T.J. Jones | Wide Receiver | #13 Team: Detroit Lions Age / DOB: (25) / 7/19/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 190 College: Notre Dame Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (189) / DET Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: $615,000, 2018: Restricted Free Agent

Lions WR T.J. Jones left Saturday's second preseason game with a hamstring injury. He was ruled out for the game. Jones isn't a fantasy factor in and of himself, but he has been running as the Lions' first-team slot receiver. If Jones misses any time, Golden Tate would move into the slot with rookie Kenny Golladay playing outside as a starter in Detroit's three-receiver sets.

Lions fourth-year WR T.J. Jones worked with the first-team offense in the spring. Re-signed to a one-year deal in April, Jones has yet to make an NFL impact after being a sixth-rounder out of Notre Dame. He has just 15 career catches for 225 yards and one score. Jones appears to have the early edge for No. 4 receiver duties heading into camp, but Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis are in the mix. Source: detroitlions.com

Lions signed WR T.J. Jones to a one-year, $615,000 contract. Jones was an exclusive rights free agent. DE Kerry Hyder and LB Brandon Copeland also signed their ERFA tenders on Monday. A sixth-round pick in 2014, Jones missed all of his rookie year with nerve damage from a shoulder injury and was waived at final cuts last season before finding his way back to the roster in December. He will fight for one of the final spots on the roster in camp. Source: Tim Twentyman on Twitter