Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Calvin Pryor | Defensive Back | #25
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 7/2/1992
Ht / Wt:
5'11' / 207
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/2/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.56 million contract. The deal included a $4.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,587,717, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jets will not pick up SS Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option for 2018.
It is not a surprise after the Jets added two safeties in the first two rounds of the draft. New York would undoubtedly like to trade Pryor, but that may be difficult with the draft finished. Pryor is now scheduled to be a free agent after the season.
May 2 - 8:44 AM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Jets GM Mike Maccagnan declined to say whether the team would pick up SS Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option for 2018.
That means he's probably a goner after this year. Pryor arrived in New York with huge expectations but has been a colossal bust, grading out as PFF's No. 87 safety out of 91 qualifiers in 2016. ESPN's Rich Cimini previously suggested the Jets could look to trade Pryor, but we imagine interest would be scant.
Mar 24 - 2:44 PM
Source:
Rich Cimini on Twitter
A league source told ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini that New York may look to trade SS Calvin Pryor this offseason.
Pryor was the 18th pick in the 2014 draft by the John Idzik-Rex Ryan regime. Ryan immediately compared Pryor to former All-Pro Jack Tatum. Despite laying an occasional big hit, Pryor has been a non-playmaker for Gang Green. With 42 career games under his belt, Pryor has forced just two fumbles and picked off two passes. He's constantly out of place in coverage.
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:03:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Jets SS Calvin Pryor has been removed from the Week 14 injury report.
He's cleared the concussion protocol. Pryor will miss only one game after sitting out last week. His return upgrades the Jets run defense.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 07:31:00 PM
Report: Jets will not pick up Pryor's option
May 2 - 8:44 AM
Jets still unsure on Pryor's 5th-year option
Mar 24 - 2:44 PM
Jets could try and trade SS Calvin Pryor?
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 10:03:00 AM
Calvin Pryor cleared from concussion
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 07:31:00 PM
More Calvin Pryor Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2014
NYJ
16
36
25
61
0.5
1
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
13
50
19
69
0.0
0
.0
2
47
0
0
0
1
6
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NYJ
15
45
17
62
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
Calvin Pryor's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Calvin Pryor's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Calvin Pryor's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Calvin Pryor's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
5
2
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
3
2
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
2
2
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
2
4
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Josh McCown
2
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
The New York Daily News believes Bryce Petty is on the roster bubble.
Petty was overmatched in four starts before ending last season on IR. There are two years left on his rookie deal, but he could be cut if the Jets draft a quarterback. Recovering from labrum surgery, Petty is questionable for OTAs.
Apr 15
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback.
The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.
Mar 5
2
Bilal Powell
3
Elijah McGuire
4
Brandon Wilds
5
Romar Morris
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
FB
1
Julian Howsare
2
Chris Swain
WR1
1
Eric Decker
Sidelined
The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta believes the Jets may still move on from Eric Decker before the season.
"Don't be surprised if the veteran wide receiver isn't on the roster this season," writes Mehta. Decker isn't healthy yet following hip and shoulder surgeries, so the Jets can't really move on from him now unless it's via release with a failed physical. GM Mike Maccagnan would surely want to see if he can get anything for Decker on the trade market before releasing him. The Jets are in full-blown tear-it-down rebuild mode, so keeping a (likely) unhappy Decker around for it doesn't make much sense at his salary. If healthy, Decker is still a plus starter.
Apr 7
2
Robby Anderson
3
ArDarius Stewart
4
Charone Peake
5
Myles White
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
Suspended
Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air.
"He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.
Mar 31
3
Devin Smith
Sidelined
Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL.
Sigh. A tantalizing prospect coming out of Ohio State, Smith has so far been limited to just 14 games in two seasons and has rarely taken the field at full strength. This is Smith's second ACL tear since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. With Smith unavailable, Josh McCown will open the season throwing to Eric Decker (who is coming off shoulder and hip surgeries), Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. It could be a long year for Gang Green.
Apr 29
4
Chad Hansen
5
Quinton Patton
Sidelined
Jets signed WR Quinton Patton, formerly of the 49ers.
Coming off a career high 37 catches for 408 yards, Patton is reuniting with WRs coach John Morton, who coached Patton the first two years of his career under Jim Harbaugh. Not an explosive athlete, Patton makes his name with competence and sure hands. He'll fight for No. 3 or 4 duties in New York.
Mar 23
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Suspended
NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy.
The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his roster spot, as he won't count against the Opening Day 53. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.
Mar 15
2
Jordan Leggett
3
Eric Tomlinson
4
Braedon Bowman
5
Brian Parker
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
2
Brandon Shell
3
Donald Hawkins
LG
1
James Carpenter
2
Dakota Dozier
C
1
Wesley Johnson
2
Jonotthan Harrison
RG
1
Brian Winters
2
Craig Watts
RT
1
Ben Ijalana
2
Brent Qvale
3
Jeff Adams
K
1
Chandler Catanzaro
2
Ross Martin
