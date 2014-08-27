Ha Ha Clinton-Dix | Defensive Back | #21

The No. 21 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Clinton-Dix is coming off back-to-back strong seasons. Clinton-Dix has never missed an NFL game.

The duo will play in the fourth preseason game as the coaching staff tries to get one final look. Somewhat surprisingly, Hyde has been running ahead of Clinton-Dix throughout camp, although both players have gotten extensive reps with the first-stringers.

It was an easy pick for GM Ted Thompson, whose defense badly needed free safety help. Expect Morgan Burnett to focus on "box" duties in 2014, and Micah Hyde to stay at corner. Clinton-Dix (6-foot-1, 208) was a two-year starter in Nick Saban's secondary, recording seven career interceptions and showing flexibility as both a box and deep safety. He has plus range, is a sure tackler, and even flashed man-cover skills at Alabama. "HHCD" isn't a special athlete, but that kind of versatility at safety is coveted in a "matchup league." Clinton-Dix clocked a 4.58 forty at the Combine with a 33-inch vertical and 9-foot-11 broad jump. He could afford to add upper-body strength, managing 11 reps on the bench. Look for Clinton-Dix to be a true centerfielder under DC Dom Capers.