James White | Running Back | #28 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (25) / 2/3/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'10' / 205 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 4 (130) / NE Contract: view contract details [x] 5/16/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,617,088 contract. The deal included a $397,088 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

James White rushed six times for 29 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14-of-16 targets for 110 yards and a third score as the Patriots completed an unthinkable comeback to win Super Bowl 51 over the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime. Unbelievably, the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit with 31 unanswered points and White's game-winning two-yard touchdown plunge in O.T. The Falcons dominated the game for three-plus quarters, but their defense simply ran out of gas in the final frame and post-regulation after staying on the field for a whopping 93 plays. White dominated the backfield in pass-first comeback mode, logging a career-high 20 touches while LeGarrette Blount managed 11 and Dion Lewis handled seven. White's 14 receptions set a Super Bowl record. This was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and one of the greatest games in the history of the NFL.

James White carried the ball once for no gain while catching three-of-four targets for eight yards Sunday in the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win over the Steelers. During the regular season, White finished third among running backs in both catches (60) and receiving yards (551). However, he’s had a hard time carving a role for himself since Dion Lewis returned from knee surgery. He only played two fewer snaps than LeGarrette Blount on Sunday but was out-touched 17-4. At the very least, White will mix in on passing downs when he suits up against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

James White caught his lone target for a 19-yard touchdown in the Patriots' Divisional Round win over the Texans. Working as the Patriots’ clear No. 3 back in this game, White logged only three first-half snaps and zero touches behind Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount. White’s only touch occurred on a third-quarter wheel route, beating Texans ILB Bernardrick McKinney for a 19-yard score. The odd man out in New England's backfield, White now looks to be buried behind Lewis (15 touches) and Blount (8).