Donte Moncrief | Wide Receiver | #10

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Goff (concussion) fully cleared, will start
Tom Brady (thigh) still 'limited' on Thursday
Ladarius Green (concussion) sidelined again
Cam (shoulder) upgraded to full practice
Janoris Jenkins headed for game-time call
Gruden not optimistic about Reed for Week 16
Gordon (hip, knee) likely to miss Week 16
Lamar Miller (ankle) still sidelined Thursday
Olsen officially DNP, but expected to play
Jeremy Hill (knee) back at practice Thursday
Tyler Eifert (back) misses another practice
Theo Riddick (wrist) absent again Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Draymond Green (personal) out for Thursday
Otto Porter (back) questionable vs. Bucks
Evan Turner (left ankle) ruled out for Friday
Dwight Howard (back) out for Friday night
Julius Randle (personal) out for Thursday
Victor Oladipo will not play vs. the Celtics
D'Angelo Russell (knee) will play Thursday
Evan Fournier (shin) is expected to play
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out Thursday
Wizards not interested in Will Barton?
Al-Farouq Aminu (back) returns in 30 minutes
Meyers Leonard picks up DNP-CD vs. Mavs
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
David Pastrnak probable for Thursday's game
Marian Hossa (UBI) will miss Friday's contest
Andrew Hammond has a high ankle sprain
Mark Stone (illness) is questionable Thursday
Cam Talbot snaps long losing streak v Coyotes
Claude Giroux scores in shootout win over WSH
Andre Burakovsky scores 1G, 1A in loss to PHI
Cam Atkinson (foot) may sit Thursday
Ben Bishop (LBI) will miss 3-4 weeks
Red Wings put Jimmy Howard on injured reserve
Blackhawks take Corey Crawford off IR
Hossa suffers UBI, questionable for Friday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Chase Briscoe ARCA Championship video
Todd Gilliland in 4 KBM No. 51 truck starts
Hemric contending for XFINITY rookie title
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Brazel birdies 72nd in HK; has first Euro win
RCB caught; shares lead after R3 in Hong Kong
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
OSU pledge Martell takes home USA Today honor
Report: McMillan drawing third-round grades
Jamaal Williams crunches Wyoming with 210 yds
WVU awards DC Gibson three-year extension
Report: Wyoming RB Hill leaning toward draft
Ramczyk (hip) undecided on potential surgery
Iowa WR VandeBerg receives medical waiver
Tyrone Swoopes to enter draft as tight end
Beavers' Gary Andersen extended through 2021
Texas A&M hits Noil (marijuana) w/ suspension
Royce Freeman returning to Oregon for 2017
Pauline: Belief is S Hooker still enters NFL
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Diafra Sakho sidelined after another setBACK
Afellay makes a welcome return to the fold
Bailly returns to United training
Morgan praises Foxes after dramatic comeback
Robles may be called upon in GW18
Zabaleta targets New Year's Eve return
Fabregas to cover for suspended Kante
Batshuayi backed to replace suspended Costa
David Meyler says he's not going anywhere
Chances of Hernandez facing City slimming
Coutinho could play again this year
Matip Cameroon snub could lead to suspension
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Jack Doyle
(TE)
Andrew Luck
(QB)
Devin Street
(WR)
Scott Tolzien
(QB)
Ahmad Bradshaw
(RB)
Josh Ferguson
(RB)
Donte Moncrief
(WR)
Erik Swoope
(TE)
Robert Turbin
(RB)
Quan Bray
(WR)
Frank Gore
(RB)
Andrew Opoku
(WR)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Adam Vinatieri
(K)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
T.Y. Hilton
(WR)
Chester Rogers
(WR)
Donte Moncrief | Wide Receiver | #10
Team:
Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 8/6/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 222
College:
Mississippi
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 3 (90) / IND
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/30/2014: Signed a four-year, $2.745 million contract. The deal included a $539,800 signing bonus. 2016: $615,000, 2017: $705,000, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colts coach Chuck Pagano has pronounced Donte Moncrief (hamstring) "ready to go" for Week 16.
He was officially "full" on Thursday. Moncrief is good to go after missing only one game. Moncrief has settled in as a rich man's Sterling Shepard, making him more of a WR4 than WR3.
Dec 22 - 1:10 PM
Source:
George Bremer on Twitter
Donte Moncrief (hamstring) practiced again on Thursday.
He's practiced all week and should be a go for Saturday's game in Oakland. Moncrief is tied for the team lead with six touchdowns but has only averaged 34.6 yards per game this year. That makes him a risky WR3, even in a good matchup against a leaky Raiders secondary.
