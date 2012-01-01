Jerry Richardson | Center

Sidelined

Speaking on SiriusXM NFL Radio, coach Ron Rivera told Ross Tucker the Panthers want Cam Newton to run less and get rid of the ball more quickly.

Their offseason tells the same story after Carolina drafted Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel, two players who should do most of their receiving damage around the line of scrimmage. That said, Newton has not been effective targeting players near the line, and it could be difficult for him to abandon his running ability, essentially his trump card, in the heat of the moment. Along with his health, Newton's ability to adapt will be an important storyline to monitor in camp.