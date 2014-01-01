Donte Moncrief | Wide Receiver | #10

Questionable

Phillip Dorsett caught his lone target for a 50-yard touchdown in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.

Dorsett saw an increase in opportunity with Donte Moncrief (shoulder) inactive, but he was targeted just the once and got behind Minnesota's defense for what amounted to a game-sealing 50-yard score. While Dorsett's 2016 season has been a major disappointment, it was nice to see him finally make a play. Moncrief's status for Week 16 against the Raiders is uncertain.