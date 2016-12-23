Calvin Pryor | Defensive Back | #25

Skill Players

The New York Daily News believes Bryce Petty is on the roster bubble. Petty was overmatched in four starts before ending last season on IR. There are two years left on his rookie deal, but he could be cut if the Jets draft a quarterback. Recovering from labrum surgery, Petty is questionable for OTAs.

RB 1 Matt Forte Sidelined

NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes reports the Jets are looking to add a fullback. The move suggests the offense will change dramatically from the mostly spread attack under former OC Chan Gailey. Hughes reports New York is expected to put an "emphasis on the run game," which would be excellent news for Matt Forte's and Bilal Powell's fantasy values. Hughes mentions Mike Tolbert and Marcel Reece, but neither is a great lead blocker. Patrick DiMarco would make a lot of sense if the Falcons let him hit the open market.

The New York Daily News' Manish Mehta believes the Jets may still move on from Eric Decker before the season. "Don't be surprised if the veteran wide receiver isn't on the roster this season," writes Mehta. Decker isn't healthy yet following hip and shoulder surgeries, so the Jets can't really move on from him now unless it's via release with a failed physical. GM Mike Maccagnan would surely want to see if he can get anything for Decker on the trade market before releasing him. The Jets are in full-blown tear-it-down rebuild mode, so keeping a (likely) unhappy Decker around for it doesn't make much sense at his salary. If healthy, Decker is still a plus starter.

Coach Todd Bowles said suspended WR Jalin Marshall's roster spot is now up in the air. "He'll get the reps early on, but obviously as a coach you understand that he's not going to be around the first four games and (other) guys are going to get more of the reps," Bowles said. "And you open a door and give a guy a chance to play, if he takes his spot he takes his spot." Marshall opened last season as the No. 4 receiver but gut hurt and fell behind Robby Anderson and Charone Peake. Now that he's banned because of PEDs, Marshall may not make the team.

Devin Smith will miss the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL. Sigh. A tantalizing prospect coming out of Ohio State, Smith has so far been limited to just 14 games in two seasons and has rarely taken the field at full strength. This is Smith's second ACL tear since arriving as a second-round pick in 2015. With Smith unavailable, Josh McCown will open the season throwing to Eric Decker (who is coming off shoulder and hip surgeries), Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson. It could be a long year for Gang Green.

Jets signed WR Quinton Patton, formerly of the 49ers. Coming off a career high 37 catches for 408 yards, Patton is reuniting with WRs coach John Morton, who coached Patton the first two years of his career under Jim Harbaugh. Not an explosive athlete, Patton makes his name with competence and sure hands. He'll fight for No. 3 or 4 duties in New York.

NFL suspended Austin Seferian-Jenkins two games for violating the substance abuse policy. The suspension stems from his September DUI. Seferian-Jenkins can participate in OTAs/preseason, but will miss the first two weeks. It shouldn't impact his roster spot, as he won't count against the Opening Day 53. The Jets have just Braedon Bowman, Eric Tomlinson and Jason Vander Laan behind ASJ.

