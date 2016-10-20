Ryan Shazier | Linebacker | #50

Sidelined

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects third-year WR Sammie Coates to take "another leap" in 2017.

"I think he took a significant leap from Year No. 1 to Year No. 2, one that we expect," Tomlin claimed. "He faced some adversity throughout the journey, with injuries and so forth. I expect him to continue to grow, evolve and come with the level of preparedness that he had last year." Tomlin isn't kidding about the injuries, but it's hard to classify Coates' sophomore season as anything other than a major disappointment. There was no "leap." All Tomlin's comments really indicate is that the Steelers aren't prepared to throw in the towel, and that Coates will receive the benefit of the doubt for 2017. Coates will have vanishingly-little sleeper appeal if suspended WR Martavis Bryant is reinstated.