Tyler Gaffney | Running Back | #35

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (25) / 4/20/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 220
College: Stanford
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 6 (204) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Patriots waived RB Tyler Gaffney.
A preseason star with top-shelf Combine measurables, Gaffney became expendable with the signing of Rex Burkhead. Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White, and D.J. Foster are the four tailbacks left on New England's offseason roster. Mar 20 - 5:12 PM
Source: Field Yates on Twitter
