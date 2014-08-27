Ha Ha Clinton-Dix | Defensive Back | #21

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Hot Hitter Rundown
May 1
Top 10 Prospects: May 1
May 1
Daily Dose: National Treasure
May 1
One Month Down
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Eaton Down
Apr 30
Week That Was: Thames Aflame
Apr 29
Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away
Apr 29
The Week Ahead: Bruised Waino
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A's activate RHP Sonny Gray from 10-day DL
Noah Syndergaard has partial lat muscle tear
Daniel Descalso slugs walk-off homer in 13th
Wil Myers sinks Giants with three-run blast
Ty Blach hurls seven shutout innings Sunday
Norris records another save Sunday vs. TEX
Sano homers, drives in five Sunday versus KC
Duvall goes 4-for-5 in comeback win at STL
Keuchel dominant again, Astros defeat A's
Nats' Rendon has 3 homers, 10 RBI in rout
Domingo Santana slugs two homers vs. ATL
Braun leaves game with trapezius tightness
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jamaal Charles visiting the Broncos Tuesday
Kyle Shan banged table for Joe Williams pick
Pack officially exercise Clinton-Dix's option
49ers exercise Jimmie Ward's 5th-year option
Steelers turn out the lights on Mett Show
Gareon Conley meeting with police on Monday
Report: Glennon feels 'cheated on' by Bears
Packers (again) dumping RB Christine Michael
Writer 'doesn't see' Eagles inking J. Charles
Jaguars decide to pick up Bortles' '18 option
Eagles expected to use RBBC in backfield
D. Sproles expects to retire after '17 season
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Preview Pod for Monday & DFS
May 1
Dose: No Tooth? No Problem
May 1
Mailbag: Clippers on the Clock
May 1
Preview: Cavaliers vs Raptors
Apr 30
Dose: Sunday Previews
Apr 30
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 30
Apr 29
Playoff Previews: Wiz vs. C's
Apr 29
Dose: Wall the Wizard
Apr 29
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kyle Lowry says his back is feeling better
Markieff Morris' status still up in the air
Paul Pierce's storied NBA career ends Sunday
Gordon Hayward scores 26 points in Game 7 win
Derrick Favors double-doubles in Game 7 win
Chris Paul held to 13 points in Game 7 loss
Markieff Morris says he’ll play in Game 2
John Wall double-doubles in Game 1 loss
Isaiah Thomas nets 33 points in Game 1 win
Rudy Gobert (ankle) will play in Game 7
Gerald Green will remain in starting lineup
Chris Paul scores 29, forces Game 7 on Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Ducks Respond in Edmonton
May 1
Talbot Steals Game 2 vs Ducks
Apr 29
Crosby leads Pens in Game 1
Apr 28
Dose: Fiddler on the Roof
Apr 27
Podcast: Second-Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: On to Round Two
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 25
West Second Round Preview
Apr 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Clarke MacArthur (UBI) expects to play Tues.
Hornqvist (LBI) seems unlikely to play Monday
Jakob Silfverberg, Ducks romp Oilers 6-3
Sami Vatanen returns to action Sunday night
Ryan Ellis has a 6-game playoff point streak
Patric Hornqvist (leg) is questionable Monday
Phil Kessel, Guentzel lead Pens past Caps
New Jersey Devils win 2017 NHL draft lottery
Penguins get Carl Hagelin (LBI) back Saturday
Jean-Gabriel Pageau steals Gm 2 with 4 goals
Kevin Bieksa might miss rest of round 2
Rangers make no lineup changes ahead of G2
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Richmond Int'l Raceway
Apr 30
Update: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 29
DFS: Richmond (Spring)
Apr 28
Chasing Richmond (Spring)
Apr 27
Caps After Bristol (Spring)
Apr 26
Wrapup: Bristol Motor Speedway
Apr 24
Update: Texas (Spring)
Apr 22
Food City 500 Stats
Apr 20
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
DNF for Todd Szegedy in Spring Sizzler 200
Jeremy Clements: ToyotaCare 250 results
Chase Dowling: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Casey Mears: ToyotaCare 250 results
Gary Putnam: Spring Sizzler 200 results
Dylan Lupton: ToyotaCare 250 results
Ted Christopher: Spring Sizzler 200 results
D.J. Kennington secures sponsor for Talladega
Pastrana partners with Niece Motorsports
Preece wins NAPA Spring Sizzler at Stafford
Sargeant wins Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200
Martin Truex Jr. overcomes penalty for top-10
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
GolfSixes Preview
May 1
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 25
Zurich Classic: NOLA Preview
Apr 24
Chappell bags first win at VTO
Apr 24
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 24
