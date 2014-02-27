Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Halos 'would consider' Holland at right price
Ezequiel Carrera designated for assignment
Blue Jays announce deal with Seung Hwan Oh
Ohtani draws two walks and hits RBI single
X-rays on King Felix's forearm are negative
Merrifield doubles, homers in Royals' victory
Syndergaard lights up radar gun in ST debut
Ray goes two shutout innings in Cactus debut
Jeimer Candelario diagnosed with bruised knee
Dominic Smith's (quad) MRI comes back 'OK'
Clint Frazier diagnosed with concussion
Gausman suffered cut near eye in collision
Player Page
Roster
Dan Bailey
(K)
Brice Butler
(WR)
Blake Jarwin
(TE)
Cooper Rush
(QB)
Ryan Switzer
(WR)
Cole Beasley
(WR)
KD Cannon
(WR)
Lance Lenoir
(WR)
Keith Smith
(RB)
Terrance Williams
(WR)
Brian Brown
(WR)
Ezekiel Elliott
(RB)
Alfred Morris
(RB)
Rod Smith
(RB)
Trey Williams
(RB)
Noah Brown
(WR)
Rico Gathers
(TE)
Dak Prescott
(QB)
Geoff Swaim
(TE)
Jason Witten
(TE)
Dez Bryant
(WR)
James Hanna
(TE)
Jerry Jones | Center
Team:
Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:
(
75
) / 10/13/1942
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Updating a previous item, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is not planning to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The New York Times reported Goodell planned to fine Jones "millions of dollars" for conduct detrimental to the league. Instead, Goodell is asking for a "reimbursement of costs incurred by member clubs" of "more than $2 million," and that the "resolution has been on the books for more than 20 years." The rest of the NFL owners also believed this would be Goodell's best approach to deal with Jones. It's a convoluted situation that will hopefully soon have more clarity.
Feb 26 - 5:25 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
The New York Times reports commissioner Roger Goodell is planning to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "millions of dollars" for conduct detrimental to the league.
That conduct was Jones' "efforts to derail negotiations to renew Goodell’s contract," as well as his "outspoken defense" of Ezekiel Elliott. Per reporter Ken Belson, Goodell has been "reluctant to be seen as exacting retribution for the way Jones tried to sabotage his contract talks," but was "urged to bring the penalties by several owners who believed that Jones had crossed an unspoken boundary by threatening his colleagues." Jones has indeed spent most of the past year publicly bellowing about the league's boss. Expect a torrent of lawsuits and recriminations to follow.
Feb 26 - 3:26 PM
Source:
The New York Times
Hall-of-Famer Emmitt Smith believes the Cowboys have "too many cooks in the kitchen."
Smith is referring to the Cowboys' extremely convoluted coaching structure on offense. "The question for me is how is all that going to jell together," Smith asked. "Who is going to trump who? I just think it creates problems. ... You have more coaches than you do football players." It's a valid point, but owner Jerry Jones believes it's a positive that coach Jason Garrett can tolerate chaos on his staff. We think it's quintessentially Cowboys, and bound to cause problems.
Thu, Feb 27, 2014 08:32:00 PM
Source:
Dallas Morning News
Report: Goodell not planning to fine J. Jones
Feb 26 - 5:25 PM
Report: NFL to fine Jerry Jones 'millions'
Feb 26 - 3:26 PM
Emmitt: DAL has 'too many cooks in kitchen'
Thu, Feb 27, 2014 08:32:00 PM
More Jerry Jones Player News
Dallas Cowboys Tickets
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Dak Prescott
2
Cooper Rush
RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
3
Trey Williams
GLB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
3RB
1
Ezekiel Elliott
2
Rod Smith
FB
1
Keith Smith
WR1
1
Dez Bryant
2
Cole Beasley
3
Ryan Switzer
Sidelined
Ryan Switzer is recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
Switzer had a scope to remove bone spurs. This shouldn't impact his status for the start of OTAs. Switzer was limited to special teams as a rookie but would be in the mix for a slot role if Dallas moves on from Cole Beasley ($3.5M salary).
Jan 27
4
KD Cannon
WR2
1
Terrance Williams
2
Noah Brown
3
Lance Lenoir
4
Brian Brown
WR3
1
Cole Beasley
TE
1
Jason Witten
2
James Hanna
3
Geoff Swaim
Sidelined
Cowboys TE Geoff Swaim (knee scope) is expected to be ready for offseason workouts.
The Cowboys' No. 3 tight end, Swaim played 172 snaps behind Jason Witten and James Hanna last season. Swaim is due a non-guaranteed $705,000 in the final year of his rookie deal.
Jan 27
4
Blake Jarwin
5
Rico Gathers
LT
1
Tyron Smith
LG
1
Chaz Green
2
Kadeem Edwards
C
1
Travis Frederick
RG
1
Zack Martin
RT
1
La'el Collins
2
Jarron Jones
K
1
Dan Bailey
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 25
Evan Silva identifies this year's Top 100 NFL Free Agents.
