Player Page

Weather | Roster

Anthony Barr | Linebacker | #55

Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age / DOB:  (25) / 3/18/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 255
College: UCLA
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Vikings exercised SLB Anthony Barr's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The No. 9 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Barr appeared to break out in 2015 before taking a major step backward last season. Asked which areas Barr needed to improve in last December, coach Mike Zimmer replied "all." The option is guaranteed for injury only. Barr could still be sent packing next offseason. May 1 - 3:11 PM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
More Anthony Barr Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014MIN125515704.0235.8000312300000
2015MIN145414683.5205.71320003700000
2016MIN163833712.0157.5000101400000
Anthony Barr's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Anthony Barr's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Anthony Barr's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Anthony Barr's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@TEN1120.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18GB1120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@CAR2571.077.0000000000000
4Oct 3NYG3030.00.0000000100000
5Oct 9HOU1120.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PHI4150.00.0000100000000
8Oct 31@CHI3140.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6DET2570.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@WAS4260.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20ARZ4370.00.0000000100000
12Nov 24@DET4041.088.0000000000000
13Dec 1DAL1230.00.0000001000000
14Dec 11@JAC4260.00.0000000100000
15Dec 18IND0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@GB3360.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1CHI1560.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Teddy Bridgewater
3Case Keenum
4Taylor Heinicke
RB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3Jerick McKinnon
4Bishop Sankey
5C.J. Ham
GLB1Dalvin Cook
2Latavius Murray
3RB1Jerick McKinnon
2Dalvin Cook
WR11Stefon Diggs
2Jarius Wright
3Isaac Fruechte
4Moritz Bohringer
5Stacy Coley
WR21Adam Thielen
2Laquon Treadwell
3Rodney Adams
4Cayleb Jones
5Mitch Mathews
WR31Jarius Wright
TE1Kyle Rudolph
2David Morgan
3Bucky Hodges
4Kyle Carter
5Nick Truesdell
LT1Riley Reiff
2T.J. Clemmings
3Rashod Hill
LG1Alex Boone
2Willie Beavers
3Danny Isidora
C1Joe Berger
2Nick Easton
RG1Pat Elflein
2Zac Kerin
3Austin Shepherd
RT1Mike Remmers
2Jeremiah Sirles
3Reid Fragel
4Marquis Lucas
K1Kai Forbath
2Marshall Koehn
 

 