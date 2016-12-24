Player Page

Devonta Freeman | Running Back | #24

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/15/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 206
College: Florida State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (103) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Devonta Freeman rushed 12 times for 96 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' Week 17 win over the Saints.
He caught all five os his targets in the pass game for another 81 yards. Freeman's biggest play was a 75-yard touchdown run around the right edge as he outran the defense all the way untouched to the end zone. Atlanta's offense is the most lethal in the game right now, and it left Freeman and Coleman as every-week RB1/2 options due to immense upside and a solid touch floor on Freeman's end. Freeman will get a week to rest up with the Falcons clinching a first-round bye. Jan 1 - 8:46 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL1521598365.54.62104938125.47.80210000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014ATL166524815.53.8013022514.17.50110000
2015ATL15265105670.44.04117357838.57.90320000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB11201.804205.0000000
2Sep 18@OAK17935.5000.0000000
3Sep 26@NO1415210.9055511.0100000
4Oct 2CAR13574.41273.5000000
5Oct 9@DEN23883.8133511.7000000
6Oct 16@SEA12403.303103.3000000
7Oct 23SD15583.905428.4000000
8Oct 30GB11353.214235.8100000
9Nov 3@TB17774.5022814.0000000
10Nov 13@PHI12494.1033210.7000000
12Nov 27ARZ16603.822178.5000000
13Dec 4KC15563.7244912.3000000
14Dec 11@LAR661.002126.0000000
15Dec 18SF201397.032168.0010000
16Dec 24@CAR13534.108354.4000000
17Jan 1NO12968.0158116.2000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Patrick DiMarco
WR11Julio Jones
2Justin Hardy
3Taylor Gabriel
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Aldrick Robinson
3Eric Weems
WR31Justin Hardy
TE1Levine Toilolo
2Austin Hooper
3Joshua Perkins
LT1Jake Matthews
2Tom Compton
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
RG1Chris Chester
2Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
 

 