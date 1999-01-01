Jimmie Ward | Defensive Back | #25 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (25) / 7/18/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 193 College: Northern Illinois Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (30) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 5/22/2014: Signed a four-year, $7.112 million contract. The deal contains $5.722 million guaranteed -- a $3.492 million signing bonus and each of Ward's first three base salaries. 2017: $690,000 (+ $677,390 roster bonus + $22,500 workout bonus), 2018: $8.526 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers exercised DB Jimmie Ward's fifth-year team option for 2018. The extremely versatile defensive back has had some injury issues, so the move isn't entirely without risk for the 49ers. Option years are guaranteed for injury only. Nevertheless, Ward is a building block for a team with very few of them. The 49ers' best corner in 2016, Ward is expected to play free safety this season.

49ers DB Jimmie Ward could still see time at cornerback in 2017. Ward is expected to move to free safety, but spent the first three years of his career at corner, manning both the boundary and inside. GM John Lynch said the team hasn't decided if it will exercise Ward's fifth-year team option for 2018, but his versatility will work in his favor. Source: Can Inman on Twitter

49ers GM John Lynch confirmed CB Jimmie Ward will move to free safety. Ward was the 49ers' best cornerback last season, covering the slot, but Lynch believes he profiles best at safety in the new "Seahawks-style" 4-3 under DC Robert Saleh. With Ward moving to safety, it's one of the few positions the 49ers have options, including Eric Reid, Antonie Bethea, and Jaquiski Tartt. Bethea, scheduled to count $7 million against the cap, could be a cut candidate. Source: SFGate.com