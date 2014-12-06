Charles Sims | Running Back | #34

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
Melvin Gordon returns to practice Wednesday
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) practicing on Wednesday
Tomlin says Bell, Ben, Brown will rest Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP Wednesday
Eagles RB Marshall to play more snaps vs. DAL
Steve Smith says Sunday will be his last game
Marvin Lewis confirms A.J. Green out Week 17
Donte Moncrief (shoulder) absent Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Oladipo (wrist) not expected to play Thursday
Report: Damian Lillard (ankle) out Wednesday
Paul Millsap (eye) will play Wednesday vs. NY
Irving (illness) doesn't practice Wednesday
DeAndre Jordan says he'll play on Wednesday
Chris Paul, J.J. Redick doubtful Wednesday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) a game-time decision
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) not traveling w/ team
Courtney Lee (wrist) expects to play vs. ATL
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
George Hill (toe) could play Thursday vs. PHI
Julius Randle scores 25 w/ 12 rebounds
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Bad puck luck for Calvin Pickard
Evander Kane scores twice in win over DET
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Brad Kaaya to announce draft jump
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
Five-star RB Cam Akers opts for Seminoles
Randy Edsall hired to be UConn's HC, again
Kiffin views QB Hurts as a future 1st rounder
Minnesota shuts down QB Falk, WSU offense
McNichols only totals 70 yds in last CFB game
K.D. Cannon erupts for 14-226-2 line in bowl
Sumlin praises K-State EDGE Jordan Willis
Miss State T Rankin received 2nd round grade
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Roberto Aguayo
(K)
Mike Evans
(WR)
Adam Humphries
(WR)
Brandon Myers
(TE)
Charles Sims
(RB)
Peyton Barber
(RB)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Vincent Jackson
(WR)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Antone Smith
(RB)
Cameron Brate
(TE)
Ryan Griffin
(QB)
Austin Johnson
(RB)
Jacquizz Rodgers
(RB)
Luke Stocker
(TE)
Alan Cross
(RB)
Russell Hansbrough
(RB)
Doug Martin
(RB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Jameis Winston
(QB)
Donteea Dye
(WR)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Freddie Martino
(WR)
Cecil Shorts
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Charles Sims | Running Back | #34
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/19/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 211
College:
West Virginia
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (69) / TB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $3.104 million contract. The deal included a $198,500 signing bonus. 2016: $650,000 (+ $15,000 workout bonus), 2017: $764,000 (+ $15,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bucs placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, ending his season.
We didn't notice Sims get injured in the Week 16 meeting with the Saints, but he's not going to play Week 17. Doug Martin was also excused from Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, leaving Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Russell Hansbrough as the Bucs' active running backs.
Dec 28 - 2:26 PM
Charles Sims caught 4-of-4 passes for 30 yards in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints.
He added three rushes for 12 yards. Even with Doug Martin stunningly inactive, Sims got out-touched 17-7 by Jacquizz Rodgers. Sims looked very stiff on Sunday, as he has all season. He won't be on the RB3 radar for next week's finale against the Panthers.
Dec 24 - 11:58 PM
Charles Sims rushed three times for four yards and caught 3-of-5 passes for 15 yards in Week 15 against Dallas.
Sims had a similar role to last week. He played 21 snaps, but wasn't a factor in the pass game behind Mike Evans, Cameron Brate, and Adam Humphries. Even with Doug Martin struggling, Sims had only three carries. Sims isn't more than a low-end FLEX in PPR for Week 16.
Dec 18 - 11:56 PM
Returning from a two-month absence, Bucs RB Charles Sims (knee) rushed four times for 17 yards in Tampa's Week 14 win over the Saints, adding three receptions for 33 additional yards.
Sims essentially picked up where he left off as Doug Martin's change-of-pace back. That should remain the arrangement down the stretch, rendering Jacquizz Rodgers value-less. Sims lacks standalone value in standard leagues, but is in the RB3/FLEX mix in PPR.
