Ryan Shazier | Linebacker | #50

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 9/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 230
College: Ohio State
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (15) / PIT
Contract: view contract details
The Steelers have exercised ILB Ryan Shazier's fifth-year option for 2018.
Shazier will make $1.716 million this year and an $8.718 million salary in 2018. Still only 24 years old, Shazier has been one of the NFL's most dynamic sideline-to-sideline playmakers when healthy -- with an emphasis on when healthy. He has missed 14-of-48 games due to various injuries the past three seasons, and often been a liability when trying to play hurt. Still, exercising the option was an easy choice for Pittsburgh, which now has Shazier under control for a reasonable $10.43 million over the next two years. Apr 24 - 3:58 PM
Source: Albert Breer on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT135532873.5298.3300103900000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014PIT92412360.00.0000000100000
2015PIT125532873.5349.7100102400000
2016PIT135532873.5298.3300103900000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS5160.00.0100001200000
2Sep 18CIN66120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@PHI1120.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NE0220.00.0000000100000
9Nov 6@BAL6390.536.0000001000000
10Nov 13DAL4590.00.0000100000000
11Nov 20@CLE6171.01313.0000001100000
12Nov 24@IND3360.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4NYG3030.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@BUF6281.022.0000000100000
15Dec 18@CIN3251.01111.0000000100000
16Dec 25BAL55100.00.0100000100000
17Jan 1CLE7180.00.0100000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
3Knile Davis
4Brandon Brown-Dukes
5Gus Johnson
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2Knile Davis
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2Fitzgerald Toussaint
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
4Dez Stewart
5Marcus Tucker
WR21Eli Rogers
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Sammie Coates
4Justin Hunter
5Martavis Bryant
WR31Cobi Hamilton
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3Xavier Grimble
4David Johnson
5Ryan Malleck
LT1Ali Villanueva
2Jerald Hawkins
3Keavon Milton
LG1Ramon Foster
2Matt Feiler
C1Maurkice Pouncey
2Mike Matthews
3Kyle Friend
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Chris Hubbard
3Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 