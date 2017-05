Calvin Pryor | Defensive Back | #25 Team: New York Jets Age / DOB: (24) / 7/2/1992 Ht / Wt: 5'11' / 207 College: Louisville Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (18) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 6/2/2014: Signed a four-year, $8.56 million contract. The deal included a $4.5 million signing bonus. 2017: $1,587,717, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Jets will not pick up SS Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option for 2018. It is not a surprise after the Jets added two safeties in the first two rounds of the draft. New York would undoubtedly like to trade Pryor, but that may be difficult with the draft finished. Pryor is now scheduled to be a free agent after the season. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Jets GM Mike Maccagnan declined to say whether the team would pick up SS Calvin Pryor's fifth-year option for 2018. That means he's probably a goner after this year. Pryor arrived in New York with huge expectations but has been a colossal bust, grading out as PFF's No. 87 safety out of 91 qualifiers in 2016. ESPN's Rich Cimini previously suggested the Jets could look to trade Pryor, but we imagine interest would be scant. Source: Rich Cimini on Twitter

A league source told ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini that New York may look to trade SS Calvin Pryor this offseason. Pryor was the 18th pick in the 2014 draft by the John Idzik-Rex Ryan regime. Ryan immediately compared Pryor to former All-Pro Jack Tatum. Despite laying an occasional big hit, Pryor has been a non-playmaker for Gang Green. With 42 career games under his belt, Pryor has forced just two fumbles and picked off two passes. He's constantly out of place in coverage. Source: ESPN.com