Shahid Khan | Center

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made an offer to purchase London's Wembley Stadium.

Wembley, England's national stadium and a global icon, is owned by England's Football Association. Khan's offer is reportedly worth $700 million. In a statement, Khan claims the deal would be about "(strengthening) our investment in London, which as everyone knows is crucial to the Jaguars’ continued sustainability in Jacksonville." It doesn't pass the smell test that a billionaire would shell out that much money for a stadium on another continent to play the one game per season the Jags currently host in London, but it's still quite early in the process.