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Brown & Kisner fall short in Zurich playoff
Smith & Blixt win Zurich in Monday playoff
Spieth & Palmer solo 4th; five shy of playoff
Kraft & Tway finish solo 3rd with 11-under 61
Blixt & Smith head to Monday playoff with 64
Kisner forces playoff w/ walk-off hole-out 3
Chase Koepka earns top-5 exemption in NOLA
Recalculation rewards Poulter w/ TOUR status
Zurich finale suspended; dangerous weather
Levy lands Volvo China Open for second time
Senden taking indefinite leave of absence
MDF sends six teams packing at Zurich Classic
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
Mock Draft: Trubisky goes #1
Apr 26
NFL Draft prop bets
Apr 25
Mock Draft VI
Apr 25
Podcast: Dueling Mock Drafts
Apr 24
Norris: Top 150 Draft Board
Apr 23
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Rawleigh Williams carted off field Saturday
LSU's Arden Key has no plans to sit in 2017
Mr Irrelevant: Chad Kelly falls to last pick
Lions add QB Brad Kaaya behind Stafford
Brantley falls to sixth round after arrest
Marlon Mack lands in Indy behind Gore
Wayne Gallman added to Giants' backfield mix
Steelers take quarterback flyer on Josh Dobbs
Auburn EDGE Carl Lawson slides to Day 3
Redskins add Samaje Perine to backfield
Jaguars take Dede Westbrook amid backlash
Bama's ArDarius Stewart drafted in 3rd round
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 35
Apr 29
Late Fitness Check GW35
Apr 28
Sean's Super Subs - GW35
Apr 28
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW35
Apr 28
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 35
Apr 27
AM's Perfect XI - Week 35
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter-Week 35
Apr 26
Overreaction Monday - Week 34
Apr 24
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Bailly seen with strapped ankle after injury
Luke Shaw may have a 'very big injury'
Rash Gabriel defending seals NLD loss
Eriksen the catalyst as Spurs with NLD
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Negredo has his revenge against Man City
Chelsea powers past Everton in second half
Everton slump continues with Chelsea loss
Gabriel Jesus starts, scores in City draw
Siggy's sublime FK rescues big point for SWA
Even with big break, United drop points late
Vardy, Foxes conjure memories of last season
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Davante Adams
(WR)
Mason Crosby
(K)
Brett Hundley
(QB)
Devante Mays
(RB)
Aaron Rodgers
(QB)
Geronimo Allison
(WR)
Trevor Davis
(WR)
Jeff Janis
(WR)
Max McCaffrey
(WR)
Richard Rodgers
(TE)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Malachi Dupre
(WR)
Aaron Jones
(RB)
Ty Montgomery
(RB)
Beau Sandland
(TE)
Joe Callahan
(QB)
Antwan Goodley
(WR)
Lance Kendricks
(TE)
Jordy Nelson
(WR)
Jamaal Williams
(RB)
Randall Cobb
(WR)
Derek Hart
(TE)
Joe Kerridge
(RB)
Aaron Ripkowski
(RB)
DeAngelo Yancey
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 12/21/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 208
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (21) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
5/29/2014: Signed a four-year, $8,338,501 contract. The deal contains $7.559 million guaranteed, including a $4,384,364 signing bonus. 2017: $778,534 (+ $778,534 roster bonus), 2018: Club Option, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Packers exercised FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's fifth-year team option for 2018.
The No. 21 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clinton-Dix is coming off back-to-back strong seasons. Clinton-Dix has never missed an NFL game.
May 1 - 2:26 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The free safety competition between Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Micah Hyde remains open.
The duo will play in the fourth preseason game as the coaching staff tries to get one final look. Somewhat surprisingly, Hyde has been running ahead of Clinton-Dix throughout camp, although both players have gotten extensive reps with the first-stringers.
Wed, Aug 27, 2014 09:43:00 AM
Source:
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Packers signed No. 21 overall pick FS Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a four-year contract.
As is the case with all first-round picks, the deal includes a fifth-year team option for 2018. Ticketed for free safety duties, Clinton-Dix (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) has plus range and is a sure tackler. He flashed man-cover skills at Alabama. "HHCD" should be employed as a true center fielder in Green Bay.
Thu, May 29, 2014 02:49:00 PM
Source:
Tom Silverstein on Twitter
Packers selected Alabama FS Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft.
