Jerry Richardson | Center

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Syndergaard (lat) to begin throwing Monday
Report: Rays, Tigers talking Justin Wilson
Price dominates Yankees with eight scoreless
Francisco Lindor doubles thrice in defeat
Nick Williams launches grand slam in victory
Miguel Cabrera draws walkoff walk vs. Jays
Nelson Cruz blasts game-winning homer Sunday
Frazier hits walkoff RBI single against Cards
Braves are very open to dealing Julio Teheran
Murphy homers twice as Nats trounce Reds
Mike Fiers strikes out 11 over seven frames
Arenado slugs three-run shot, Rox rout Mets
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marty Hurney could serve as interim GM?
Shocker: Panthers fire GM Dave Gettleman
TMZ: Witness says Elliott punched a man
RapSheet: Bell, PIT still talking, not close
Bears plan for Glennon to start all season
Flacco: Woodhead best receiving RB since Rice
Philip Rivers hopes to be playing in 2020
Le'Veon Bell healthy ahead of training camp
Redskins made best offer to Cousins in May
'Nothing going on' in Cousins-Redskins talks
Kerwynn Williams leader for Cards 2nd RB job
Justin Blackmon hosts football camp in Okla
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ben Kennedy: Overton's 200 results
Dowling: Eastern Propane & Oil 100 results
Camirand: DNF at Honda Indy Toronto
Gary Klutt: Pinty's GP of Toronto results
Creed: United Site Services 70 results
Ryan Preece: Overton's 200 results
Calderon wins Peak Mexico Aguascalientes race
Jimmie Johnson falls from 2nd to 10th
Brad Keselowski keeps streak alive
Seesaw continues for 8th-place Kurt Busch
Clint Bowyer finished 7th at New Hampshire
Daniel Suarez matches career best at NH
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rodgers finishes runner-up for second time
DeChambeau (-18) wins first TOUR title @ JDC
Rookie Lamb bags first career top 10 at JDC
Byrd records first top 10 in nearly 3 years
Bryan moves target to -16; day-tying-low 64
Cabrera Bello win the 2017 AAM Scottish Open
Stricker posts 15-under with day-tying-low 64
Garrigus DQ at JDC following third-round 71
MDF jettisons eight at Deere, including Streb
Stallings two back after second straight 64
Rodgers maintains JDC lead with R3 68
Berger two back at JDC; week-tying-low 63
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
FSU S James: I'm the best player in CFB
L-Jax to Vick: Dial back the praise a little
Four-star 2019 QB Morris commits to Huskies
Texas picks up four-star WR pledge in Woodard
Nebraska CB Jones undergoes knee surgery
J.T. Barrett refutes rumor of broken wrist
FSU HC Fisher calls ACC best in country
Oregon kicks WR Darren Carrington off team
Four-star OL Verdis Brown commits to FSU
Media picks Alabama as winner of SEC
Finebaum leaves L-Jax off his Heisman board
Miami DT Willis will not play CFB in 2017
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Deeney left out of Hornets pre-season trip
Dan Crowley departs Arsenal for Eredivisie
Shaw sets his sights on a first-team return
Romero pens new deal at Old Trafford
Five-star United kick off pre-season in LA
Cherries get pre-season off to winning start
Watson scores as Hornets fall in per-season
Berahino finally comes through for Stoke City
James McClean scores for Albion in loss
Stoke skipper suffers another back injury
Albion setback during season opener
Chelsea signs Monaco midfielder Bakayoko
Derek Anderson
(QB)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Alexander Armah
(RB)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Charles Johnson
(WR)
Cameron Posey
(WR)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
Eric Wallace
(TE)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Russell Shepard
(WR)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Harrison Butker
(K)
Graham Gano
(K)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Jalen Simmons
(RB)
Darrel Young
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Keyarris Garrett
(WR)
Jerry Richardson | Center
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
81
) / 7/11/1936
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 185
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport believes ex-Panthers GM Marty Hurney could replace Dave Gettleman on an interim basis.
The Charlotte Observer's Joseph Person first floated the idea on Twitter, and Rapoport weighed in saying it's "definitely a consideration." If true, it's a ludicrous consideration. Hurney left the Panthers in salary cap hell, tying one hand behind Gettleman's back. Hurney's October 2012 firing was richly deserved. (Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams disagree.) Owner Jerry Richardson would be taking a time machine back to an era of football he needs to forget.
Jul 17 - 2:48 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Marty Hurney could serve as interim GM?
Jul 17 - 2:48 PM
More Jerry Richardson Player News
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Sidelined
Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, coach Ron Rivera told Ross Tucker the Panthers want Cam Newton to run less and get rid of the ball more quickly.
Their offseason tells the same story after Carolina drafted Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, two players who should do most of their receiving damage around the line of scrimmage. That said, Newton has not been effective targeting players near the line, and it could be difficult for him to abandon his running ability, essentially his trump card, in the heat of the moment. Along with his health, Newton's ability to adapt will be an important storyline to monitor in camp.
Jul 10
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
4
Garrett Gilbert
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Jonathan Stewart
3
Fozzy Whittaker
4
Cameron Artis-Payne
5
Jalen Simmons
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Darrel Young
2
Alexander Armah
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
2
Brenton Bersin
Sidelined
Panthers WR Brenton Bersin underwent ankle surgery and will miss the remainder of the offseason program.
The surgery was to remove a bone spur from Bersin's ankle. He expects to be back for training camp. Already in a competition for one of the final roster spots, Bersin needs to get healthy as soon as possible.
Jun 2
3
Russell Shepard
4
Keyarris Garrett
5
Kaelin Clay
WR2
1
Devin Funchess
2
Curtis Samuel
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers WR Damiere Byrd is undergoing surgery for a torn left meniscus.
A 2015 UDFA, Byrd made his NFL debut in Week 17. He's expected to be ready for training camp, where he will compete for one of the team's final 53-man roster spots.
Mar 21
4
Charles Johnson
5
Mose Frazier
WR3
1
Curtis Samuel
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
4
Chris Manhertz
5
Eric Wallace
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Michael Oher
Sidelined
ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton reports OT Michael Oher (concussion) will report for training camp, but his future with the team "remains uncertain."
Oher reported for minicamp, but didn't participate. He's yet to be cleared from his concussion issues. "We're going to go into training camp with the guys that we have," were coach Ron Rivera's cryptic words. "We'll have 90 on our roster, and we'll be ready to go with those guys." With Matt Kalil, Daryl Williams and second-rounder Taylor Moton ready to serve as the Panthers' top three tackles, Oher's healthy return would be considered a bonus.
Jul 13
3
Tyrus Thompson
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
2
Chris Scott
3
David Yankey
C
1
Ryan Kalil
Sidelined
Panthers C Ryan Kalil (shoulder surgery) could miss the entire offseason program.
"He’s still in the rehab program," coach Ron Rivera said. "He’s been doing great. He’s there every day." The Panthers have been vague on a return date for their pivot man, saying only that he will be ready for Week 1. The 11th-year pro doesn't need OTAs, or even all of camp, to be ready for 2017.
Mar 2
2
Gino Gradkowski
3
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Amini Silatolu
3
Dan France
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
3
Blaine Clausell
K
1
Graham Gano
2
Harrison Butker
