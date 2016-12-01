Player Page

Stephen Morris | Quarterback | #7

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/27/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 219
College: Miami (FL)
Contract: view contract details
The Indianapolis Star believes Colts coach Chuck Pagano "left the door open" for Stephen Morris to get reps with the first-team offense in Saturday's regular season dress rehearsal.
Giddy up. Per reporter Stephen Holder, it was the "consensus" in the media room that this is what Pagano meant with his Thursday comments. A 2014 UDFA, Morris has never played in the regular season, but the Colts may be reaching "how much worse can he be than Scott Tolzien?" territory. The Colts will be unwatchable if Andrew Luck (shoulder) misses regular season time. Aug 24 - 2:34 PM
Source: Stephen Holder on Twitter
Career Stats
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
3Stephen Morris
4Phillip Walker
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Marlon Mack
4Josh Ferguson
5Troymaine Pope
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
3Quan Bray
4Fred Brown
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
3Kamar Aiken
4Valdez Showers
5Bug Howard
WR31Chester Rogers
TE1Jack Doyle
2Erik Swoope
3Brandon Williams
4Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Fahn Cooper
3Andrew Wylie
4Arturo Uzdavinis
LG1Jack Mewhort
2Blake Muir
C1Brian Schwenke
2Deyshawn Bond
3Ryan Kelly
RG1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
3Adam Redmond
RT1Le'Raven Clark
2Zach Banner
3Jeremy Vujnovich
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 