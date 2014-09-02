Jim Irsay | Center Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (57) / 6/13/1959 Share: Tweet

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Jimmy Raye III has emerged as the "clear favorite" to take over as the Colts' full-time GM. Raye was installed as the team's interim GM after Ryan Grigson was let go on Saturday and it seems like only a matter of time until his "interim" label is removed. He's already on the books for an interview and is reportedly a favorite of coach Chuck Pagano. Raye has served as the Colts' VP of Football Operations since 2013. He's the son of former NFL offensive coordinator Jimmy Raye II. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

NFL suspended Colts owner Jim Irsay six games and fined him $500,000 after pleading guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence. Irsay is not only banned from club and league functions, but social media, as well. It's a stiff penalty for a first-time offense, especially since Irsay ultimately only admitted to one misdemeanor. Prone to heavy-handed dealings with players, Roger Goodell shouldn't be accused of hypocrisy with his Irsay ruling. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Colts owner Jim Irsay pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence on Tuesday, and has been sentenced to one year probation and random drug testing. Irsay pleaded guilty to one of two misdemeanor charges, having the other one dropped as part of his plea deal. His license has also been suspended for one year after toxicology reports revealed he had oxycodone and hydrocodone in his system during his March 16 arrest. The NFL will now likely strike quickly on Irsay. The league likely doesn't want him in attendance for the Week 1 opener. Source: ESPN.com