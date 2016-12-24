Devonta Freeman | Running Back | #24

Welcome,
[X]
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Blue Jays not in active talks with Bautista
Rangers still seen as the favorite for Napoli
Jason Hammel only getting one-year offers
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Michael Thomas ends rookie year at 92-1,136-9
Ingram has first 1,000-yard year with 5.1 YPC
Carson Palmer slings 3 TDs in season finale
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
Tyreek Hill scores his 12th touchdown Week 17
Fitzgerald reaches 1,000 yards for eighth time
Chargers fire Mike McCoy after 5-11 campaign
Jared Goff falls to 0-7 as Rams' starter
Crowder finishes breakout year at 67/847/7
Vernon Davis revives career with 583 yards
Contract year: Garcon comes alive for 1,041
Matt Ryan throws for 331 yards, 4 TDs in win
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Jeff Teague OK after left ankle injury Sunday
Aron Baynes (sprained ankle) in walking boot
Jeff Teague (ankle) starts 2nd half Sunday
Alec Burks (ankle) questionable for Monday
George Hill, Dante Exum out Monday vs. BKN
Patrick Beverley (wrist) questionable Monday
Report: ATL 'listening' to offers for Millsap
Goran Dragic (back) targeting Tuesday vs. PHX
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) won't play on Monday
Damian Lillard (ankle) ruled out for Sunday
Kawhi Leonard (gastroenteritis) will play Sun
Ellington, Reed starting Sunday vs. Detroit
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
DeAngelo gets three games for official abuse
Matthews lands winner for Leafs in Centennial
Mantha with huge game in Centennial Classic
Wings tab Jared Coreau for Centennial Classic
Flyers get Matt Read back Sunday vs Ducks
Jets waive Alexander Burmistrov
Subban won't play Tuesday v Habs
Centennial Classic pushed back 30 minutes
Granlund white hot for Wild
Cam Atkinson has 29 points in last 23 games
Jeff Carter becomes second player to hit 20G
Brian Elliott wins his fourth game in a row
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Pinty's (Honorable Mention): Alex Tagliani
Pinty's Top Driver: Cayden Lapcevich
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn lands four-star 2018 S Isaiah Humphries
Davon Godchaux leaving LSU for the NFL
Clemson intercepts Barrett twice as OSU falls
Clemson into title tilt behind Watson's 3 TD
Myles Garrett opts to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Report: Jake Butt needs surgery to repair ACL
Jake Browning picked twice in Peach Bowl loss
Bama rolls to title game behind Bo's 180 yrds
Boom Williams to join loaded '17 class of RBs
Reports: UM DC Brown receives five-year ext.
Lamar Jackson completely shut down by LSU
Guice scores twice in bowl win over L-Ville
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Olivier Giroud may have sealed goal of 2017
Sam Allardyce has a lot of work to do
Coutinho, Matip ruled out for GW20
Henderson to be assessed following injury
West Brom locks down winger McClean
Spurs open 2017 in superb fashion, win 1-4
Hornets make a bad start to the New Year, 1-4
Wijnaldum heads Liverpool to big victory
Willian scores a brace for 13th straight
Sweet end to 2016 for Cherries with 0-3 win
Crouch scores but Stoke fall to Blues
Martial's magic decisive in Utd late comeback
Roster
Matt Bryant
(K)
Taylor Gabriel
(WR)
Joshua Perkins
(TE)
Mohamed Sanu
(WR)
Levine Toilolo
(TE)
Tevin Coleman
(RB)
Justin Hardy
(WR)
Aldrick Robinson
(WR)
Matt Schaub
(QB)
Terron Ward
(RB)
Patrick DiMarco
(RB)
Austin Hooper
(TE)
Alex Ross
(QB)
Jacob Tamme
(TE)
Eric Weems
(WR)
Devonta Freeman
(RB)
Julio Jones
(WR)
Matt Ryan
(QB)
D.J. Tialavea
(TE)
Nick Williams
(WR)
Devin Fuller
(WR)
Devonta Freeman | Running Back | #24
Team:
Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/15/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 206
College:
Florida State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (103) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/22/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract. The deal included a $484,424 signing bonus. 2016: $600,000, 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Devonta Freeman rushed 12 times for 96 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' Week 17 win over the Saints.
He caught all five os his targets in the pass game for another 81 yards. Freeman's biggest play was a 75-yard touchdown run around the right edge as he outran the defense all the way untouched to the end zone. Atlanta's offense is the most lethal in the game right now, and it left Freeman and Coleman as every-week RB1/2 options due to immense upside and a solid touch floor on Freeman's end. Freeman will get a week to rest up with the Falcons clinching a first-round bye.
Jan 1 - 8:46 PM
Devonta Freeman rushed 13 times for 53 yards and caught 8-of-8 targets for 35 yards in the Falcons' Week 16 win over the Panthers.
It was a bit of a quiet game for Freeman coming off a three-touchdown performance, but the running back looked as good as ever. He had several chunk gains and consistently created yards on his own at the second level. Freeman did not find the end zone, but he paid off PPR owners in a big way with eight catches. Even in a timeshare, Freeman is a decent bet for a touchdown every week. He will be a back-end RB1 in the season finale against the Saints.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Devonta Freeman supplied 139 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries while adding two catches for 16 yards on two targets Sunday in the Falcons' Week 15 win over the 49ers.
