Tom Savage | Quarterback | #3 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (26) / 4/26/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 230 College: Pittsburgh Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (135) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 5/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.52 million contract. The deal included a $300,584 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent

The Texans will stick with Tom Savage at quarterback for Week 17 against the Titans. As expected. Although Savage hardly tore up the Bengals in last Saturday night's win, he continued to show a willingness to challenge against man coverage and avoided turnovers as Houston clinched the AFC South. Quarterback will remain a liability in Houston's offense, but the Titans present a favorable enough matchup for Savage to put up better Week 17 numbers than he did last week.

Tom Savage completed 18-of-29 passes for 168 yards in Houston's Week 16 win over the Bengals. Savage had two completions in the first half. He took a major step back after throwing for 260 yards in relief of Brock Osweiler last week. Savage didn’t attempt any throws downfield, competing most of his passes on check downs to C.J. Fiedorowicz and DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans clinched the AFC South with the win, but aren't going anywhere with Savage as their starter.

Tom Savage completed four-of-eight passes for 89 yards on throws longer than 15 yards in Sunday's Week 15 win over the Jaguars. That represents a massive upgrade from Brock Osweiler, who has basically only been able to complete check-downs to tight ends. Both of Osweiler's deep throws on Sunday were intercepted. Not only did Savage move the ball downfield on Sunday, but he also resurrected DeAndre Hopkins, who caught eight-of-14 targets for 87 yards with Savage under center. With Lamar Miller continuing to play at less than 100 percent, now is a good time for the Texans to finally get their passing game going. Source: ESPN.com