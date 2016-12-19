Anthony Barr | Linebacker | #55 Team: Minnesota Vikings Age / DOB: (25) / 3/18/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 255 College: UCLA Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (9) / MIN Contract: view contract details [x] 5/20/2014: Signed a four-year $12,743,500 contract. The deal is fully guaranteed, including a $7.588 million signing bonus. 2017: $2,157,750, 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Vikings exercised SLB Anthony Barr's fifth-year team option for 2018. The No. 9 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Barr appeared to break out in 2015 before taking a major step backward last season. Asked which areas Barr needed to improve in last December, coach Mike Zimmer replied "all." The option is guaranteed for injury only. Barr could still be sent packing next offseason. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer replied "All" when asked Monday areas in which SLB Anthony Barr needs improvement. After a breakout 2015 campaign, Barr has taken a step back as a third-year pro, most noticeably struggling in pass coverage. Barr has also contributed little as a pass rusher. Barr is signed through 2017 with a club option for 2018. Source: Matt Vensel on Twitter

Vikings SLB Anthony Barr (groin) is probable for Week 16 against the Giants. He's sat out the last two games with a groin injury but has practiced on a limited basis this week. Chad Greenway and Edmond Robinson split time at strong side linebacker during his absence. Source: Matt Vensel on Twitter