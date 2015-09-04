Zack Martin | Guard | #70

The option year is worth $9.341 million. Martin already has three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections under his belt in three seasons and is clearly one of the best interior linemen in the league. The Cowboys should look to sign him to a long-term extension in the near future.

Also, the sky is blue. Picking up Martin's option is the definition of a no-brainer. He's arguably the best guard in football and showed it again by earning his third All-Pro selection this past season. Don't be surprised if the Cowboys take it a step further by giving Martin a long-term contract.

Martin has missed the last three weeks after suffering a stinger in the Cowboys' joint practices against the Rams. With Martin back on the field, Dallas' league-best offensive line will be back to full strength for Week 1.

Cowboys RG Zack Martin (ankle, questionable) was able to do some on-field rehab on Friday and believes he will be able to play Week 16 against the Colts.

Martin injured his ankle last week against the Eagles. Martin was able to finish the game, but he was limping badly in the locker room and has not practiced this week. Mackenzy Bernadeau would likely earn the start if Martin is unable to go. With RT Doug Free (ankle) unlikely to play, the Cowboys' running game could be less effective than normal against the Colts.