Dec 22 - 11:43 AM
Source:
Zak Keefer on Twitter
Donte Moncrief (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
He looks to be on track to play Week 16 against the Raiders after missing last week's blowout win over the Vikings. Moncrief is a TD-dependent WR3.
Dec 21 - 11:53 AM
Source:
George Bremer on Twitter
Donte Moncrief (hamstring) returned to Colts practice on Tuesday.
He's expected to be listed as "limited" on the Colts' first official injury report of the week. Moncrief missed Sunday's demolition of the Vikings, but is now on track for Saturday's game against the Raiders. At less than 100 percent, the touchdown-dependent Moncrief will be a WR4 if he suits up.
Dec 20 - 2:31 PM
Source:
Mike Chappell on Twitter
Donte Moncrief 'ready to go' for Week 16
Dec 22 - 1:10 PM
Moncrief (hamstring) expected to play Saturday
Dec 22 - 11:43 AM
Donte Moncrief practicing again Wednesday
Dec 21 - 11:53 AM
Donte Moncrief returns to practice on Tuesday
Dec 20 - 2:31 PM
More Donte Moncrief Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
IND
8
28
277
34.6
9.9
0
6
1
-1
-.1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
IND
16
32
444
27.8
13.9
2
3
4
17
1.1
4.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
IND
16
64
733
45.8
11.5
2
6
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
DET
6
64
10.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@DEN
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
KC
4
41
10.3
1
1
-1
-1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@GB
3
55
18.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
TEN
4
37
9.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
PIT
6
45
7.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
@NYJ
4
26
6.5
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
HOU
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@OAK
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17
Jan 1
JAC
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andrew Luck
2
Scott Tolzien
RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3
Josh Ferguson
4
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
3RB
1
Frank Gore
2
Robert Turbin
WR1
1
T.Y. Hilton
2
Phillip Dorsett
Questionable
Phillip Dorsett caught his lone target for a 50-yard touchdown in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.
Dorsett saw an increase in opportunity with Donte Moncrief (shoulder) inactive, but he was targeted just the once and got behind Minnesota's defense for what amounted to a game-sealing 50-yard score. While Dorsett's 2016 season has been a major disappointment, it was nice to see him finally make a play. Moncrief's status for Week 16 against the Raiders is uncertain.
Dec 18
WR2
1
Donte Moncrief
Questionable
Colts coach Chuck Pagano has pronounced Donte Moncrief (hamstring) "ready to go" for Week 16.
He was officially "full" on Thursday. Moncrief is good to go after missing only one game. Moncrief has settled in as a rich man's Sterling Shepard, making him more of a WR4 than WR3.
Dec 22
2
Chester Rogers
Questionable
Chester Rogers (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday.
With Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett healthy behind T.Y. Hilton, Rogers will head back to focusing on special teams. He's going to handle punt returns.
Nov 2
WR3
1
Phillip Dorsett
TE
1
Dwayne Allen
Questionable
Dwayne Allen caught 1-of-2 targets for 13 yards in the Colts' Week 15 win over the Vikings.
His other missed target was a dropped five-yard touchdown. Allen is involved in a three-man tight end rotation that also involves Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope, and Andrew Luck doesn't even look at Allen outside of scoring position. That makes Allen a classic touchdown-or-bust streamer regardless of opponent.
Dec 18
2
Jack Doyle
3
Erik Swoope
LT
1
Anthony Castonzo
2
Jeremy Vujnovich
LG
1
Jonotthan Harrison
Sidelined
Colts reserve OL Jonotthan Harrison is recovering from an appendectomy.
A center by trade, Harrison has played 61 snaps at guard this season. He's week to week, and will probably miss 2-3 contests.
Sep 29
C
1
Ryan Kelly
2
Austin Blythe
3
Kristjan Sokoli
RG
1
Denzelle Good
Questionable
Colts RG Denzelle Good (concussion) returned to a full practice on Wednesday.
He's on track to return this week after missing the last two games with a concussion. It's good news for a Colts' offensive line that's been running on fumes. Joe Haeg filled in for Good at right guard last week against the Vikings.
Dec 21
2
Joe Haeg
RT
1
Joe Reitz
Sidelined
The Colts will be without three starting offensive linemen in Week 15 against the Vikings.
They lost LG Jack Mewhort for the season in Week 14, while RT Joe Reitz (back) and RG Denzelle Good (ankle) have been ruled out. The entire right side of Indy's offensive line will be made up of rookies with first-rounder Ryan Kelly at center, fifth-rounder Joe Haeg at right guard, and third-rounder La'Raven Clark at right tackle. The Colts are in a scary situation entering a road trip to Minnesota to face one of the NFL's best defensive lines. Andrew Luck is going to have to get the ball out quick.
Dec 16
2
Le'Raven Clark
K
1
Adam Vinatieri
