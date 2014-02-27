Jerry Jones | Center Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (75) / 10/13/1942 Share: Tweet

Latest News

Updating a previous item, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is not planning to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The New York Times reported Goodell planned to fine Jones "millions of dollars" for conduct detrimental to the league. Instead, Goodell is asking for a "reimbursement of costs incurred by member clubs" of "more than $2 million," and that the "resolution has been on the books for more than 20 years." The rest of the NFL owners also believed this would be Goodell's best approach to deal with Jones. It's a convoluted situation that will hopefully soon have more clarity. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The New York Times reports commissioner Roger Goodell is planning to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones "millions of dollars" for conduct detrimental to the league. That conduct was Jones' "efforts to derail negotiations to renew Goodell’s contract," as well as his "outspoken defense" of Ezekiel Elliott. Per reporter Ken Belson, Goodell has been "reluctant to be seen as exacting retribution for the way Jones tried to sabotage his contract talks," but was "urged to bring the penalties by several owners who believed that Jones had crossed an unspoken boundary by threatening his colleagues." Jones has indeed spent most of the past year publicly bellowing about the league's boss. Expect a torrent of lawsuits and recriminations to follow. Source: The New York Times