Player Page
Weather
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Justin Hunter
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Knile Davis
(RB)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Ryan Malleck
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Shazier | Linebacker | #50
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 9/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 230
College:
Ohio State
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (15) / PIT
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/5/2014: Signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract. The deal contains $9 million guaranteed, including a $5.23 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,716,438, 2018: $8.718 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Steelers have exercised ILB Ryan Shazier's fifth-year option for 2018.
Shazier will make $1.716 million this year and an $8.718 million salary in 2018. Still only 24 years old, Shazier has been one of the NFL's most dynamic sideline-to-sideline playmakers when healthy -- with an emphasis on when healthy. He has missed 14-of-48 games due to various injuries the past three seasons, and often been a liability when trying to play hurt. Still, exercising the option was an easy choice for Pittsburgh, which now has Shazier under control for a reasonable $10.43 million over the next two years.
Apr 24 - 3:58 PM
Source:
Albert Breer on Twitter
Steelers ILB Ryan Shazier (knee) expects to return against the Patriots in Week 7.
Shazier returned to a full practice on Thursday and is on track to play for the first time since Week 3. Vince Williams will head back to the bench upon his return.
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 04:08:00 PM
Source:
Aditi Kinkhabwala on Twitter
Steelers ILB Ryan Shazier said his injured knee is "feeling a lot better."
Shazier has not played since aggravating a pre-existing injury Week 3, and there is a chance he is held out through the Week 8 bye. The linebacker hopes to return before then, however. Shazier has played just 24 of a possible 37 games in his career.
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 09:30:00 AM
Source:
Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Steelers ILB Ryan Shazier (knee) has been ruled out for Week 5.
One of the top coverage linebackers in football, Shazier's absence is an upgrade to Bilal Powell's matchup. Vince Williams will pick up another start.
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 01:32:00 PM
Steelers exercise ILB Shazier's 5th-yr option
Apr 24 - 3:58 PM
Shazier expects to play against New England
Thu, Oct 20, 2016 04:08:00 PM
Ryan Shazier says knee 'feeling a lot better'
Tue, Oct 11, 2016 09:30:00 AM
Ryan Shazier (knee) ruled out against Jets
Fri, Oct 7, 2016 01:32:00 PM
More Ryan Shazier Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
13
55
32
87
3.5
29
8.3
3
0
0
1
0
3
9
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
PIT
9
24
12
36
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
12
55
32
87
3.5
34
9.7
1
0
0
1
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
13
55
32
87
3.5
29
8.3
3
0
0
1
0
3
9
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
6
6
12
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
6
3
9
0.5
3
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
6
1
7
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
3
3
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
6
2
8
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
3
2
5
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
5
5
10
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CLE
7
1
8
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
Sidelined
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert declined to provide a timetable on Le'Veon Bell's (groin surgery) recovery.
"Our goal is to have him 100 percent for the 2017 season," is all Colbert would offer. Bell underwent surgery to repair a "core muscle injury" on March 13. Bell's recovery will almost certainly sideline him for all of OTAs, but he should be ready by or early in training camp. 25-year-old Bell has dealt with foot, groin, and multiple knee injuries entering his fifth NFL season.
Mar 26
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
3
Knile Davis
4
Brandon Brown-Dukes
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Knile Davis
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
Sidelined
Steelers WR DeMarcus Ayers underwent core-muscle surgery on Tuesday.
It's also known as sports-hernia surgery. Ayers was a seventh-round pick out of Houston last year and was promoted from the practice squad in December. He's looking at a recovery of about two months.
Feb 8
4
Dez Stewart
5
Marcus Tucker
WR2
1
Eli Rogers
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects third-year WR Sammie Coates to take "another leap" in 2017.
"I think he took a significant leap from Year No. 1 to Year No. 2, one that we expect," Tomlin claimed. "He faced some adversity throughout the journey, with injuries and so forth. I expect him to continue to grow, evolve and come with the level of preparedness that he had last year." Tomlin isn't kidding about the injuries, but it's hard to classify Coates' sophomore season as anything other than a major disappointment. There was no "leap." All Tomlin's comments really indicate is that the Steelers aren't prepared to throw in the towel, and that Coates will receive the benefit of the doubt for 2017. Coates will have vanishingly-little sleeper appeal if suspended WR Martavis Bryant is reinstated.
Mar 30
4
Justin Hunter
5
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Sporting News' Alex Marvez reports suspended WR Martavis Bryant met with the NFL's management council Thursday.
The meeting is yet another step in his efforts to be reinstated. The council reportedly told Bryant to "assemble a plan detailing safeguards that would help him prevent a relapse." Bryant will also need to meet with Roger Goodell and receive approval from the league's medical director before a final decision is made. Bryant is widely expected to gain reinstatement, but he still has a few hurdles to jump.
Apr 15
WR3
1
Cobi Hamilton
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
Ladarius Green (concussion) plans to be attend offseason workouts.
Green hasn't been medically cleared, but the Steelers are expecting him back. He was effective when healthy last year despite playing only six games. There should be more clarity on Green's status before OTAs.
Mar 17
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
5
Ryan Malleck
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Jerald Hawkins
3
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Matt Feiler
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Mike Matthews
3
Kyle Friend
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
