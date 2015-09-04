Zack Martin | Guard | #70

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Terrific Thames
Apr 18
Top 10 Prospects: April 17
Apr 17
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 17
Daily Dose: Down Goes Dyson
Apr 17
Look Over Yonder
Apr 16
Daily Dose: Uh Oh, Odorizzi
Apr 16
Week That Was: Ranger Danger
Apr 15
Dose: Brave New Stadium
Apr 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: J.A. Happ's elbow issue not serious
Report: Buchholz to have surgery Tuesday
Brantley homers, drives in two against Twins
Eric Thames goes deep in fifth straight game
Braun homers, doubles, steals base vs. CHC
Freeman doubles twice, homers twice vs. SD
Judge homers again as NYY beat White Sox
Lynn works seven scoreless, Cards top Bucs
Oh allows another run but nets save vs. PIT
Bush will get first shot to close for Rangers
Graveman (shoulder) expects to miss one start
Sam Dyson (hand) placed on disabled list
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
#AsExpected: Cowboys pick up Martin's option
Eifert not sure he will be ready for camp
Jeremy Hill wants more yards after contact
Seahawks RFA Gilliam signs offer sheet w/SF
Steelers keep CB Cockrell at lowest RFA tag
Mularkey: 'No concerns' over Henry's no-show
Andre Johnson to retire as a Houston Texan
Willie Snead participating in Saints OTAs
Easy call: Bucs pick up WR Evans' 2018 option
Seahawks WR Richardson to play more snaps?
Jarvis Landry reports for voluntary workouts
Report: Bill O'Brien 'loves' Patrick Mahomes
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Kawhi & Kyrie are A-OK
Apr 18
NBA DFS Podcast for Monday
Apr 17
Dose: Draymond w/ a capital D
Apr 17
Dose: Gobert Goes Down
Apr 16
NBA DFS Podcast for Sunday
Apr 16
Stew: Antetokounmpo's Ascent
Apr 15
Mailbag: Playoffs & Offseason
Apr 15
Dose: Finally, Playoffs
Apr 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kawhi Leonard scores 37, hits 19-of-19 FTs
J.R. Smith (hamstring) hopeful for Game 3
Zach Randolph starts the second half
Kyrie Irving goes off for 37 pts w/ 4 triples
LeBron James scores 25 points in Game 2 win
Jeff Teague tweaks right wrist in loss Monday
Paul George scores 32, Pacers lose Game 2
Iman Shumpert starts second half for Smith
Al Jefferson (ankle) available to play Monday
Austin Rivers (hamstring) doubtful for Game 3
Derrick Favors expected to start Tuesday
Rudy Gobert (knee) ruled out for Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Capitals in Trouble
Apr 18
Allen Key to the Blues Success
Apr 17
Dose: For the Rinne
Apr 16
Fleury Steps Up Again
Apr 15
Wilson unlikely Caps OT hero
Apr 14
FanDuel Fades: April 13
Apr 13
Lundqvist is Roi in Montreal
Apr 13
Podcast: Playoff Preview
Apr 12
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jonathan Bernier perfect in relief role
Filip Forsberg nets two in win over Hawks
Corey Crawford blocks 46 SOG in loss to Preds
Matthews notches two points in Leafs' OT win
Hoffman, Ryan lead Senators past Bruins in OT
Sami Vatanen (UBI) out for Game 3 vs CGY
David Krejci (UBI) returns to lineup in GM 3
Karl Alzner (UBI) won't play in Game 3 vs TOR
Werenski out for season with facial fractures
David Krejci will be a game-time decision
Nikita Zaitsev will return Monday night
Cam Talbot snatches second straight shutout
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Easter
Apr 14
Caps After Texas (Spring)
Apr 11
Wrapup: Texas Motor Speedway
Apr 9
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 8
O'Reilly 500 Stats
Apr 7
DFS: Texas (Spring)
Apr 6
Chasing Texas (Spring)
Apr 5
Caps After Martinsville (Sprg)
Apr 4
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
If Harvick wins All-Star, fan wins million
Ben Kennedy sets XFINITY schedule for 2017
Kimmel gets jump on Salem, busy testing week
Praytor to make 88th consecutive ARCA start
A.J. Fike tests at Indiana's Salem Speedway
Kasey Kahne is on downward slide
Paul Menard: no top-15s since Daytona
One top-30 for Reed Sorenson in 2017
Johnson stills struggles despite 1 strong run
Ty Dillon goes the distance
D. Patrick has been consistent in last four
Corey LaJoie looking for 2nd top-25
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Sergio Garcia; MAJOR Champion
Apr 10
Trophee Hassan II Preview
