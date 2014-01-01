Player Page

Weather | Roster

James White | Running Back | #28

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (25) / 2/3/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 205
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (130) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

James White rushed six times for 29 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14-of-16 targets for 110 yards and a third score as the Patriots completed an unthinkable comeback to win Super Bowl 51 over the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime.
Unbelievably, the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit with 31 unanswered points and White's game-winning two-yard touchdown plunge in O.T. The Falcons dominated the game for three-plus quarters, but their defense simply ran out of gas in the final frame and post-regulation after staying on the field for a whopping 93 plays. White dominated the backfield in pass-first comeback mode, logging a career-high 20 touches while LeGarrette Blount managed 11 and Dion Lewis handled seven. White's 14 receptions set a Super Bowl record. This was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and one of the greatest games in the history of the NFL. Feb 5 - 10:26 PM
More James White Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE163916610.44.3006055134.49.205028000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014NE393812.74.2005237.74.60000000
2015NE1422564.02.5024041029.310.31400000
2016NE163916610.44.3006055134.49.205028000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ144.005408.0000000
2Sep 18MIA4194.802105.0000000
3Sep 22HOU3124.00122.0000000
4Oct 2BUF4123.0055010.0000000
5Oct 9@CLE5265.2046315.8000000
6Oct 16CIN7192.708475.9200000
7Oct 23@PIT00.0023216.0100000
8Oct 30@BUF2157.502147.0000000
10Nov 13SEA252.504328.0000000
11Nov 20@SF00.0066310.5100000
12Nov 27@NYJ00.004225.5000000
13Dec 4LAR3175.704184.50010000
14Dec 12BAL231.5038127.00018000
15Dec 18@DEN3113.703248.0000000
16Dec 24NYJ11414.0033210.7100000
17Jan 1@MIA294.504215.3000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Michael Floyd
3Malcolm Mitchell
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
3Rob Housler
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 