Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Tyrod Taylor given 'veteran's day' Thursday
Robert Griffin III will start barring setback
Riddick (wrist) still not practicing Thursday
Thomas Davis has no plans to retire
Gruden: Jordan Reed 'looks good' at practice
DeAngelo Williams may see 'healthy' workload
Tyrod has played with 'severe groin injury'
Greg Olsen (elbow) out again Thursday
Jonathan Stewart (foot) out again Thursday
Cam Newton (shoulder) limited on Thursday
Stefon Diggs (hip) not practicing Thursday
Adrian Peterson not practicing Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Patrick Beverley (thigh) good to go Friday
Bradley Beal's (ankle) MRI comes back clean
J.J. Redick (hamstring) questionable Friday
Chris Paul not on injury report for Friday
George Hill (toe) questionable for Thursday
Mike Conley and Parsons expected to play
Goran Dragic (back) likely to play Thursday
Bulls waive SG R.J. Hunter
Bogut questionable Thursday, likely to sit
Victor Oladipo (wrist) out for Thursday
Ersan Ilyasova expected to start Thursday
Kevin Durant goes for 22-17-7 with 5 blocks
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Keith Kinkaid will get the nod Thursday night
Matt Murray (lower body) is week-to-week
Robert Bortuzzo agrees to a 2-year extension
Jared Coreau is expected to start Thursday
Michael Hutchinson is Jets' starter Thursday
Rookie Brayden Point (UBI) out for 4-6 weeks
Aleksander Barkov suffers LBI Wednesday
Ryan Miller blocks 36 in win over Kings
Wayne Simmonds picks up 1G, 1A in loss to STL
Robby Fabbri scores hat trick in win over PHI
Tyler Johnson nets 2 goals in comeback win
Sidney Crosby scores (again) in win over CAR
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
'Off-field stuff' will drop EDGE Tim Williams
AFC Exec: Mike Williams is draft's top WR
Pauline: McNichols could have shoulder issue
Miami TE Njoku declares for the 2017 draft
Kaaya fires off four touchdowns in victory
Zaire to hold off on transfer until April
C-Mac grades could be 'all over the place'
Justin Jackson gouges Pitt for 224 yds, 3 TD
James Conner (head) questionable to return
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
Phelan hopes to eliminate "elementary errors"
Mbokani's AFCON departure confirmed by Hull
Elmohamady will leave for AFCON after WBA
No changes in availability for The Tigers
Defensive duo for Spurs suspended for NYD
Hendrick to serve suspension this weekend
Alderweireld misses out again with virus
Robles to fill in for Stekelenburg on Friday
Lukaku set for new contract
Jordan Matthews | Wide Receiver | #81
Team:
Philadelphia Eagles
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/16/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 212
College:
Vanderbilt
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 2 (42) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/27/2014: Signed a four-year, $4.949 million contract. The deal included a $1,919,468 signing bonus. 2016: $869,934, 2017: $1,094,901, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Matthews (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
Matthews also sat out Wednesday. Still feeling the effects of his lingering ankle injury and with nothing to play for in Week 17, it looks possible Matthews sits out this week. He needs to return on Friday to have a real shot to play.
Dec 29 - 12:15 PM
Source:
Zach Berman on Twitter
Jordan Matthews (ankle) is not practicing Wednesday.
There's been zero concern about Matthews' Week 17 availability against Dallas.
Dec 28 - 10:59 AM
Jordan Matthews caught 2-of-6 targets for 12 yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
Matthews was held without a catch in the first half. He managed a couple catches late in the game, but the Giants shut him down with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie most of the night. Matthews still didn't look fully over his ankle issue. He'll be a WR3 for Week 17.
Dec 23 - 12:07 AM
Jordan Matthews (ankle) is active for Week 16 against the Giants.
There was zero concern about Matthews' status. He's a WR3.
Dec 22 - 7:05 PM
Jordan Matthews absent again Thursday
Dec 29 - 12:15 PM
Jordan Matthews (ankle) DNP Wednesday
Dec 28 - 10:59 AM
Jordan Matthews held to two catches
Dec 23 - 12:07 AM
Jordan Matthews (ankle) officially active
Dec 22 - 7:05 PM
More Jordan Matthews Player News
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6021)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(5011)
3
D. Martin
TB
(4497)
4
A. Green
CIN
(4189)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(4097)
6
M. Gordon
SD
(4074)
7
L. Bell
PIT
(3969)
8
D. Bryant
DAL
(3967)
9
J. Reed
WAS
(3902)
10
J. Hill
CIN
(3881)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Philadelphia Eagles Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PHI
14
73
804
57.4
11.0
1
3
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
PHI
16
67
872
54.5
13.0
3
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PHI
16
85
997
62.3
11.7
4
8
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CLE
7
114
16.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 19
@CHI
6
71
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
PIT
2
19
9.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DET
4
65
16.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@WAS
3
75
25.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
MIN
3
10
3.3
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@DAL
11
65
5.9
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@NYG
6
88
14.7
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
ATL
6
73
12.2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SEA
5
59
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
GB
4
47
11.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
WAS
8
79
9.9
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@BAL
6
27
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 22
NYG
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
DAL
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Carson Wentz
2
Chase Daniel
RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
GLB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
3RB
1
Darren Sproles
2
Byron Marshall
WR1
1
Jordan Matthews
Questionable
Jordan Matthews (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
Matthews also sat out Wednesday. Still feeling the effects of his lingering ankle injury and with nothing to play for in Week 17, it looks possible Matthews sits out this week. He needs to return on Friday to have a real shot to play.
Dec 29
2
Dorial Green-Beckham
Questionable
Dorial Green-Beckham caught one pass for seven yards in Week 16 against the Giants.
He had just two targets. Green-Beckham has been a non-factor since returning from an oblique injury. He'll take a 35/377/2 line into Week 17.
Dec 23
WR2
1
Nelson Agholor
2
Bryce Treggs
WR3
1
Dorial Green-Beckham
TE
1
Zach Ertz
2
Brent Celek
3
Trey Burton
LT
1
Jason Peters
2
Dillon Gordon
LG
1
Allen Barbre
Questionable
Eagles LG Allen Barbre was forced from Week 16 against the Giants with a hamstring injury.
He's done for the night. Barbre suffered a setback with the hamstring issue he's been dealing with the last few weeks. Stefen Wisniewski replaced Barbre at left guard.
Dec 22
2
Isaac Seumalo
3
Josh Andrews
C
1
Jason Kelce
2
Stefen Wisniewski
RG
1
Brandon Brooks
Sidelined
Eagles RG Brandon Brooks revealed he's dealing with an anxiety issue, which has caused him to be inactive two of the past three games.
He was a surprise scratch Weeks 12 and 14, which would suggest he's getting so anxious on game days that it's making him sick or causing him to freak. "I'll get through this," Brooks said. He said it's more of an obsession with the game rather than nervousness or fear. Brooks is up in the air for Week 15.
Dec 14
2
Dillon Gordon
RT
1
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Sidelined
Eagles coach Doug Pederson said RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai has a grade-two MCL sprain.
He is going to be sidelined at least a couple weeks. With Lane Johnson still suspended, LG Allen Barbre will switch out to right tackle with Stefen Wisniewski taking over at left guard.
Nov 21
2
Lane Johnson
K
1
Caleb Sturgis
Week 17 Rankings
Dec 29
Patrick Daugherty ranks Week 17's top plays.
