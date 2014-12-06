Charles Sims | Running Back | #34 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (26) / 9/19/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 211 College: West Virginia Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (69) / TB Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $3.104 million contract. The deal included a $198,500 signing bonus. 2016: $650,000 (+ $15,000 workout bonus), 2017: $764,000 (+ $15,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bucs placed RB Charles Sims on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, ending his season. We didn't notice Sims get injured in the Week 16 meeting with the Saints, but he's not going to play Week 17. Doug Martin was also excused from Wednesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, leaving Jacquizz Rodgers, Peyton Barber, and Russell Hansbrough as the Bucs' active running backs.

Charles Sims caught 4-of-4 passes for 30 yards in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints. He added three rushes for 12 yards. Even with Doug Martin stunningly inactive, Sims got out-touched 17-7 by Jacquizz Rodgers. Sims looked very stiff on Sunday, as he has all season. He won't be on the RB3 radar for next week's finale against the Panthers.

Charles Sims rushed three times for four yards and caught 3-of-5 passes for 15 yards in Week 15 against Dallas. Sims had a similar role to last week. He played 21 snaps, but wasn't a factor in the pass game behind Mike Evans, Cameron Brate, and Adam Humphries. Even with Doug Martin struggling, Sims had only three carries. Sims isn't more than a low-end FLEX in PPR for Week 16.