Dec 11 - 7:55 PM
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
Dec 28 - 2:26 PM
Charles Sims touches ball seven times vs. NO
Dec 24 - 11:58 PM
Charles Sims does little in Week 15
Dec 18 - 11:56 PM
Charles Sims slides in as Bucs' COP back
Dec 11 - 7:55 PM
More Charles Sims Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6498)
2
M. Gordon
SD
(5071)
3
A. Green
CIN
(5068)
4
E. Elliott
DAL
(4997)
5
J. Reed
WAS
(4560)
6
J. Hill
CIN
(4425)
7
J. Jones
ATL
(4424)
8
T. Riddick
DET
(4140)
9
D. Martin
TB
(4042)
10
D. Bryant
DAL
(3982)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TB
7
51
149
21.3
2.9
0
1
24
190
27.1
7.9
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
TB
8
66
185
23.1
2.8
0
1
19
190
23.8
10.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
TB
16
107
529
33.1
4.9
0
0
51
561
35.1
11.0
0
4
2
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ATL
4
9
2.3
0
3
32
10.7
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
9
24
2.7
0
3
4
1.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAR
13
55
4.2
1
6
69
11.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DEN
15
28
1.9
0
2
7
3.5
0
1
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NO
4
17
4.3
0
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DAL
3
4
1.3
0
3
15
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NO
3
12
4.0
0
4
30
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CAR
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Mike Glennon
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3
Peyton Barber
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Alan Cross
WR1
1
Mike Evans
Questionable
Mike Evans caught 7-of-8 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Battling through a left foot issue, Evans rebounded on what had been a three-game slump. His score was a 34-yarder where he probably got away with some light offensive pass interference, but it was still a beastly physical effort. Evans enters next week's finale against the Panthers the owner of a 91/1,256/11 receiving line.
Dec 24
2
Russell Shepard
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Josh Huff
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Cameron Brate
Sidelined
Bucs placed TE Cameron Brate on injured reserve with a back injury, ending his season.
All it really means is that Brate wasn't going to be ready for Week 17. Brate took a colossal shot to the back in Saturday's loss to the Saints. It ended a surprisingly strong campaign for the third-year UDFA, one that made former second-rounder Austin Seferian-Jenkins expendable. The Harvard Man caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. His 11.6 yards per catch are in the upper half for tight ends. An exclusive rights free agent, Brate could very well return as the Bucs' starter in 2017. He enters the offseason as a top-15 tight end.
Dec 27
2
Luke Stocker
3
Brandon Myers
Sidelined
The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman believes TE Brandon Myers is competing for the Bucs' final tight-end spot.
Myers has one year left on his contract at a $1.75 million salary. He's behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, youngster Cameron Brate, and Luke Stocker on the depth chart. Myers posted a 12-127-0 line on 321 snaps last season.
May 1
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
C
1
Joe Hawley
Questionable
Buccaneers C Joe Hawley left Thursday's Week 9 game against the Falcons with a left knee injury and is questionable to return.
He went down in the second quarter. Evan Smith will assume center duties with Hawley sidelined.
Nov 3
2
Evan Smith
Sidelined
Bucs G/C Evan Smith (knee) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Early reports gave Smith a three-week timetable from his MCL sprain. He'll miss at least the next two games. Bucs C Joe Hawley (questionable, knee) is expected to return this week.
Nov 18
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
RT
1
Demar Dotson
Sidelined
Buccaneers RT Demar Dotson (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 16.
Dotson returned to practice this week, but will miss his third straight game. The Bucs are also down backup RT Gosder Cherilus. Leonard Wester should draw the start against the Saints.
Dec 23
2
Gosder Cherilus
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
Headlines
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
New England and Dallas battle it out for the top spot in Jesse Pantuosco's Week 17 Power Rankings.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
»
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
»
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
»
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
»
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
»
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
»
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
»
Dynasty First Down Week 16
Dec 26
NFL Headlines
»
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
»
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
»
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
»
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
»
Melvin Gordon returns to practice Wednesday
»
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) practicing on Wednesday
»
Tomlin says Bell, Ben, Brown will rest Sunday
»
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP Wednesday
»
Eagles RB Marshall to play more snaps vs. DAL
»
Steve Smith says Sunday will be his last game
»
Marvin Lewis confirms A.J. Green out Week 17
»
Donte Moncrief (shoulder) absent Wednesday
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved