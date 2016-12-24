Devonta Freeman | Running Back | #24 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (24) / 3/15/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 206 College: Florida State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (103) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 5/22/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract. The deal included a $484,424 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Devonta Freeman rushed 12 times for 96 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' Week 17 win over the Saints. He caught all five os his targets in the pass game for another 81 yards. Freeman's biggest play was a 75-yard touchdown run around the right edge as he outran the defense all the way untouched to the end zone. Atlanta's offense is the most lethal in the game right now, and it left Freeman and Coleman as every-week RB1/2 options due to immense upside and a solid touch floor on Freeman's end. Freeman will get a week to rest up with the Falcons clinching a first-round bye.

Devonta Freeman rushed 13 times for 53 yards and caught 8-of-8 targets for 35 yards in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Panthers. It was a bit of a quiet game for Freeman coming off a three-touchdown performance, but the running back looked as good as ever. He had several chunk gains and consistently created yards on his own at the second level. Freeman did not find the end zone, but he paid off PPR owners in a big way with eight catches. Even in a timeshare, Freeman is a decent bet for a touchdown every week. He will be a back-end RB1 in the season finale against the Saints.

Devonta Freeman supplied 139 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries while adding two catches for 16 yards on two targets Sunday in the Falcons' Week 15 win over the 49ers. If you faded Freeman coming off last week’s dismal outing against the Rams (six carries for six yards), shame on you. Freeman did exactly what he was supposed to do against the worst defense in football: he ripped them to pieces. Freeman faced zero resistance all day and probably would have done more damage if the Falcons hadn’t rested their starters in the fourth quarter. Freeman lost a goal-line fumble on Sunday—it was actually the first fumble by a Falcons running back this season—but he more than made up for it with his three touchdowns. The most impressive of those three came on a 34-yard burst in the third quarter where he found a hole and was off to the races. Freeman is the 11th player to rush for 100 yards on the Niners this year. Freeman will be an upside RB2 next week at Carolina.