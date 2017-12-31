Player Page

Phillip Gaines | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (26) / 4/4/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 193
College: Rice
Drafted: 2014 / Rd. 3 (87) / KC
Contract: view contract details
Free agent CB Phillip Gaines will visit the Bills.
Gaines visited the Colts last week, a telling sign the Chiefs have no interest in re-signing him. He would strictly serve as depth in Buffalo behind Tre'Davious White, Lorenzo Alexander, and Vontae Davis. Gaines 'earned' PFF's third-worst coverage grade out of 121 qualifiers at cornerback last season. Mar 24 - 10:50 AM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017KC 14237300.00.0000000300000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2014KC 13200200.00.0000000400000
2015KC 35160.00.0000000000000
2016KC 11422440.00.0100002700000
2017KC 14237300.00.0000000300000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 7@NE4040.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17PHI3030.00.0000000100000
3Sep 24@LAC3250.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2WAS1010.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@HOU2130.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15PIT1450.00.0000000000000
7Oct 19@OAK4040.00.0000000200000
8Oct 30DEN0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@DAL0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@NYG2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26BUF0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@NYJ0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10OAK0000.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31@DEN3030.00.0000000000000

