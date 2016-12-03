Player Page

T.J. Jones | Wide Receiver | #13

Team: Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/19/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (189) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Lions WR T.J. Jones left Saturday's second preseason game with a hamstring injury.
He was ruled out for the game. Jones isn't a fantasy factor in and of himself, but he has been running as the Lions' first-team slot receiver. If Jones misses any time, Golden Tate would move into the slot with rookie Kenny Golladay playing outside as a starter in Detroit's three-receiver sets. Aug 19 - 9:13 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2015DET101013213.213.2011-3-.3-3.00011060590
2016DET359331.018.60000.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
13Dec 4@NO34916.3000.0000000
16Dec 26@DAL199.0000.0000000
17Jan 1GB13535.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matthew Stafford
2Jake Rudock
3Brad Kaaya
RB1Ameer Abdullah
2Theo Riddick
3Zach Zenner
4Dwayne Washington
5Matt Asiata
GLB1Ameer Abdullah
2Zach Zenner
3RB1Theo Riddick
2Ameer Abdullah
WR11Golden Tate
2Jace Billingsley
3Jared Abbrederis
4Michael Rector
WR21Marvin Jones
2Kenny Golladay
3T.J. Jones
4Keshawn Martin
5Noel Thomas
WR31Kenny Golladay
TE1Eric Ebron
2Darren Fells
3Cole Wick
4Michael Roberts
5Tim Wright
LT1Greg Robinson
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Corey Robinson
4Taylor Decker
LG1Graham Glasgow
2Laken Tomlinson
3Brandon Thomas
C1Travis Swanson
2Leo Koloamatangi
RG1T.J. Lang
2Joe Dahl
RT1Rick Wagner
2Cornelius Lucas
3Storm Norton
4Nick Becton
K1Matt Prater
 

 