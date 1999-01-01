Player Page

Jimmie Ward | Defensive Back | #25

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 7/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 193
College: Northern Illinois
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (30) / SF
Contract: view contract details
49ers exercised DB Jimmie Ward's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The extremely versatile defensive back has had some injury issues, so the move isn't entirely without risk for the 49ers. Option years are guaranteed for injury only. Nevertheless, Ward is a building block for a team with very few of them. The 49ers' best corner in 2016, Ward is expected to play free safety this season. May 1 - 2:05 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014SF 8191200.00.0000000200000
2015SF 16479561.099.01291000600000
2016SF 114410541.077.01801011200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR3030.00.0000000200000
2Sep 18@CAR5490.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@SEA1010.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23TB2020.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6NO4150.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13@ARZ7070.00.0000000400000
11Nov 20NE5050.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@MIA3250.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4@CHI4040.00.0000101000000
14Dec 11NYJ83111.077.0180000300000
15Dec 18@ATL2020.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Brian Hoyer
2Matt Barkley
3C.J. Beathard
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3Joe Williams
4DuJuan Harris
5Kapri Bibbs
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Tim Hightower
FB1Kyle Juszczyk
WR11Pierre Garcon
2Jeremy Kerley
3Aaron Burbridge
4Eric Rogers
5Rashad Ross
WR21Marquise Goodwin
2Aldrick Robinson
3DeAndre Smelter
4Chris Harper
5Trent Taylor
WR31Jeremy Kerley
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Logan Paulsen
5George Kittle
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Daniel Kilgore
3Tim Barnes
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Josh Garnett
3Alex Balducci
RT1Trent Brown
2Garry Gilliam
K1Robbie Gould
2Nick Rose
 

 