Jordan Matthews | Wide Receiver | #81

Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/16/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 212
College: Vanderbilt
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 2 (42) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Jordan Matthews (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
Matthews also sat out Wednesday. Still feeling the effects of his lingering ankle injury and with nothing to play for in Week 17, it looks possible Matthews sits out this week. He needs to return on Friday to have a real shot to play. Dec 29 - 12:15 PM
Source: Zach Berman on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016PHI147380457.411.01300.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014PHI166787254.513.03800.0.00000000
2015PHI168599762.311.74800.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CLE711416.3100.0000000
2Sep 19@CHI67111.8000.0000000
3Sep 25PIT2199.5100.0000000
5Oct 9@DET46516.3000.0000000
6Oct 16@WAS37525.0000.0000000
7Oct 23MIN3103.3000.0000000
8Oct 30@DAL11655.9100.0000000
9Nov 6@NYG68814.7000.0000000
10Nov 13ATL67312.2000.0000000
11Nov 20@SEA55911.8000.0000000
12Nov 28GB44711.8000.0000000
14Dec 11WAS8799.9000.0000000
15Dec 18@BAL6274.5000.0000000
16Dec 22NYG2126.0000.0000000
17Jan 1DALGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Carson Wentz
2Chase Daniel
RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
GLB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
3RB1Darren Sproles
2Byron Marshall
WR11Jordan Matthews
2Dorial Green-Beckham
WR21Nelson Agholor
2Bryce Treggs
WR31Dorial Green-Beckham
TE1Zach Ertz
2Brent Celek
3Trey Burton
LT1Jason Peters
2Dillon Gordon
LG1Allen Barbre
2Isaac Seumalo
3Josh Andrews
C1Jason Kelce
2Stefen Wisniewski
RG1Brandon Brooks
2Dillon Gordon
RT1Halapoulivaati Vaitai
2Lane Johnson
K1Caleb Sturgis
 

 