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Bubba heads back to China; snubbed by bookies
W. McClain Monday Qs into another Texas event
Overnight leader Dufner craters to T11 w/ 76
McGirt season-best T3 at Harbour Town GL
Rookie Schniederjans career-best T3 on HHI
Donald runner-up for fifth time at Heritage
Rookie Bryan wins maiden title in RBC debut
Rookie Cantlay posts 11-under w/ closing 67
Edoardo Molinari wins 2017 Trophee Hassan II
Donald labors to 72; hits just five greens
Simpson treads water; stays 2 adrift w/ 68
DeLaet heads to RBC finale 1 back after 69
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
Mock Draft V
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
Weekly News Rundown
Apr 14
NFL Draft Needs: Vikings
Apr 13
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Panthers host RB/WR Curtis Samuel on visit
Joe Mixon doesn't make Gil Brandt's top 150
Titans hosting WR Zay Jones on a visit
Bolles, other top tackles, visiting DEN
Conflicting reports on LB Foster's medicals
Malik McDowell visiting the Cowboys
Texas Tech DT Breiden Fehoko heading to LSU
Tom Herman declines to name starting QB
Jets, Chiefs meeting Davis Webb this week
Report: Texans HC O'Brien 'loves' Mahomes
Pauline: McCaffrey may have draft guarantee
King: Cardinals like Mahomes, might love him
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
Late Fitness Check GW33
Apr 14
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW33
Apr 14
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 33
Apr 14
Sean's Super Subs - Week 33
Apr 13
AM's Perfect XI - Week 33
Apr 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 33
Apr 11
Overreaction Monday - Week 32
Apr 10
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Guzan makes rare start in defeat to Arsenal
Morgan could return for UCL tie with Atletico
Hammers short a full-back for Goodison trip
Shakespeare to assess Slimani ahead of UCL
Ozil strike seals win for stuttering Gunners
Hull must drop Dawson to keep defence solid
Rashford is a ray of hope in Ibra-less future
Young may stay at Man Utd beyond the summer
Jack Wilshere's loan petering out forgetably
John Terry to leave Chelsea at season's end
Hazard happy to stay at Chelsea...for now
Courtois injured while filming NBA commercial
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Shaq Evans
(WR)
Quincy McDuffie
(WR)
Uzoma Nwachukwu
(WR)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Darren McFadden
(RB)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Lucky Whitehead
(WR)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
Connor Hamlett
(TE)
Kellen Moore
(QB)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brice Butler
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Andy Jones
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Zack Martin | Guard | #70
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 315
College:
Notre Dame
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (16) / DAL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/16/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.967 million contract. The deal included a $4.842 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,642,881, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cowboys exercised RG Zack Martin's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The option year is worth $9.341 million. Martin already has three Pro Bowl and two All-Pro selections under his belt in three seasons and is clearly one of the best interior linemen in the league. The Cowboys should look to sign him to a long-term extension in the near future.
Apr 18 - 8:21 AM
Source:
Field Yates on Twitter
Cowboys Executive VP Stephen Jones confirmed the team will exercise RG Zack Martin's fifth-year option for 2018.
Also, the sky is blue. Picking up Martin's option is the definition of a no-brainer. He's arguably the best guard in football and showed it again by earning his third All-Pro selection this past season. Don't be surprised if the Cowboys take it a step further by giving Martin a long-term contract.
Jan 24 - 6:59 PM
Source:
Brandon George on Twitter
Cowboys RG Zack Martin (stinger) is expected to practice on Monday.
Martin has missed the last three weeks after suffering a stinger in the Cowboys' joint practices against the Rams. With Martin back on the field, Dallas' league-best offensive line will be back to full strength for Week 1.
