Donte Moncrief | Wide Receiver | #10

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  (23) / 8/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 222
College: Mississippi
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (90) / IND
Contract: view contract details
Colts coach Chuck Pagano has pronounced Donte Moncrief (hamstring) "ready to go" for Week 16.
He was officially "full" on Thursday. Moncrief is good to go after missing only one game. Moncrief has settled in as a rich man's Sterling Shepard, making him more of a WR4 than WR3. Dec 22 - 1:10 PM
Source: George Bremer on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016IND82827734.69.9061-1-.1-1.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2014IND163244427.813.9234171.14.30000000
2015IND166473345.811.52600.0.00005000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11DET66410.7100.0000000
2Sep 18@DEN199.0000.0000000
8Oct 30KC44110.311-1-1.0000000
9Nov 6@GB35518.3100.0000000
11Nov 20TEN4379.3100.0000000
12Nov 24PIT6457.5100.0000000
13Dec 5@NYJ4266.5100.0000000
14Dec 11HOU00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@OAKGame scheduled for 12/24 4:05 PM ET
17Jan 1JACGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Scott Tolzien
RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3Josh Ferguson
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
3RB1Frank Gore
2Robert Turbin
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2Phillip Dorsett
WR21Donte Moncrief
2Chester Rogers
WR31Phillip Dorsett
TE1Dwayne Allen
2Jack Doyle
3Erik Swoope
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Jeremy Vujnovich
LG1Jonotthan Harrison
C1Ryan Kelly
2Austin Blythe
3Kristjan Sokoli
RG1Denzelle Good
2Joe Haeg
RT1Joe Reitz
2Le'Raven Clark
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 