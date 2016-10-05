Player Page

Jason Verrett | Defensive Back | #22

Team: San Diego Chargers
Age / DOB:  (25) / 6/18/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 188
College: TCU
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 1 (25) / SD
Contract: view contract details
ESPN's Eric D. Williams expects the Chargers to pick up Jason Verrett's fifth-year option.
The option will be worth north of $8 million. Verrett has certainly been worth the money when on the field, but he has played in just 24 games in three seasons including just four in 2016 before undergoing surgery on a torn left ACL. That history is a big concern considering the option is guaranteed for injury only, but it is a risk the Chargers will likely take to retain one of the better young corners in the game. Feb 13 - 10:52 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016SD 4112130.00.0100000300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014SD 6181190.00.0100000400000
2015SD 14425470.00.036810001200000
2016SD 4112130.00.0100000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@KC2020.00.0100000100000
2Sep 18JAC1120.00.0000000100000
3Sep 25@IND2130.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2NO6060.00.0000000100000

