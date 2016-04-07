Player Page

Stephen Ross | Center

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (77) / 5/10/1940
The Miami Herald's Adam Beasley reports Dolphins officials are "closely watching" Hurricane Irma, which could affect their season opener against the Bucs.
Beasley reports the team is "considering a range of options" if it looks like the storm will hit the area during Sunday's game. In the past, the NFL has moved games up a few days to avoid potential storms. Miami and Tampa Bay both have the same bye, Week 11, but moving the game there would require both teams to play 16 straight weeks. If the game is going to be moved, Beasley expects the decision to come by Wednesday. Sep 4 - 11:00 AM
Source: Miami Herald
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jay Cutler
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
4Malcolm Lewis
WR21DeVante Parker
2Kenny Stills
3Rashawn Scott
WR31Kenny Stills
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4Thomas Duarte
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Eric Smith
LG1Jesse Davis
2Isaac Asiata
3Ted Larsen
C1Mike Pouncey
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Anthony Steen
RT1Ja'Wuan James
K1Cody Parkey
 

 