Fri, Sep 4, 2015 09:08:00 PM
Source:
ESPN
Cowboys RG Zack Martin (ankle, questionable) was able to do some on-field rehab on Friday and believes he will be able to play Week 16 against the Colts.
Martin injured his ankle last week against the Eagles. Martin was able to finish the game, but he was limping badly in the locker room and has not practiced this week. Mackenzy Bernadeau would likely earn the start if Martin is unable to go. With RT Doug Free (ankle) unlikely to play, the Cowboys' running game could be less effective than normal against the Colts.
Sat, Dec 20, 2014 12:17:00 PM
Source:
ESPN Dallas
#AsExpected: Cowboys pick up Martin's option
Apr 18 - 8:21 AM
Cowboys to exercise Martin's fifth-year option
Jan 24 - 6:59 PM
Zack Martin will return to practice on Monday
Fri, Sep 4, 2015 09:08:00 PM
Zack Martin hopeful he can play Week 16
Sat, Dec 20, 2014 12:17:00 PM
More Zack Martin Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Garrett
CLG
(2368)
2
J. McCourty
FA
(2116)
3
S. Richardson
NYJ
(2091)
4
A. Peterson
FA
(2017)
5
J. Hankins
IND
(1744)
6
M. Bryant
PIT
(1680)
7
S. Watkins
BUF
(1541)
8
J. Cutler
FA
(1393)
9
C. Hyde
SF
(1350)
10
L. Blount
FA
(1285)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
DAL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
DAL
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
DAL
16
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
DAL
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Kellen Moore
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3
Darren McFadden
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Alfred Morris
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Darren McFadden
FB
1
Keith Smith
2
Rod Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Andy Jones
4
Shaq Evans
5
Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Brice Butler
3
Lucky Whitehead
4
Quincy McDuffie
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
Sidelined
Cowboys TE James Hanna (knee, PUP) has undergone another surgery, and will not return this season.
A run-blocker extraordinaire, Hanna is signed through 2018. Provided his health cooperates, he should be welcomed back next season.
Nov 21
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim underwent foot surgery this week and will be sidelined until training camp.
Swaim injured his foot in informal workouts at the Cowboys' facility this week. A blocking tight end, Swaim's 2016 was cut short with a pectoral injury.
Mar 16
4
Rico Gathers
5
Connor Hamlett
LT
1
Tyron Smith
2
Clay DeBord
LG
1
La'El Collins
2
Ryan Seymour
3
Jonathan Cooper
C
1
Travis Frederick
2
Joe Looney
RG
1
Zack Martin
2
Kadeem Edwards
RT
1
Chaz Green
Sidelined
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Chaz Green has "a great opportunity to win" the open right tackle job.
Following Doug Free's retirement, the Cowboys are likely banking on Green living up to his third-round pedigree. Unfortunately, Green has been available for just four games through two seasons because of injury and is currently recovering from back surgery. It is not a given he is able to step up. New signing Byron Bell should also get a look, but Dallas might reluctantly be forced to move La'El Collins outside.
Mar 27
2
Emmett Cleary
3
Byron Bell
K
1
Dan Bailey
Headlines
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
Evan Silva and Josh Norris walk through the Seahawks' top three needs and offer options for each of their draft picks.
More NFL Columns
»
NFL Draft Needs: Seahawks
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: 49ers
Apr 18
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Apr 18
»
NFL's Best GMs 2017
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Cardinals
Apr 17
»
NFL Draft Needs: Rams
Apr 17
»
Dynasty Rookie Pick Hit Rates
Apr 16
»
NFL Draft Needs: Packers
Apr 13
NFL Headlines
»
#AsExpected: Cowboys pick up Martin's option
»
Eifert not sure he will be ready for camp
»
Jeremy Hill wants more yards after contact
»
Seahawks RFA Gilliam signs offer sheet w/SF
»
Steelers keep CB Cockrell at lowest RFA tag
»
Mularkey: 'No concerns' over Henry's no-show
»
Andre Johnson to retire as a Houston Texan
»
Willie Snead participating in Saints OTAs
»
Easy call: Bucs pick up WR Evans' 2018 option
»
Seahawks WR Richardson to play more snaps?
»
Jarvis Landry reports for voluntary workouts
»
Report: Bill O'Brien 'loves' Patrick Mahomes
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved