Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tom Savage | Quarterback | #3

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/26/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (135) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Texans will stick with Tom Savage at quarterback for Week 17 against the Titans.
As expected. Although Savage hardly tore up the Bengals in last Saturday night's win, he continued to show a willingness to challenge against man coverage and avoided turnovers as Houston clinched the AFC South. Quarterback will remain a liability in Houston's offense, but the Titans present a favorable enough matchup for Savage to put up better Week 17 numbers than he did last week. Dec 26 - 3:45 PM
More Tom Savage Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016HOU2416563.1436218.06.70004115.52.8000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2014HOU2101952.612763.56.70016-6-3.0-1.0001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
15Dec 18JAC233663.92607.20030.000
16Dec 24CIN182962.11766.10011111.000
17Jan 1@TENGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brock Osweiler
2Tom Savage
3Brandon Weeden
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Tyler Ervin
4Jonathan Grimes
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Tyler Ervin
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Keith Mumphery
WR21Will Fuller
2Wendall Williams
WR31Keith Mumphery
TE1C.J. Fiedorowicz
2Ryan Griffin
3Stephen Anderson
LT1Duane Brown
2Kendall Lamm
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Greg Mancz
2Tony Bergstrom
RG1Jeff Allen
2Oday Aboushi
RT1Chris Clark
K1Nick Novak
 

 