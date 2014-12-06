Player Page

Charles Sims | Running Back | #34

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/19/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 211
College: West Virginia
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (69) / TB
Contract: view contract details
Bucs placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, ending his season.
We didn't notice Sims get injured in the Week 16 meeting with the Saints, but he's not going to play Week 17. Doug Martin was also excused from Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, leaving Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Russell Hansbrough as the Bucs' active running backs. Dec 28 - 2:26 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB75114921.32.9012419027.17.90110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014TB86618523.12.8011919023.810.00010000
2015TB1610752933.14.9005156135.111.00420000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ATL492.3033210.7100000
2Sep 18@ARZ9242.70341.3000000
3Sep 25LAR13554.2166911.5000000
4Oct 2DEN15281.90273.5010000
14Dec 11NO4174.3033311.0000000
15Dec 18@DAL341.303155.0000000
16Dec 24@NO3124.004307.5000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Mike Glennon
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Doug Martin
FB1Alan Cross
WR11Mike Evans
2Russell Shepard
3Freddie Martino
WR21Adam Humphries
2Josh Huff
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Brandon Myers
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
RT1Demar Dotson
2Gosder Cherilus
K1Roberto Aguayo
 

 