Texans owner Bob McNair has passed away. McNair had been battling multiple forms of skin cancer. The Texans founder, McNair had scaled back his duties in recent months but still had an active role with the Texans. Cal McNair will take over as Houston's next owner after serving as the team's vice chairman. Source: houstontexans.com

The Texans are interviewing VP of Football Operations Jimmy Raye for their GM vacancy on Monday. Bills VP of Player Personnel Brian Gaine, who is considered the tentative favorite to succeed Rick Smith, will interview on Tuesday. Raye, 49, has spent time as a personnel man in the Chargers, Colts, and Texans' organizations. He arrived in Houston after the Colts' Ryan Grigson-led front office was cleaned out.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports Texans players wanted to walk out after owner Bob McNair's insensitive comments referring to them as "inmates" in a "prison." It is being rumored DeAndre Hopkins did not attend Friday's practice due to what McNair said. During a recent meeting between NFL owners and players, McNair stated the league "can’t have the inmates running the prison." McNair issued a formal apology on Friday. Per Barshop, Texans players had to be "persuaded" to not walk out of the building. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter