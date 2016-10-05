Jason Verrett | Defensive Back | #22

The option will be worth north of $8 million. Verrett has certainly been worth the money when on the field, but he has played in just 24 games in three seasons including just four in 2016 before undergoing surgery on a torn left ACL. That history is a big concern considering the option is guaranteed for injury only, but it is a risk the Chargers will likely take to retain one of the better young corners in the game.

He's done for the year. Verrett was off to another Pro Bowl season, locking down Jeremy Maclin, Allen Robinson, and Brandin Cooks in three of his four games. He played through the injury the last two weeks, but will undergo surgery. Verrett's loss leaves Casey Hayward and Brandon Flowers as San Diego's starting corners. It's a major downgrade to their pass defense.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Chargers CB Jason Verrett "worries" he may have a torn ligament in his knee and will undergo tests on Wednesday.

Verrett is hoping it's not severe enough to cost him games, or the rest of the season, but this is obviously a major concern. Verrett shut down Jeremy Maclin and Allen Robinson in Weeks 1 and 2, but got taken out back to the woodshed by T.Y. Hilton in Week 3, and Verrett says the knee has been an issue the past two games. His loss would be another big blow to the Chargers.