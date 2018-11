Jimmy Haslam | Center Team: Cleveland Browns Share: Tweet

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Browns would "like to interview" former secretary of state and national security advisor Condoleezza Rice to be their next head coach. What. This report was so wild and out there that we hesitated to post, fearing Schefter may have been hacked. He has not been. This is just the Cleveland Browns in action. The former George W. Bush administration official is well known for her football fandom, but aside from a stint on the college football playoff committee has never worked in the field. That makes sense since, you know, she has had bigger fish to fry. The whole plan is so crazy that we have a hard time believing it's anything other than a lark, but owner Jimmy Haslam was famously put over the top to draft Johnny Manziel by the advice of a random person on the street. If sanity prevails, Rice would probably be a better fit somewhere in the Browns' front office than on the sideline. Source: ESPN.com

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reiterated after Sunday's loss that Hue Jackson will return as head coach in 2018. Jackson, as he did all season, continued accept zero accountability for the Browns' winless campaign following Sunday's loss to the Steelers' backups. "I don't think anyone else could have done this job for the last two years," said Jackson, playing the victim. "I don't think Jackson has lost his magic," Haslam said. Haslam has been investigated by the FBI for defrauding customers in his Pilot Flying J trucking business, while Jackson is by far the losingest coach in Browns franchise history. Clearly, these two deserve each other. Source: Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter

Profootballtalk.com reports Browns co-owner Dee Haslam went "nuclear" on the team's front office after it nixed Tuesday's failed A.J. McCarron trade. Based on a collection of national and local reports on the topic, it appears as if Browns ownership has taken the side of Hue Jackson over the front office. Jackson spent time with McCarron in Cincinnati and was the driving force behind Tuesday's trade talks. Multiple reports also indicate the front office -- known to be at odds with Jackson -- was the driving force behind the trade not going through. Ownership will ultimately decide the front office's fate. At present, it's not looking good for Sashi Brown, Paul DePodesta, and company. Jackson appears to have won the power struggle, for better or (more likely) worse. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports