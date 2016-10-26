Player Page

Weather | Roster

Shahid Khan | Center

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (65) / 7/18/1952
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has made an offer to purchase London's Wembley Stadium.
Wembley, England's national stadium and a global icon, is owned by England's Football Association. Khan's offer is reportedly worth $700 million. In a statement, Khan claims the deal would be about "(strengthening) our investment in London, which as everyone knows is crucial to the Jaguars’ continued sustainability in Jacksonville." It doesn't pass the smell test that a billionaire would shell out that much money for a stadium on another continent to play the one game per season the Jags currently host in London, but it's still quite early in the process. Apr 26 - 1:41 PM
Source: jaguars.com
More Shahid Khan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Shahid Khan's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Shahid Khan's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Shahid Khan's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Shahid Khan's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Blake Bortles
2Cody Kessler
RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
3Corey Grant
4Brandon Wilds
GLB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
3RB1Leonard Fournette
2T.J. Yeldon
FB1Tommy Bohanon
2Tim Cook
WR11Marqise Lee
2Keelan Cole
3Rashad Greene
4Jaelen Strong
5Tevaun Smith
WR21Dede Westbrook
2Donte Moncrief
3Jaydon Mickens
4Shane Wynn
5Lamar Atkins
WR31Keelan Cole
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Niles Paul
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ben Koyack
5David Grinnage
LT1Cam Robinson
2Josh Wells
LG1Andrew Norwell
2Chris Reed
3Brandon Thomas
C1Brandon Linder
2Tyler Shatley
RG1A.J. Cann
2Josh Walker
3Avery Gennesy
RT1Jermey Parnell
2William Poehls
K1Josh Lambo
 

 