Stephen Morris | Quarterback | #7

The Indianapolis Star believes Colts coach Chuck Pagano "left the door open" for Stephen Morris to get reps with the first-team offense in Saturday's regular season dress rehearsal.

Giddy up. Per reporter Stephen Holder, it was the "consensus" in the media room that this is what Pagano meant with his Thursday comments. A 2014 UDFA, Morris has never played in the regular season, but the Colts may be reaching "how much worse can he be than Scott Tolzien?" territory. The Colts will be unwatchable if Andrew Luck (shoulder) misses regular season time.