If you faded Freeman coming off last week’s dismal outing against the Rams (six carries for six yards), shame on you. Freeman did exactly what he was supposed to do against the worst defense in football: he ripped them to pieces. Freeman faced zero resistance all day and probably would have done more damage if the Falcons hadn’t rested their starters in the fourth quarter. Freeman lost a goal-line fumble on Sunday—it was actually the first fumble by a Falcons running back this season—but he more than made up for it with his three touchdowns. The most impressive of those three came on a 34-yard burst in the third quarter where he found a hole and was off to the races. Freeman is the 11th player to rush for 100 yards on the Niners this year. Freeman will be an upside RB2 next week at Carolina.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:02:00 PM
Devonta Freeman rushed six times for six yards and reeled in two-of-three targets for 12 yards Sunday in the Falcons' Week 14 win over the Rams.
It was a shockingly quiet day for Freeman, who was out-touched by both Tevin Coleman and Terron Ward. The Falcons returned two Rams’ turnovers for touchdowns and rested their starters in the fourth quarter, which limited Freeman’s opportunities. It was certainly a disappointing result for Freeman after scoring four touchdowns over his previous two games. Fortunately he’ll be facing the league’s worst run defense when the Falcons host San Francisco in Week 15. Freeman will be an upside RB2 in that matchup.
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 08:20:00 PM
Devonta Freeman totals 177 yards, TD in win
Jan 1 - 8:46 PM
Jan 1 - 8:46 PM
Devonta Freeman goes for 88 total yards Wk 16
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:49:00 PM
Devonta (3 TDs) annihilates Niners in Week 15
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 08:02:00 PM
Devonta Freeman disappears in Week 14
Sun, Dec 11, 2016 08:20:00 PM
More Devonta Freeman Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
ATL
15
215
983
65.5
4.6
2
10
49
381
25.4
7.8
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
ATL
16
65
248
15.5
3.8
0
1
30
225
14.1
7.5
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2015
ATL
15
265
1056
70.4
4.0
4
11
73
578
38.5
7.9
0
3
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
TB
11
20
1.8
0
4
20
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@OAK
17
93
5.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
@NO
14
152
10.9
0
5
55
11.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
CAR
13
57
4.4
1
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DEN
23
88
3.8
1
3
35
11.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@SEA
12
40
3.3
0
3
10
3.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
SD
15
58
3.9
0
5
42
8.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
GB
11
35
3.2
1
4
23
5.8
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 3
@TB
17
77
4.5
0
2
28
14.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@PHI
12
49
4.1
0
3
32
10.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
ARZ
16
60
3.8
2
2
17
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
KC
15
56
3.7
2
4
49
12.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@LAR
6
6
1.0
0
2
12
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
SF
20
139
7.0
3
2
16
8.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@CAR
13
53
4.1
0
8
35
4.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
NO
12
96
8.0
1
5
81
16.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt Ryan
2
Matt Schaub
RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3
Terron Ward
GLB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
3RB
1
Devonta Freeman
2
Tevin Coleman
FB
1
Patrick DiMarco
WR1
1
Julio Jones
Questionable
Julio Jones caught 7-of-9 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown in the Falcons' Week 17 win over the Saints.
A week after playing just 39-of-63 snaps in his return from a toe sprain, Jones played 49-of-62 snaps in this one. His touchdown was a tremendous one-yarder in the back left corner of the end zone with a beautiful toe-tap at the end of it. Jones looks healthy heading into the playoffs and will get a first-round bye to get even closer to 100 percent. Look out for this offense.
Jan 1
2
Justin Hardy
3
Taylor Gabriel
Sidelined
Falcons declared WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Austin Hooper, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Dashon Goldson, LB Josh Keyes, and OG Wes Schweitzer inactive for Week 17 against the Saints.
There are no surprises here. Gabriel and Hooper should be back for the playoffs.
Jan 1
WR2
1
Mohamed Sanu
2
Aldrick Robinson
3
Eric Weems
WR3
1
Justin Hardy
TE
1
Levine Toilolo
2
Austin Hooper
Sidelined
Austin Hooper (knee) is out for Week 17 against the Saints.
It'll be Hooper's second straight absence. Already missing Jacob Tamme (shoulder, I.R.), the Falcons will turn to Levine Toilolo at tight end in Sunday's finale.
Dec 30
3
Joshua Perkins
LT
1
Jake Matthews
Questionable
Falcons LT Jake Matthews (knee) is questionable for Week 14 against the Rams.
Matthews was able to get in a limited practice Friday, but that was his only action of the week. Atlanta could decide to play it safe with their left tackle in a game they should be able to win going away. Tom Compton took over for Matthews after he left last week's game.
Dec 9
2
Tom Compton
LG
1
Andy Levitre
2
Wes Schweitzer
C
1
Alex Mack
RG
1
Chris Chester
2
Ben Garland
RT
1
Ryan Schraeder
K
1
Matt Bryant
Week 17 Live Blog
Jan 1
Join Ryan McDowell as he breaks down Week 17 fantasy football action as it happens.
