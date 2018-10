Darqueze Dennard | Defensive Back | #21 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (27) / 10/10/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 200 College: Michigan State Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (24) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 6/12/2014: Signed a four-year, $7.978 million contract. The deal contains $6.47 million guaranteed, including a $4.122 million signing bonus. 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bengals ruled out CB Darqueze Dennard (shoulder), LB Vontaze Burfict (hip), and LB Nick Vigil (knee) for Week 8 against the Bucs. Dennard is the Bengals' slot corner, and Vigil is the defense's leading tackler. Burfict is obviously a playmaker when on the field, but that's been rare this year. Adam Humphries is a decent dart-throw WR3/4 in PPR formats, while TE O.J. Howard should have more room to roam over the middle of the field.

Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard exited Week 6 against the Steelers with a shoulder injury. Dennard was injured while fighting for a ball at the goal line with JuJu Smith-Schuster, who leaped over the top of Dennard's head to come down with it.

Bengals exercised CB Darqueze Dennard's fifth-year option for 2018. That will pay him $8.5 million, a steep price for a player who has never been anything more than mediocre since arriving as the No. 24 overall pick in 2014. Dennard earned PFF's No. 93 corner grade out of 119 qualifiers last year while playing behind Dre Kirkpatrick and Pacman Jones. He's started just four of 39 career games. Source: Paul Dehner on Twitter