It was an easy pick for GM Ted Thompson, whose defense badly needed free safety help. Expect Morgan Burnett to focus on "box" duties in 2014, and Micah Hyde to stay at corner. Clinton-Dix (6-foot-1, 208) was a two-year starter in Nick Saban's secondary, recording seven career interceptions and showing flexibility as both a box and deep safety. He has plus range, is a sure tackler, and even flashed man-cover skills at Alabama. "HHCD" isn't a special athlete, but that kind of versatility at safety is coveted in a "matchup league." Clinton-Dix clocked a 4.58 forty at the Combine with a 33-inch vertical and 9-foot-11 broad jump. He could afford to add upper-body strength, managing 11 reps on the bench. Look for Clinton-Dix to be a true centerfielder under DC Dom Capers.
Thu, May 8, 2014 10:35:00 PM
Pack officially exercise Clinton-Dix's option
May 1 - 2:26 PM
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Hyde still in battle
Wed, Aug 27, 2014 09:43:00 AM
Packers get Ha Ha Clinton-Dix under contract
Thu, May 29, 2014 02:49:00 PM
Packers nab Ha-Ha Clinton Dix at No. 21
Thu, May 8, 2014 10:35:00 PM
More Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Peterson
NO
(2992)
2
M. Lynch
OAK
(2900)
3
M. Trubisky
CHI
(2349)
4
J. Mixon
CIN
(2227)
5
R. Griffin III
FA
(2084)
6
C. McCaffrey
CAR
(2073)
7
R. Jennings
FA
(2068)
8
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2028)
9
G. Conley
OAK
(1999)
10
J. Cutler
FA
(1918)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
GB
16
66
28
94
1.0
0
.0
1
9
0
1
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
GB
16
83
17
100
3.0
14
4.7
2
2
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
GB
16
62
18
80
0.5
3
6.0
5
75
0
0
0
1
7
0
0
0
0
0
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@JAC
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@MIN
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DET
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYG
5
1
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
DAL
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
CHI
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@ATL
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
IND
1
2
3
0.5
3
6.0
2
20
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TEN
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@WAS
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 28
@PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
1
12
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
HOU
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
SEA
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CHI
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
2
43
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIN
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@DET
6
1
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
3
Joe Callahan
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Jamaal Williams
3
Aaron Jones
4
Devante Mays
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Aaron Ripkowski
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
2
Joe Kerridge
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Jeff Janis
4
DeAngelo Yancey
5
Max McCaffrey
WR2
1
Davante Adams
2
Randall Cobb
3
Trevor Davis
4
Antwan Goodley
5
Malachi Dupre
WR3
1
Randall Cobb
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Lance Kendricks
3
Richard Rodgers
4
Beau Sandland
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Lucas Patrick
3
Justin McCray
C
1
Corey Linsley
Sidelined
Packers C Corey Linsley is recovering from ankle surgery, and could be sidelined until training camp.
It's apparently a "clean up" operation stemming from Linsley's 2015 high-ankle sprain. Linsley missed seven games in 2016 with a hamstring issue. He's expected to be close to 100 percent by "mid-May," but the notoriously injury-cautious Pack will likely hold him out until camp. Linsley is an above average pivot when healthy.
Mar 6
2
Jacob Flores
3
Kofi Amichia
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Don Barclay
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
Headlines
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
Evan Silva grades each NFC team after the 2017 NFL draft.
More NFL Columns
»
Draft 2017: NFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
Draft 2017: AFC Draft Grades
May 1
»
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 30
»
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 29
»
Live 2017 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
»
Silva & Norris' Round Two Mock
Apr 28
»
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 28
»
Silva's Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 27
NFL Headlines
»
Jamaal Charles visiting the Broncos Tuesday
»
Kyle Shan banged table for Joe Williams pick
»
Pack officially exercise Clinton-Dix's option
»
49ers exercise Jimmie Ward's 5th-year option
»
Steelers turn out the lights on Mett Show
»
Gareon Conley meeting with police on Monday
»
Report: Glennon feels 'cheated on' by Bears
»
Packers (again) dumping RB Christine Michael
»
Writer 'doesn't see' Eagles inking J. Charles
»
Jaguars decide to pick up Bortles' '18 option
»
Eagles expected to use RBBC in backfield
»
D. Sproles expects to retire after '17 season
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Touches
»
Free MLB Draft Guide w/ your 1st FanDuel deposit
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved