Kelly on injured reserve would force him to sit out until at least Week 9. With Kelly looking likely to miss half the season, the Colts will almost certainly attempt to bring in outside help. They met with Jeremy Zuttah this week.
Aug 17
RG
1
Joe Haeg
2
Denzelle Good
3
Adam Redmond
RT
1
Le'Raven Clark
2
Zach Banner
3
Jeremy Vujnovich
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
