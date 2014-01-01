Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
James White | Running Back | #28
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 2/3/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 205
College:
Wisconsin
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 4 (130) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/16/2014: Signed a four-year, $2,617,088 contract. The deal included a $397,088 signing bonus. 2017: $690,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
James White rushed six times for 29 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14-of-16 targets for 110 yards and a third score as the Patriots completed an unthinkable comeback to win Super Bowl 51 over the Falcons, 34-28 in overtime.
Unbelievably, the Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit with 31 unanswered points and White's game-winning two-yard touchdown plunge in O.T. The Falcons dominated the game for three-plus quarters, but their defense simply ran out of gas in the final frame and post-regulation after staying on the field for a whopping 93 plays. White dominated the backfield in pass-first comeback mode, logging a career-high 20 touches while LeGarrette Blount managed 11 and Dion Lewis handled seven. White's 14 receptions set a Super Bowl record. This was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history and one of the greatest games in the history of the NFL.
Feb 5 - 10:26 PM
James White carried the ball once for no gain while catching three-of-four targets for eight yards Sunday in the Patriots' AFC Championship Game win over the Steelers.
During the regular season, White finished third among running backs in both catches (60) and receiving yards (551). However, he’s had a hard time carving a role for himself since Dion Lewis returned from knee surgery. He only played two fewer snaps than LeGarrette Blount on Sunday but was out-touched 17-4. At the very least, White will mix in on passing downs when he suits up against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
Jan 22 - 10:20 PM
James White caught his lone target for a 19-yard touchdown in the Patriots' Divisional Round win over the Texans.
Working as the Patriots’ clear No. 3 back in this game, White logged only three first-half snaps and zero touches behind Dion Lewis and LeGarrette Blount. White’s only touch occurred on a third-quarter wheel route, beating Texans ILB Bernardrick McKinney for a 19-yard score. The odd man out in New England's backfield, White now looks to be buried behind Lewis (15 touches) and Blount (8).
Jan 15 - 12:17 AM
James White rushed twice for nine yards and caught 4-of-4 targets for 21 yards in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins.
He finished with six touches to Dion Lewis' 13, although White continues to see more usage in the passing game. White and Lewis are essentially sharing the Patriots' passing-back role, with LeGarrette Blount as the touchdown specialist. As a team, New England scored 19 touchdowns during the 2016 regular season. Blount accounted for 18 of them.
Jan 1 - 5:46 PM
James White scores game-winning TD in SB51
Feb 5 - 10:26 PM
James White held to four touches in AFCCG
Jan 22 - 10:20 PM
James White catches 19-yard TD pass
Jan 15 - 12:17 AM
James White logs 6 touches in Week 17 win
Jan 1 - 5:46 PM
More James White Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Jones
ATL
(2907)
2
C. Palmer
ARZ
(2793)
3
J. Garoppolo
NE
(2645)
4
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2587)
5
T. Romo
DAL
(2263)
6
C. Hogan
NE
(2204)
7
D. Freeman
ATL
(2131)
8
T. Brady
NE
(2102)
9
J. Cutler
CHI
(1959)
10
A. Brown
PIT
(1936)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
16
39
166
10.4
4.3
0
0
60
551
34.4
9.2
0
5
0
28
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NE
3
9
38
12.7
4.2
0
0
5
23
7.7
4.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
14
22
56
4.0
2.5
0
2
40
410
29.3
10.3
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
16
39
166
10.4
4.3
0
0
60
551
34.4
9.2
0
5
0
28
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@ARZ
1
4
4.0
0
5
40
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
MIA
4
19
4.8
0
2
10
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
HOU
3
12
4.0
0
1
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
BUF
4
12
3.0
0
5
50
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CLE
5
26
5.2
0
4
63
15.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CIN
7
19
2.7
0
8
47
5.9
2
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@PIT
0
0
.0
0
2
32
16.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@BUF
2
15
7.5
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
SEA
2
5
2.5
0
4
32
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@SF
0
0
.0
0
6
63
10.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
0
0
.0
0
4
22
5.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
3
17
5.7
0
4
18
4.5
0
0
10
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
2
3
1.5
0
3
81
27.0
0
0
18
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
3
11
3.7
0
3
24
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
1
14
14.0
0
3
32
10.7
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
2
9
4.5
0
4
21
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
Questionable
Chris Hogan (thigh) is questionable for Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.
Hogan was reportedly hobbled heading into New England's AFC Championship Game against Pittsburgh two weeks ago. All he did in that game was set a Patriots postseason with 180 receiving yards. Hogan is in no danger of missing the Super Bowl Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Expect him to occupy his usual role as Tom Brady's preferred deep threat.
Feb 3
2
Michael Floyd
3
Malcolm Mitchell
Questionable
Malcolm Mitchell (knee) is questionable for Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.
A knee injury limited Mitchell at practice this week, but he'll be fine for Sunday. Martellus Bennett (knee), Alan Branch (toe), Nate Ebner (concussion), Dont'a Hightower (shoulder), Chris Hogan (thigh), and Vincent Valentine (back) also drew questionable tags. It would be a shock if any of them sat against Atlanta.
Feb 3
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Matt Lengel
3
Rob Housler
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
Sidelined
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
Evan Silva discusses prop bets and Matchup edges in his Super Bowl 51 breakdown.
More NFL Columns
»
Super Bowl 51 Matchups
Feb 4
»
Injury Report: Super Bowl 51
Feb 4
»
Roundtable: Pats or Falcons?
Feb 3
»
Super Bowl Picks
Feb 3
»
Podcast: Super Bowl Preview
Feb 3
»
Fantasy MVPs
Feb 2
»
Dose: Julio Ready to Rock
Feb 2
»
The NFL Super Bowl Worksheet
Feb 1
NFL Headlines
»
Tom Brady earns 4th Super Bowl MVP honor
»
James White scores game-winning TD in SB51
»
Tevin Coleman helped off with ankle injury
»
Banged-up C Alex Mack active against Pats
»
Michael Floyd inactive for Super Bowl 51
»
Kyle Shanahan interested in Patriots LB coach
»
Aldon Smith expected to be reinstated in March
»
Report: Pats pursued Hopkins at trade deadline
»
Patriots expect Brady to play 3-5 more years
»
Chip Kelly a serious OC consideration for ATL
»
Rams interested in Matt LaFleur for OC postion
»
Schefter: Cowboys an 'option' for Peterson
NFL Links
»
Play in the FanDuel NBA Single Entry Series
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
