Sidelined

Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with an anxiety issue, which has caused him to be inactive two of the past three games.

He was a surprise scratch Weeks 12 and 14, which would suggest he's getting so anxious on game days that it's making him sick or causing him to freak. "I'll get through this," Brooks said. He said it's more of an obsession with the game rather than nervousness or fear. Brooks is up in the air for Week 15.