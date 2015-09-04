Player Page

Zack Martin | Guard | #70

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 315
College: Notre Dame
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (16) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
Cowboys exercised RG Zack Martin's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The option year is worth $9.341 million. Martin already has three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections under his belt in three seasons and is clearly one of the best interior linemen in the league. The Cowboys should look to sign him to a long-term extension in the near future. Apr 18 - 8:21 AM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL161010.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014DAL160000.00.0000000000000
2015DAL162130.00.0000000000000
2016DAL161010.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Kellen Moore
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3Darren McFadden
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Darren McFadden
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Cole Beasley
3Andy Jones
4Shaq Evans
5Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Terrance Williams
2Brice Butler
3Lucky Whitehead
4Quincy McDuffie
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Clay DeBord
LG1La'El Collins
2Ryan Seymour
3Jonathan Cooper
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1Chaz Green
2Emmett Cleary
3Byron Bell
K1Dan Bailey
 

 