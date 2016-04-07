Stephen Ross | Center Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (77) / 5/10/1940 Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley reports Dolphins officials are "closely watching" Hurricane Irma, which could affect their season opener against the Bucs. Beasley reports the team is "considering a range of options" if it looks like the storm will hit the area during Sunday's game. In the past, the NFL has moved games up a few days to avoid potential storms. Miami and Tampa Bay both have the same bye, Week 11, but moving the game there would require both teams to play 16 straight weeks. If the game is going to be moved, Beasley expects the decision to come by Wednesday. Source: Miami Herald

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reports Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has established a plan of succession for the team. With the Titans' ownership group in turmoil, plans of succession have apparently been on the brain around the league. Ross, 76, has arranged New York businessman Bruce Beal Jr. to have the right of first refusal on the 'Fins should Ross pass away or decide to sell. Per La Canfora, the plan was approved at last month's owners meetings. Ross has been an active owner more than willing to open his wallet, but it has yet to translate to on-field success. Source: CBS Sports