Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Tom Savage | Quarterback | #3
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 4/26/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 230
College:
Pittsburgh
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (135) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
5/15/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.52 million contract. The deal included a $300,584 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The Texans will stick with Tom Savage at quarterback for Week 17 against the Titans.
As expected. Although Savage hardly tore up the Bengals in last Saturday night's win, he continued to show a willingness to challenge against man coverage and avoided turnovers as Houston clinched the AFC South. Quarterback will remain a liability in Houston's offense, but the Titans present a favorable enough matchup for Savage to put up better Week 17 numbers than he did last week.
Dec 26 - 3:45 PM
Tom Savage completed 18-of-29 passes for 168 yards in Houston's Week 16 win over the Bengals.
Savage had two completions in the first half. He took a major step back after throwing for 260 yards in relief of Brock Osweiler last week. Savage didn’t attempt any throws downfield, competing most of his passes on check downs to C.J. Fiedorowicz and DeAndre Hopkins. The Texans clinched the AFC South with the win, but aren't going anywhere with Savage as their starter.
Dec 24 - 11:16 PM
Tom Savage completed four-of-eight passes for 89 yards on throws longer than 15 yards in Sunday's Week 15 win over the Jaguars.
That represents a massive upgrade from Brock Osweiler, who has basically only been able to complete check-downs to tight ends. Both of Osweiler's deep throws on Sunday were intercepted. Not only did Savage move the ball downfield on Sunday, but he also resurrected DeAndre Hopkins, who caught eight-of-14 targets for 87 yards with Savage under center. With Lamar Miller continuing to play at less than 100 percent, now is a good time for the Texans to finally get their passing game going.
Dec 20 - 11:51 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Texans have named Tom Savage their starting quarterback moving forward.
Part of Bill O'Brien's first draft class as Texans head coach, Savage was a much-maligned prospect inside the Twitter draftnik community, but NFL personnel types loved his combination of size and arm strength. He wound up being drafted in the fourth round and has posted an 8:1 TD-to-INT ratio over the last two preseasons. Savage has spent three full years in O'Brien's system. The Texans have a top-ten defense and an at-times explosive running game. They just need competent play from Savage.
RotoGrinders.com
Daily Slant:
Texans fans are certainly breathing a sigh of relief. Savage's presence was good news for DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday - the Texans No. 1 WR saw a whopping 17 targets, his highest count of the season. Not all of those throws came from Savage, but it's still worth noting that Hopkins ate up 42% of Savage's targets, a sizable number that will make Nuk a viable GPP target.
Dec 19 - 3:48 PM
Texans to start Tom Savage against Tennessee
Dec 26 - 3:45 PM
Savage manages to win first start
Dec 24 - 11:16 PM
Savage 4-of-8 on deep passes in Week 15
Dec 20 - 11:51 AM
Texans name Tom Savage new starting QB
Dec 19 - 3:48 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
HOU
2
41
65
63.1
436
218.0
6.7
0
0
0
4
11
5.5
2.8
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2014
HOU
2
10
19
52.6
127
63.5
6.7
0
0
1
6
-6
-3.0
-1.0
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
15
Dec 18
JAC
23
36
63.9
260
7.2
0
0
3
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
CIN
18
29
62.1
176
6.1
0
0
1
11
11.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@TEN
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
Sidelined
Lamar Miller (ankle) said he is "not sure" if he will play Week 17 against the Titans.
The Texans wrapped up the AFC South with their win Saturday night, so there is not much reason to rush Miller back for the season finale. He will almost certainly sit out in order to get ready for the playoffs. Alfred Blue turned 25 touches into 90 yards and a touchdown with Miller sidelined against the Bengals. Blue should be an interesting DFS name in Week 17.
Dec 25
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
Questionable
Texans rookie RB Tyler Ervin (ribs) returned to practice Wednesday.
Ervin was just limited, but the practice puts him on track to return this week. The rookie should handle kick and punt return duties once he gets back on the field.
Dec 15
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
Questionable
Texans TE Stephen Anderson (hamstring) expects to play this week.
Anderson has not played since injuring his hamstring Week 3 against the Patriots. With Ryan Griffin (neck) questionable, the Texans could certainly use some help at tight end. C.J. Fiedorowicz will likely get the start even if Anderson suits up.
Oct 10
LT
1
Duane Brown
Questionable
Texans LT Duane Brown (quad) is expected to start against the Vikings.
He practiced all week and should be all systems go. Brown's presence is very much needed on Brock Osweiler's blind side against the new era Purple People Eaters. The Vikings have been ferocious in the front seven through four weeks.
Oct 7
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
Sidelined
Texans RG Jeff Allen suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Colts.
He was ruled out in the second half. The concussion is Allen's second of the season. Xavier Su'a-Filo is Allen's backup.
Dec 11
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
