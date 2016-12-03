Welcome,
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Jared Abbrederis
(WR)
Dontez Ford
(WR)
Brad Kaaya
(QB)
Theo Riddick
(RB)
Noel Thomas
(WR)
Ameer Abdullah
(RB)
Kenny Golladay
(WR)
Khari Lee
(TE)
Michael Roberts
(TE)
Robert Tonyan Jr.
(WR)
Matt Asiata
(RB)
Tion Green
(RB)
Keshawn Martin
(WR)
Jake Rudock
(QB)
Dwayne Washington
(RB)
Jace Billingsley
(WR)
Mike James
(RB)
Matt Prater
(K)
Matthew Stafford
(QB)
Cole Wick
(TE)
Eric Ebron
(TE)
Marvin Jones
(WR)
Andrew Price
(TE)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Tim Wright
(TE)
Darren Fells
(TE)
T.J. Jones
(WR)
Michael Rector
(WR)
Golden Tate
(WR)
Zach Zenner
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
T.J. Jones | Wide Receiver | #13
Team:
Detroit Lions
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 7/19/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 190
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 6 (189) / DET
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Lions WR T.J. Jones left Saturday's second preseason game with a hamstring injury.
He was ruled out for the game. Jones isn't a fantasy factor in and of himself, but he has been running as the Lions' first-team slot receiver. If Jones misses any time, Golden Tate would move into the slot with rookie Kenny Golladay playing outside as a starter in Detroit's three-receiver sets.
Aug 19 - 9:13 PM
Lions fourth-year WR T.J. Jones worked with the first-team offense in the spring.
Re-signed to a one-year deal in April, Jones has yet to make an NFL impact after being a sixth-rounder out of Notre Dame. He has just 15 career catches for 225 yards and one score. Jones appears to have the early edge for No. 4 receiver duties heading into camp, but Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis are in the mix.
Jul 12 - 9:57 AM
Source:
detroitlions.com
Lions signed WR T.J. Jones to a one-year, $615,000 contract.
Jones was an exclusive rights free agent. DE Kerry Hyder and LB Brandon Copeland also signed their ERFA tenders on Monday. A sixth-round pick in 2014, Jones missed all of his rookie year with nerve damage from a shoulder injury and was waived at final cuts last season before finding his way back to the roster in December. He will fight for one of the final spots on the roster in camp.
Apr 18 - 9:26 AM
Source:
Tim Twentyman on Twitter
Lions promoted WR T.J. Jones from their practice squad.
Lions beat writers expressed concern about Marvin Jones' health all week, and the activation of T.J. suggests the Lions also have concerns about Marvin's availability against the Saints. This will be a situation to monitor into Sunday morning. Per the Detroit Free Press, Marvin "moved cautiously while taking sporadic reps" in the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media. Marvin is listed as questionable with a thigh injury.
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 05:33:00 PM
Source:
Detroit Free Press
Golladay opening? T.J. Jones pulls hammy
Aug 19 - 9:13 PM
T.J. Jones worked with starters in spring
Jul 12 - 9:57 AM
Lions sign T.J. Jones, 2 others to ERFA deals
Apr 18 - 9:26 AM
Lions promote WR; Marvin Jones in doubt?
Sat, Dec 3, 2016 05:33:00 PM
More T.J. Jones Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Detroit Lions Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2015
DET
10
10
132
13.2
13.2
0
1
1
-3
-.3
-3.0
0
0
1
106
0
59
0
2016
DET
3
5
93
31.0
18.6
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
T.J. Jones's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
T.J. Jones's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View T.J. Jones's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
T.J. Jones's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
13
Dec 4
@NO
3
49
16.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 26
@DAL
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
GB
1
35
35.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matthew Stafford
2
Jake Rudock
3
Brad Kaaya
RB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Theo Riddick
3
Zach Zenner
4
Dwayne Washington
5
Matt Asiata
GLB
1
Ameer Abdullah
2
Zach Zenner
3RB
1
Theo Riddick
2
Ameer Abdullah
WR1
1
Golden Tate
2
Jace Billingsley
3
Jared Abbrederis
4
Michael Rector
WR2
1
Marvin Jones
2
Kenny Golladay
3
T.J. Jones
Sidelined
Lions WR T.J. Jones left Saturday's second preseason game with a hamstring injury.
He was ruled out for the game. Jones isn't a fantasy factor in and of himself, but he has been running as the Lions' first-team slot receiver. If Jones misses any time, Golden Tate would move into the slot with rookie Kenny Golladay playing outside as a starter in Detroit's three-receiver sets.
Aug 19
4
Keshawn Martin
5
Noel Thomas
WR3
1
Kenny Golladay
TE
1
Eric Ebron
Sidelined
Eric Ebron (hamstring) has missed every practice this week.
Ebron briefly returned to practice last Friday ahead of the Lions' preseason opener in which he didn't play. It was expected Ebron would build on that this week, but he's again been a spectator. Ebron hurt his hamstring on the first day of camp and has missed all but one practice since. If the breakout is going to happen, Ebron needs to get his health straight after an injury-riddled 2016.
Aug 18
2
Darren Fells
3
Cole Wick
4
Michael Roberts
5
Tim Wright
LT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
3
Corey Robinson
4
Taylor Decker
Sidelined
Lions coach Jim Caldwell said LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) is "on track" with his rehab.
"He’s making really good progress. Beyond that, he’s out of his sling, so he’s working at it," said Caldwell. Decker had a 4-6 month timetable back in early June. He opened camp on the active/PUP list and is a candidate to miss the first six weeks on reserve/PUP. The Lions are hoping Greg Robinson beats out Cyrus Kouandjio for their starting left tackle vacancy.
Jul 29
LG
1
Graham Glasgow
2
Laken Tomlinson
3
Brandon Thomas
C
1
Travis Swanson
2
Leo Koloamatangi
RG
1
T.J. Lang
2
Joe Dahl
RT
1
Rick Wagner
2
Cornelius Lucas
3
Storm Norton
4
Nick Becton
K
1
Matt Prater
