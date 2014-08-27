Player Page

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/21/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 208
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (21) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Packers exercised FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The No. 21 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clinton-Dix is coming off back-to-back strong seasons. Clinton-Dix has never missed an NFL game. May 1 - 2:26 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014GB 166628941.00.0190100600000
2015GB 1683171003.0144.7220001300000
2016GB 166218800.536.05750001700000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC5050.00.0000001100000
2Sep 18@MIN2130.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25DET4150.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NYG5160.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16DAL6170.00.0000000000000
7Oct 20CHI0110.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@ATL4150.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6IND1230.536.02200000200000
10Nov 13@TEN5270.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@WAS4040.00.0000000000000
12Nov 28@PHI3030.00.01120000100000
13Dec 4HOU6170.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11SEA3140.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@CHI3250.00.02430000200000
16Dec 24MIN5380.00.0000000100000
17Jan 1@DET6170.00.0000000000000

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
3Joe Callahan
RB1Ty Montgomery
2Jamaal Williams
3Aaron Jones
4Devante Mays
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2Aaron Ripkowski
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
2Joe Kerridge
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Geronimo Allison
3Jeff Janis
4DeAngelo Yancey
5Max McCaffrey
WR21Davante Adams
2Randall Cobb
3Trevor Davis
4Antwan Goodley
5Malachi Dupre
WR31Randall Cobb
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Lance Kendricks
3Richard Rodgers
4Beau Sandland
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Lucas Patrick
3Justin McCray
C1Corey Linsley
2Jacob Flores
3Kofi Amichia
RG1Jahri Evans
2Don Barclay
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 