Player Page

Weather | Roster

Calvin Pryor | Defensive Back | #25

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/2/1992
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 207
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jets will not pick up SS Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option for 2018.
It is not a surprise after the Jets added two safeties in the first two rounds of the draft. New York would undoubtedly like to trade Pryor, but that may be difficult with the draft finished. Pryor is now scheduled to be a free agent after the season. May 2 - 8:44 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Calvin Pryor Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014NYJ163625610.512.0000000200000
2015NYJ135019690.00.02470001600000
2016NYJ154517620.00.0000001500000
Calvin Pryor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Calvin Pryor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Calvin Pryor's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Calvin Pryor's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15@BUF2240.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@KC3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2SEA5270.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@PIT7070.00.0000000000000
6Oct 17@ARZ5050.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BAL3140.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@CLE3030.00.0000000200000
9Nov 6@MIA3030.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13LAR3250.00.0000001100000
12Nov 27NE2130.00.0000000100000
14Dec 11@SF2240.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17MIA4260.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24@NE2460.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1BUF1120.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Bryce Petty
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Brandon Wilds
5Romar Morris
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
FB1Julian Howsare
2Chris Swain
WR11Eric Decker
2Robby Anderson
3ArDarius Stewart
4Charone Peake
5Myles White
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
4Chad Hansen
5Quinton Patton
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Jordan Leggett
3Eric Tomlinson
4Braedon Bowman
5Brian Parker
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Brandon Shell
3Donald Hawkins
LG1James Carpenter
2Dakota Dozier
C1Wesley Johnson
2Jonotthan Harrison
RG1Brian Winters
2Craig Watts
RT1Ben Ijalana
2Brent Qvale
3Jeff Adams
K1Chandler Catanzaro
2Ross Martin
 

 